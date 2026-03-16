Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Match Prediction
AMA
61%
Chance of Winning
SIM
39%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
T20
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Facts:
- This would be the first time Simhadri Vizag Lions and Amaravati Royals go head to head in this tournament.
- With 145 runs, Ricky Bhui is the leading run scorer for Simhadri Vizag Lions.
Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Chance of Winning
Amaravati Royals have had a sensational campaign so far as they have managed three wins in three games thus far and are currently at the top of the table. Amaravati Royals remain the only unbeaten team in this campaign. In the last match, they beat Bhimavaram Bulls with three wickets to spare.
Unlike their opponents, this season has been a struggle for Simhadri Vizag Lions thus far as they have one win in four matches and are currently fifth on the table. They need a perfect run to make the playoffs this season. As per our calculations, Amaravati Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Amaravati Royals ’ chances of winning - 61%
- Simhadri Vizag Lions’ chances of winning - 39%
Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Penmetsa Panduranga Raju had an underwhelming campaign last season but has been brilliant so far in this campaign. In three matches, he has scored 26, 39* and 20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Ricky Bhui has been the standout batter for Simhadri Vizag Lions this season. In the three games he has scored 2, 85 and 58 and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Amaravati Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
Simhadri Vizag Lions Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Amaravati Royals
Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last five of the six matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect light showers in Visakhapatnam during the game which could cause disruptions in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Amaravati Royals News & Player List
Amaravati Royals Player List
Hanuma Vihari (c), Akula Vijay, Seeram Venkata Rahul, Yara Sandeep, Penmetsa Panduranga Raju, Singupuram Prasad (wk), Bodhala Vinay Kumar, Battina Yashwanth, Gavvala Mallikarjuna, Bandaru Ayyappa, Santosh Kumar, Karthik Raman, Buddharam Durgeshn Naidu, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Ganta Adarsh, Tekkam Atchuth Kumar, Jayanth Sai, Chittieni Srihith, Gulfaam Saleh, K Thamas Ram Kumar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hanuma Vihari
|
Batter
|
Kirdant Karan Shinde
|
Batter
|
Seeram Venkata Rahul
|
Batter
|
Yara Sandeep
|
All-rounder
|
Singupuram Prasad
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Penmetsa Panduranga Raju
|
All-rounder
|
Akula Vijay
|
All-rounder
|
Bodhala Vinay Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Bandaru Ayyappa
|
Bowler
|
Battina Yashwanth
|
Bowler
|
Gavvala Mallikarjuna
|
Bowler
Amaravati Royals Team Form
Amaravati Royals have been outstanding so far in this tournament as they have three wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table.
Simhadri Vizag Lions News & Player List
Simhadri Vizag Lions Player List
Kogatam Haneesh Reddy, Marathala Dhanush, Dharani Kumar, Ricky Bhui (c & wk), Chennuboina Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Roshan Kumar, Bailapudi Yeswanth, Shaik Kamil, Kavuri Saiteja, Ranjeet Darji, Jarajapu Durgakumar, Abhishek Reddy, Kothakoona Lakshman, Kaldhi Kumar, Merapala Yuvaraju, Yeddala Girish Reddy, Devandla Sriram, Vattikulla Pradhneesh Rai, GS Swamy Naidu, Myla Harshavardhan, Sai Sandeep
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhishek Reddy
|
Batter
|
Kogatam Haneesh Reddy
|
Batter
|
Marathala Dhanush
|
Batter
|
Dharani Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Ricky Bhui
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chennuboina Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Tripurana Vijay
|
All-rounder
|
Roshan Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Shaik Kamil
|
Bowler
|
Kavuri Saiteja
|
Bowler
|
Ranjeet Darji
|
Bowler
Simhadri Vizag Lions Team Form
Simhadri Vizag Lions have had a disappointing campaign thus far as they have one win in four matches.
Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Head to Head
This would be the first time Simhadri Vizag Lions and Amaravati Royals go head to head in this tournament.
Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Betting Odds
Amaravati Royals to have a better opening partnership than Simhadri Vizag Lions
Amaravati Royals and Simhadri Vizag Lions go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Amaravati Royals have been the best team in the tournament so far as they are unbeaten after three games and with three wins in three games, they are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Simhadri Vizag Lions have managed just one win in four matches and need maximum points in remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Amaravati Royals have had a better opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe they will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions
T20
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null
Amaravati Royals
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Simhadri Vizag Lions
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Top Batters
Seeram Venkata Rahul to be Amaravati Royals’ top batter
Seeram Venkata Rahul has been sensational this season. He heads into this game after back to back half centuries and with 129 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kogatam Haneesh Reddy to be Simhadri Vizag Lions’ top batter
Kogatam Haneesh Reddy had a slow start to the campaign but in the last innings he scored a brilliant century and took his team over the line. He is one of the leading run scorers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Amaravati Royals vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Top Bowlers
Bandaru Ayyappa to be Amaravati Royals’ top bowler
Bandaru Ayyappa was one of the most consistent bowlers for Uttarandhra Lions last season and as expected he has been the standout bowler this season for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tripura Vijay to be Simhadri Vizag Lions’ top bowler
Tripurana Vijay has been sensational so far this season as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers this term. With four wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Amaravati Royals
- Amaravati Royals to win - 1.63 (PariMatch)
- Simhadri Vizag Lions to win - 2.03 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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