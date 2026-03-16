Facts: With 194 runs, Hanuma Vihari is the leading run scorer for Amaravati Royals this season.

With 196 runs, Maheep Kumar is the leading run scorer for Tungabhadra Warriors in this campaign.

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Chance of Winning

Amaravati Royals have been the best side in the group stages this season as they have managed five wins in six matches and ended up at the top of the table. They won each of the first five matches but in the last game they surrendered their winning streak against Vijayawada Sunshiners who won the game by nine wickets.

Tungabhadra Warriors did not have a great start to the season as they lost two of the first three matches but managed to turn things around and won the last three games and made the playoffs. They beat Vijayawada Sunshiners in the last game. As per our calculations, Amaravati Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals ’ chances of winning - 63%

Tungabhadra Warriors’ chances of winning - 37%

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Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Penmetsa Panduranga Raju had an underwhelming campaign last season but has been pretty consistent so far this season. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

CR Gnaneshwar struggled for consistency last season and has had an underwhelming campaign thus far. In the last five matches, he has scored 8, 1, 24, 15* and 2 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Amaravati Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Tungabhadra Warriors Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Amaravati Royals 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Visakhapatnam during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Amaravati Royals News & Player List

Amaravati Royals Player List

Hanuma Vihari (c), Akula Vijay, Seeram Venkata Rahul, Yara Sandeep, Penmetsa Panduranga Raju, Singupuram Prasad (wk), Bodhala Vinay Kumar, Battina Yashwanth, Gavvala Mallikarjuna, Bandaru Ayyappa, Santosh Kumar, Karthik Raman, Buddharam Durgeshn Naidu, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Ganta Adarsh, Tekkam Atchuth Kumar, Jayanth Sai, Chittieni Srihith, Gulfaam Saleh, K Thamas Ram Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Hanuma Vihari Batter Kirdant Karan Shinde Batter Seeram Venkata Rahul Batter Yara Sandeep All-rounder Singupuram Prasad Wicket-keeper Penmetsa Panduranga Raju All-rounder Akula Vijay All-rounder Bodhala Vinay Kumar All-rounder Bandaru Ayyappa Bowler Battina Yashwanth Bowler Gavvala Mallikarjuna Bowler

Amaravati Royals Team Form

Amaravati Royals have been outstanding so far in this tournament as they have five wins in six matches and ended up at the top of the table.

Tungabhadra Warriors News & Player List

Tungabhadra Warriors Player List

Maheep Kumar (c), Prasanth Kumar, KV Sasikanth, CR Gnaneshwar, Toshith Yadav, M Datta Reddy (wk), Gutta Rohit, Saurabh Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Chennu Siddhardha, Kancherla Anand Josiah, Shree Samanyu Datta, Andimani Teja, Chidipothu P Vijay Venkatesh, Jai Chander Kesav, Gaddipathi Akash, GDS Suresh Kumar, Allapureddy Ardrit, Madha Deepak, Varun Satwik

Predicted Playing XI

CR Gnaneshwar Batter Shree Samanyu Datta Batter Maheep Kumar Batter Prasanth Kumar All-rounder M Datta Reddy Wicket-keeper KV Sasikanth All-rounder Toshith Yadav All-rounder Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Cheepurapalli Stephen Bowler Chennu Siddhardha Bowler Kancherla Anand Josiah Bowler

Tungabhadra Warriors Team Form

Tungabhadra Warriors had a strong end up the group stages as they managed three wins in the last three matches.

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Head to Head

Tungabhadra Warriors and Amaravati Royals went head to head earlier this season and Amaravati Royals won the game.

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Betting Odds

Amaravati Royals to have a better opening partnership than Tungabhadra Warriors

Tungabhadra Warriors and Amaravati Royals go head to head after both sides had strong finishes to the group stages. Tungabhadra stuttered at the start of the season as they lost two of the first three matches but since then they won three games on the bounce and qualified for the playoffs this term. On the other hand, Amaravati Royals have been the best team in the tournament this season as they won each of the first five matches but in the last game they lost against Vijayawada Sunshiners but still ended up at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Amaravati Royals have had a better opening partnership in four of the six matches which makes us believe they will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors India Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Amaravati Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Tungabhadra Warriors Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.25 Bet Now!

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Top Batters

Hanuma Vihari to be Amaravati Royals’ top batter

Hanuma Vihari missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been brilliant this season and with 194 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maheep Kumar to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ top batter

Maheep Kumar has led his side from the front and has been outstanding this season. So far this season he has scored 196 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Top Bowlers

Bandaru Ayyappa to be Amaravati Royals’ top bowler

Bandaru Ayyappa did not have a great game in the last outing but he remains one of the most consistent bowlers this season. So far he has bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KV Sasikanth to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ top bowler

KV Sasikanth was brilliant in the last fixture as he bagged three wickets against Vijayawada Sunshiners. With ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.