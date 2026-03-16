Facts: Chris Jordan has taken 439 wickets at an average of 27.05 at an economy rate of 8.61

In T20s, Faf du Plessis has scored 11906 runs at an average of 32.88 with a strike rate of 137.07

Royal Champs vs Vista Riders Chance of Winning

Royal Champs have covered most of their bases with the acquisition of Jason Roy, Angelo Mathews, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Jordan, Daniel Sams, and Niroshan Dickwella. With all-rounders galore, Royal Champs know they bat deep, and taking risks from the very first ball won’t be a foreign idea. On the back of that, they can construct their entire identity.

On the other hand, Vista Riders went all out to acquire Unmukt Chand, S Sreesanth, and Murali Vijay - all three of them are sure to play in the upcoming match. However, their effectiveness is clear, which will eventually put more pressure onFaf du Plessis, Matthew Wade, Dwaine Pretorius, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

RC’s chances of winning - 55%

VR’s chances of winning - 45%

Royal Champs vs Vista Riders Prediction & Tips 2025

Expect Shakib Al Hasan to have a cracker of a contest. He’s the ideal candidate for the T10 format thanks to his attacking instincts and the ability to bowl parsimonious overs. You can’t look beyond Chris Jordan, whose ability to strike at regular intervals is going to be impactful. Dwaine Pretorius is another solid candidate to deliver in the tournament.

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Royal Champs vs Vista Riders Match Toss Prediction

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted 40 T10 matches in 2024, with the average first-innings score being 102. Chasing sides have won 28 of those 40 encounters.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match between Royal Champs and Vista Riders in Abu Dhabi.

Clear No Rain 30C no wind

Clear No Rain 30C no wind

Royal Champs vs Vista Riders Player List

Playing ROY VIS First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Royal Champs Team Form

This is the debut season for Royal Champs in the Abu Dhabi T10.

Vista Riders Team Form

This is the debut season for Vista Riders in the Abu Dhabi T10.

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Royal Champs vs Vista Riders Top Batters

Jason Roy to be Royal Champs’ best batter (Parimatch)

Jason Roy has taken all the right steps in his career to be considered a superstar in T20s, and now, turning up for Royal Champs in T10, he promises to deliver big. In his T20 career, Roy has scored 10554 runs at an average of 27.20 with a strike rate of 139.89. With 69 fifties and six centuries, he has left nothing to chance.

Faf du Plessis to be Vista Riders’ best batter (Parimatch)

What Faf du Plessis has been able to achieve in his career is second to none. Trust him to deliver. In T20s, he has 11906 runs at an average of 32.88 with a strike rate of 137.07. Consider his 83 fifties and eight centuries, you find a cricketer who is worth every penny he gets.

Royal Champs vs Vista Riders Top Bowlers

Chris Jordan to be Royal Champs’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Chris Jordan is a legend in the shortest format of the sport, having taken 439 wickets at an average of 27.05 at an economy rate of 8.61. His strike rate of 18.8 is also one of the best in the format. So trusting him to do well in the upcoming match won’t be a bad idea.

Andrew Tye to be Vista Riders’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Andrew Tye will play a vital role for Vista Riders in the upcoming match, having been one of the most impactful bowlers in T20s. He has taken 342 wickets at an average of 21.33 at an economy rate of 8.27.