Facts: Sunil Narine has taken 599 wickets at an average of 22.09 and a scarcely-believable economy rate of 6.16

Andrew Tye has taken 342 wickets at an average of 21.33 at an economy rate of 8.27.

UAE Bulls vs Vista Riders Chance of Winning

UAE Bulls fought hard against Deccan Gladiators in their first match, but things didn’t work out in their favour. Barring Tim David, others failed to match expectations, something they would want to change against Vista Riders. The likes of Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mir Hamza need to make some dent with the ball for them to have an upperhand.

On the other hand, Vista Riders executed their plans well against Royal Champs despite some mediocre batting performances from their batters. Only Ben McDermott and Dwaine Pretorius delivered with the bat, but the real star of the show was Andrew Tye and Sharafuddin Ashraf, who took three wickets each.

UB’s chances of winning - 45%

VR’s chances of winning - 55%

UAE Bulls vs Vista Riders Prediction & Tips 2025

Expect Andrew Tye to continue delivering with the same class in the upcoming match as well. Tim David is made for T10 smashing and it would be a surprise if things don’t work out in his favour for the Vista Riders clash. Ben McDermott’s ability is not unknown to anyone and you will be better placed trusting the wicket-keeper doing well.

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UAE Bulls vs Vista Riders Match Toss Prediction

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted 40 T10 matches in 2024, with the average first-innings score being 102. Chasing sides have won 28 of those 40 encounters.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match between UAE Bulls and Vista Riders.

Clear No Rain 29C no wind

Clear No Rain 29C no wind

UAE Bulls vs Vista Riders Player List

There won’t be any change to both the squads for the upcoming clash.

Playing DEB VIS First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

UAE Bulls Team Form

UAE Bulls started their 2025 campaign on a sour note, losing to Deccan Gladiators in their first match.

Vista Riders Team Form

Vista Riders won their first game of the season, beating Royal Champs by nine runs.

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UAE Bulls vs Vista Riders Top Batters

Tim David to be UAE Bulls’ top batter (Parimatch)

Tim David is as consistent as anything in the T20 format, having scored 5946 runs at an average of 30.80 at a strike rate of 162.50. With 21 fifties already, David has carved a distinct niche for himself. In his first game of the 2025 T10 season, he smashed a half-century at a strike rate close to 300 to announce his arrival and giving a demarcation of his intent.

Faf du Plessis to be Vista Riders’ best batter (Parimatch)

What Faf du Plessis has been able to achieve in his career is second to none. Trust him to deliver. In T20s, he has 11906 runs at an average of 32.88 with a strike rate of 137.07. Consider his 83 fifties and eight centuries, you find a cricketer who is worth every penny he gets.

UAE Bulls vs Vista Riders Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be Delhi Bulls’ top bowler (Parimatch)

Sunil Narine is one of the most celebrated bowlers in the T20 format, having taken 599 wickets at an average of 22.09 and a scarcely-believable economy rate of 6.16. He has proven his worth in almost every game he has played in and that tells quite a bit on his success story. Although he couldn’t do much in the first game he played this season, things look very positive for him going forward.

Andrew Tye to be Vista Riders’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Andrew Tye will play a vital role for Vista Riders in the upcoming match, having been one of the most impactful bowlers in T20s. He has taken 342 wickets at an average of 21.33 at an economy rate of 8.27. In the first game for Vista Riders, he picked up three wickets to underline his importance in the format.