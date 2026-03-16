Facts: Chris Jordan has taken 439 wickets at an average of 27.05 at an economy rate of 8.61

In his T20 career, Roy has scored 10554 runs at an average of 27.20 with a strike rate of 139.89.

Royal Champs vs Deccan Gladiators Chance of Winning

Royal Champs have covered most of their bases with the acquisition of Jason Roy, Angelo Mathews, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Jordan, Daniel Sams, and Niroshan Dickwella. With all-rounders galore, Royal Champs know they bat deep, and taking risks from the very first ball won’t be a foreign idea. On the back of that, they can construct their entire identity.

Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Tom Kohler-Cadmore - Deccan Gladiators have a side that can rival the best on their day. Especially, the duo of Pooran and Russel brings that unmatched calypso power to the equation, but what makes it interesting is the fact that Stonis delivers succinctly with the ball to make things pretty solid.

RC’s chances of winning - 45%

DG’s chances of winning - 55%

Royal Champs vs Deccan Gladiators Prediction & Tips 2025

Expect Tom Kohler-Cadmore to repeat the heroics once again. He showed his class and the ability to take the T10 game head-on. Andre Russell will definitely be a huge boost for Deccan Gladitors in their second match. Shakib Al Hasan will be the cynosure of all eyes with his able performance with bat and ball respectively.

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Royal Champs vs Deccan Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted 40 T10 matches in 2024, with the average first-innings score being 102. Chasing sides have won 28 of those 40 encounters.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match between Royal Champs and Deccan Gladiators in Abu Dhabi.

Clear No Rain 29C no wind

Clear No Rain 29C no wind

Royal Champs vs Deccan Gladiators Player List

Playing ROY DEC First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Royal Champs Team Form

This is the debut season for Royal Champs in the Abu Dhabi T10.

Deccan Gladiators Team Form

Deccan Gladiators entered the 2025 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 as the defending champions, and won their first game of the season against UAE Bulls to kick off the proceedings.

Royal Champs vs Deccan Gladiators T10 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, null Royal Champs Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Deccan Gladiators Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.36 Bet Now!

Royal Champs vs Deccan Gladiators Top Batters

Jason Roy to be Royal Champs’ best batter (Parimatch)

Jason Roy has taken all the right steps in his career to be considered a superstar in T20s, and now, turning up for Royal Champs in T10, he promises to deliver big. In his T20 career, Roy has scored 10554 runs at an average of 27.20 with a strike rate of 139.89. With 69 fifties and six centuries, he has left nothing to chance.

Andre Russell to be Deccan Gladiators’ top batter (Parimatch)

This is a format designed for Andre Russell. One of the hardest-hitting cricketers in world cricket, Russell has 9449 runs in T20s at a strike rate of 168.22. With 33 fifties and a couple of centuries to his name, Russell has taken care of the format like a guardian. So trust him to deliver in the upcoming match.

Royal Champs vs Deccan Gladiators Top Bowlers

Chris Jordan to be Royal Champs’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Chris Jordan is a legend in the shortest format of the sport, having taken 439 wickets atan average of 27.05 at an economy rate of 8.61. His strike rate of 18.8 is also one of the best in the format. So trusting him to do well in the upcoming match won’t be a bad idea.

Akeal Hosein to be Deccan Gladiators’ top bowler (Parimatch)

Akeal Hosein has taken 237 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 25.02 and an economy rate of 7.08. That is as good as it gets. In T10s, he has done quite well as well, becoming a force for Deccan Gladiators in the format. So think no more.