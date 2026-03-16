Facts: This would be the first time Simhadri Vizag Lions and Amaravati Royals go head to head in this tournament.

With 145 runs, Ricky Bhui is the leading run scorer for Simhadri Vizag Lions.

Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Chance of Winning

Amaravati Royals have had a sensational campaign so far as they have managed three wins in three games thus far and are currently at the top of the table. Amaravati Royals remain the only unbeaten team in this campaign. In the last match, they beat Bhimavaram Bulls with three wickets to spare.

Unlike their opponents, this season has been a struggle for Simhadri Vizag Lions thus far as they have one win in four matches and are currently fifth on the table. They need a perfect run to make the playoffs this season. As per our calculations, Amaravati Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals ’ chances of winning - 61%

Simhadri Vizag Lions’ chances of winning - 39%

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Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Penmetsa Panduranga Raju had an underwhelming campaign last season but has been brilliant so far in this campaign. In three matches, he has scored 26, 39* and 20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ricky Bhui has been the standout batter for Simhadri Vizag Lions this season. In the three games he has scored 2, 85 and 58 and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Amaravati Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Simhadri Vizag Lions Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Amaravati Royals 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last five of the six matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Visakhapatnam during the game which could cause disruptions in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Amaravati Royals News & Player List

Amaravati Royals Player List

Hanuma Vihari (c), Akula Vijay, Seeram Venkata Rahul, Yara Sandeep, Penmetsa Panduranga Raju, Singupuram Prasad (wk), Bodhala Vinay Kumar, Battina Yashwanth, Gavvala Mallikarjuna, Bandaru Ayyappa, Santosh Kumar, Karthik Raman, Buddharam Durgeshn Naidu, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Ganta Adarsh, Tekkam Atchuth Kumar, Jayanth Sai, Chittieni Srihith, Gulfaam Saleh, K Thamas Ram Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Hanuma Vihari Batter Kirdant Karan Shinde Batter Seeram Venkata Rahul Batter Yara Sandeep All-rounder Singupuram Prasad Wicket-keeper Penmetsa Panduranga Raju All-rounder Akula Vijay All-rounder Bodhala Vinay Kumar All-rounder Bandaru Ayyappa Bowler Battina Yashwanth Bowler Gavvala Mallikarjuna Bowler

Amaravati Royals Team Form

Amaravati Royals have been outstanding so far in this tournament as they have three wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table.

Simhadri Vizag Lions News & Player List

Simhadri Vizag Lions Player List

Kogatam Haneesh Reddy, Marathala Dhanush, Dharani Kumar, Ricky Bhui (c & wk), Chennuboina Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Roshan Kumar, Bailapudi Yeswanth, Shaik Kamil, Kavuri Saiteja, Ranjeet Darji, Jarajapu Durgakumar, Abhishek Reddy, Kothakoona Lakshman, Kaldhi Kumar, Merapala Yuvaraju, Yeddala Girish Reddy, Devandla Sriram, Vattikulla Pradhneesh Rai, GS Swamy Naidu, Myla Harshavardhan, Sai Sandeep

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Reddy Batter Kogatam Haneesh Reddy Batter Marathala Dhanush Batter Dharani Kumar All-rounder Ricky Bhui Wicket-keeper Chennuboina Kumar All-rounder Tripurana Vijay All-rounder Roshan Kumar All-rounder Shaik Kamil Bowler Kavuri Saiteja Bowler Ranjeet Darji Bowler

Simhadri Vizag Lions Team Form

Simhadri Vizag Lions have had a disappointing campaign thus far as they have one win in four matches.

Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Head to Head

This would be the first time Simhadri Vizag Lions and Amaravati Royals go head to head in this tournament.

Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Betting Odds

Amaravati Royals to have a better opening partnership than Simhadri Vizag Lions

Amaravati Royals and Simhadri Vizag Lions go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Amaravati Royals have been the best team in the tournament so far as they are unbeaten after three games and with three wins in three games, they are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Simhadri Vizag Lions have managed just one win in four matches and need maximum points in remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Amaravati Royals have had a better opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe they will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Amaravati Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Simhadri Vizag Lions Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.13 Bet Now!

Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Top Batters

Seeram Venkata Rahul to be Amaravati Royals’ top batter

Seeram Venkata Rahul has been sensational this season. He heads into this game after back to back half centuries and with 129 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kogatam Haneesh Reddy to be Simhadri Vizag Lions’ top batter

Kogatam Haneesh Reddy had a slow start to the campaign but in the last innings he scored a brilliant century and took his team over the line. He is one of the leading run scorers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Top Bowlers

Bandaru Ayyappa to be Amaravati Royals’ top bowler

Bandaru Ayyappa was one of the most consistent bowlers for Uttarandhra Lions last season and as expected he has been the standout bowler this season for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tripura Vijay to be Simhadri Vizag Lions’ top bowler

Tripurana Vijay has been sensational so far this season as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers this term. With four wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.