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Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Match Prediction

AMA

61%

Chance of Winning

SIM

39%

Parimatch

1.63
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Melbet

1.65
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.70
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T20

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Amaravati Royals take on Simhadri Vizag Lions in the 14th game of the 2025 Andhra Premier League at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 16 at 01:30 PM IST.
Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Match Prediction

Facts:

  • This would be the first time Simhadri Vizag Lions and Amaravati Royals go head to head in this tournament.
  • With 145 runs, Ricky Bhui is the leading run scorer for Simhadri Vizag Lions.

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Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Chance of Winning

Amaravati Royals have had a sensational campaign so far as they have managed three wins in three games thus far and are currently at the top of the table. Amaravati Royals remain the only unbeaten team in this campaign. In the last match, they beat Bhimavaram Bulls with three wickets to spare.

Unlike their opponents, this season has been a struggle for Simhadri Vizag Lions thus far as they have one win in four matches and are currently fifth on the table. They need a perfect run to make the playoffs this season. As per our calculations, Amaravati Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Amaravati Royals ’ chances of winning - 61%
  • Simhadri Vizag Lions’ chances of winning - 39%

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Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Penmetsa Panduranga Raju had an underwhelming campaign last season but has been brilliant so far in this campaign. In three matches, he has scored 26, 39* and 20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ricky Bhui has been the standout batter for Simhadri Vizag Lions this season. In the three games he has scored 2, 85 and 58 and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Amaravati Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5

1.83

Simhadri Vizag Lions Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5

1.83

Best Opening Partnership to be Amaravati Royals

1.81

Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last five of the six matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Visakhapatnam during the game which could cause disruptions in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Amaravati Royals News & Player List

Amaravati Royals Player List

Hanuma Vihari (c), Akula Vijay, Seeram Venkata Rahul, Yara Sandeep, Penmetsa Panduranga Raju, Singupuram Prasad (wk), Bodhala Vinay Kumar, Battina Yashwanth, Gavvala Mallikarjuna, Bandaru Ayyappa, Santosh Kumar, Karthik Raman, Buddharam Durgeshn Naidu, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Ganta Adarsh, Tekkam Atchuth Kumar, Jayanth Sai, Chittieni Srihith, Gulfaam Saleh, K Thamas Ram Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Hanuma Vihari

Batter

Kirdant Karan Shinde

Batter

Seeram Venkata Rahul

Batter

Yara Sandeep

All-rounder

Singupuram Prasad

Wicket-keeper

Penmetsa Panduranga Raju

All-rounder

Akula Vijay

All-rounder

Bodhala Vinay Kumar

All-rounder

Bandaru Ayyappa

Bowler

Battina Yashwanth

Bowler

Gavvala Mallikarjuna

Bowler

Amaravati Royals Team Form

Amaravati Royals have been outstanding so far in this tournament as they have three wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table.

Simhadri Vizag Lions News & Player List

Simhadri Vizag Lions Player List

Kogatam Haneesh Reddy, Marathala Dhanush, Dharani Kumar, Ricky Bhui (c & wk), Chennuboina Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Roshan Kumar, Bailapudi Yeswanth, Shaik Kamil, Kavuri Saiteja, Ranjeet Darji, Jarajapu Durgakumar, Abhishek Reddy, Kothakoona Lakshman, Kaldhi Kumar, Merapala Yuvaraju, Yeddala Girish Reddy, Devandla Sriram, Vattikulla Pradhneesh Rai, GS Swamy Naidu, Myla Harshavardhan, Sai Sandeep

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Reddy

Batter

Kogatam Haneesh Reddy

Batter

Marathala Dhanush

Batter

Dharani Kumar

All-rounder

Ricky Bhui

Wicket-keeper

Chennuboina Kumar

All-rounder

Tripurana Vijay

All-rounder

Roshan Kumar

All-rounder

Shaik Kamil

Bowler

Kavuri Saiteja

Bowler

Ranjeet Darji

Bowler

Simhadri Vizag Lions Team Form

Simhadri Vizag Lions have had a disappointing campaign thus far as they have one win in four matches.

Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Head to Head

This would be the first time Simhadri Vizag Lions and Amaravati Royals go head to head in this tournament.

Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Betting Odds

Amaravati Royals to have a better opening partnership than Simhadri Vizag Lions

Amaravati Royals and Simhadri Vizag Lions go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Amaravati Royals have been the best team in the tournament so far as they are unbeaten after three games and with three wins in three games, they are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Simhadri Vizag Lions have managed just one win in four matches and need maximum points in remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Amaravati Royals have had a better opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe they will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions

T20

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null

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Amaravati Royals

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.63

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.65
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Simhadri Vizag Lions

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.13

Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Top Batters

Seeram Venkata Rahul to be Amaravati Royals’ top batter

Seeram Venkata Rahul has been sensational this season. He heads into this game after back to back half centuries and with 129 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kogatam Haneesh Reddy to be Simhadri Vizag Lions’ top batter

Kogatam Haneesh Reddy had a slow start to the campaign but in the last innings he scored a brilliant century and took his team over the line. He is one of the leading run scorers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Top Bowlers

Bandaru Ayyappa to be Amaravati Royals’ top bowler

Bandaru Ayyappa was one of the most consistent bowlers for Uttarandhra Lions last season and as expected he has been the standout bowler this season for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tripura Vijay to be Simhadri Vizag Lions’ top bowler

Tripurana Vijay has been sensational so far this season as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers this term. With four wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Amaravati Royals

The difference in quality between Amaravati Royals and Simhadri Vizag Lions has been pretty evident as Amaravati Royals have dominated the group stages thus far which is why the bookmakers have sided with them and you should do the same as Amaravati Royals will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Amaravati Royals to win - 1.63 (PariMatch)
  • Simhadri Vizag Lions to win - 2.03 (PariMatch)
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