Facts: This would be the first time Tungabhadra Warriors and Amaravati Royals go head to head in this tournament.

Both sides have won the opening game of the season.

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Chance of Winning

Amaravati Royals got off to a great start this season as they went head to head against Kakinada Kings in the season opener and they registered a narrow win. It was the game that got impacted by rain and the game was reduced to 14 overs. Amaravati Royals won the game with three wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents, Tungabhadra Warriors got off to a winning start against Simhadri Vizag Lions in the opening game. Simhadri Vizag Lions were dismissed for 109 and Tungabhadra Warriors won the game by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Amaravati Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals ’ chances of winning - 60%

Tungabhadra Warriors’ chances of winning - 40%

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Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Penmetsa Panduranga Raju had an underwhelming campaign last season as he scored 61 runs in four matches. In the opening game this season he scored 26 off 15 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

CR Gnaneshwar struggled for consistency last season as he scored 95 runs with an average of 19 runs. He got off to a great start this season as he scored 40 off 24 balls in the opening game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Amaravati Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Tungabhadra Warriors Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Amaravati Royals 1.57 Bet on Parimatch

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Visakhapatnam during the game which could cause disruptions in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Amaravati Royals News & Player List

Amaravati Royals Player List

Hanuma Vihari (c), Akula Vijay, Seeram Venkata Rahul, Yara Sandeep, Penmetsa Panduranga Raju, Singupuram Prasad (wk), Bodhala Vinay Kumar, Battina Yashwanth, Gavvala Mallikarjuna, Bandaru Ayyappa, Santosh Kumar, Karthik Raman, Buddharam Durgeshn Naidu, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Ganta Adarsh, Tekkam Atchuth Kumar, Jayanth Sai, Chittieni Srihith, Gulfaam Saleh, K Thamas Ram Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Hanuma Vihari Batter Kirdant Karan Shinde Batter Seeram Venkata Rahul Batter Yara Sandeep All-rounder Singupuram Prasad Wicket-keeper Penmetsa Panduranga Raju All-rounder Akula Vijay All-rounder Bodhala Vinay Kumar All-rounder Bandaru Ayyappa Bowler Battina Yashwanth Bowler Gavvala Mallikarjuna Bowler

Amaravati Royals Team Form

Amaravati Royals got off to a great start this season as they beat Kakinada Kings in the opening game.

Tungabhadra Warriors News & Player List

Tungabhadra Warriors Player List

Maheep Kumar (c), Prasanth Kumar, KV Sasikanth, CR Gnaneshwar, Toshith Yadav, M Datta Reddy (wk), Gutta Rohit, Saurabh Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Chennu Siddhardha, Kancherla Anand Josiah, Shree Samanyu Datta, Andimani Teja, Chidipothu P Vijay Venkatesh, Jai Chander Kesav, Gaddipathi Akash, GDS Suresh Kumar, Allapureddy Ardrit, Madha Deepak, Varun Satwik

Predicted Playing XI

CR Gnaneshwar Batter Shree Samanyu Datta Batter Maheep Kumar Batter Prasanth Kumar All-rounder M Datta Reddy Wicket-keeper KV Sasikanth All-rounder Toshith Yadav All-rounder Gutta Rohit All-rounder Cheepurapalli Stephen Bowler Chennu Siddhardha Bowler Kancherla Anand Josiah Bowler

Tungabhadra Warriors Team Form

Tungabhadra Warriors had a solid start to the campaign as they beat Simhadri Vizag Lions with seven wickets to spare.

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Head to Head

This would be the first time Tungabhadra Warriors and Amaravati Royals go head to head in this tournament.

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Betting Odds

Amaravati Royals to have a better opening partnership than Tungabhadra Warriors

Amaravati Royals and Tungabhadra Warriors go head to head for the first time in this competition. Both sides have made positive strides in the opening game of the season. Of all teams thus far Amaravati Royals have looked great and could be one of the favourites this season. In the opening game of the season Amaravati Royals openers dominated the game as they managed an opening stand of 54 runs against Kakinada Kings and eventually won the game with three wickets to spare. We expect them to dominate once again and Amaravati Royals to have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Amaravati Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Tungabhadra Warriors Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.13 Bet Now!

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Top Batters

Hanuma Vihari to be Amaravati Royals’ top batter

Hanuma Vihari featured in the last game and he got off to a great start against Kakinada Kings as he scored 39 off 17 balls. We expect him to continue his form which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maheep Kumar to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ top batter

Maheep Kumar did not have a great season last term as he struggled in the group stages. This season, he has got off to a great start as he scored a half century in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Top Bowlers

Bandaru Ayyappa to be Amaravati Royals’ top bowler

Bandaru Ayyappa was one of the most consistent bowlers for Uttarandhra Lions last season and even though he did not bag any wickets he was the most economical bowler in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Toshith Yadav to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ top bowler

Toshith Yadav has been one of the most consistent bowlers heading into this tournament. In the opening game of the season he ended up with three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.