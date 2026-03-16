Facts: With 248 runs, Hanuma Vihari is the leading run scorer for Amaravati Royals this season.

With 260 runs, Maheep Kumar is the leading run scorer for Tungabhadra Warriors in this campaign.

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Chance of Winning

Amaravati Royals head into the finals as the best side this season as they have been dominant throughout this tournament. They won each of the first five matches in the group stages and qualified for the playoffs and ended up at the top of the table. In the playoffs they beat Tungabhadra Warriors by eight wickets.

Tungabhadra Warriors went head to head against Bhimavaram Bulls in the last round and they dominated the game. Bhimavaram Bulls scored 183 runs and Tungabhadra Warriors eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Amaravati Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals ’ chances of winning - 62%

Tungabhadra Warriors’ chances of winning - 38%

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Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Seeram Venkata Rahul has had a brilliant campaign so far. Rahul has scored 189 runs with an average of 27. In the last match against Tungabhadra Warriors he scored 44 off 30 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

CR Gnaneshwar struggled for consistency last season and has had an underwhelming campaign thus far. In the last game he scored a duck against Bhimavaram Bulls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last four matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Visakhapatnam during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Amaravati Royals News & Player List

Amaravati Royals Player List

Hanuma Vihari (c), Akula Vijay, Seeram Venkata Rahul, Yara Sandeep, Penmetsa Panduranga Raju, Singupuram Prasad (wk), Bodhala Vinay Kumar, Battina Yashwanth, Gavvala Mallikarjuna, Bandaru Ayyappa, Santosh Kumar, Karthik Raman, Buddharam Durgeshn Naidu, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Ganta Adarsh, Tekkam Atchuth Kumar, Jayanth Sai, Chittieni Srihith, Gulfaam Saleh, K Thamas Ram Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Hanuma Vihari Batter Kirdant Karan Shinde Batter Seeram Venkata Rahul Batter Yara Sandeep All-rounder Singupuram Prasad Wicket-keeper Penmetsa Panduranga Raju All-rounder Akula Vijay All-rounder Bodhala Vinay Kumar All-rounder Bandaru Ayyappa Bowler Battina Yashwanth Bowler Gavvala Mallikarjuna Bowler

Amaravati Royals Team Form

Amaravati Royals have been outstanding so far in this tournament as they have won six of the seven matches prior to this fixture.

Tungabhadra Warriors News & Player List

Tungabhadra Warriors Player List

Maheep Kumar (c), Prasanth Kumar, KV Sasikanth, CR Gnaneshwar, Toshith Yadav, M Datta Reddy (wk), Gutta Rohit, Saurabh Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Chennu Siddhardha, Kancherla Anand Josiah, Shree Samanyu Datta, Andimani Teja, Chidipothu P Vijay Venkatesh, Jai Chander Kesav, Gaddipathi Akash, GDS Suresh Kumar, Allapureddy Ardrit, Madha Deepak, Varun Satwik

Predicted Playing XI

CR Gnaneshwar Batter Shree Samanyu Datta Batter Maheep Kumar Batter Prasanth Kumar All-rounder M Datta Reddy Wicket-keeper KV Sasikanth All-rounder Toshith Yadav All-rounder Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Cheepurapalli Stephen Bowler Chennu Siddhardha Bowler Kancherla Anand Josiah Bowler

Tungabhadra Warriors Team Form

Tungabhadra Warriors had a strong end up the group stages as they managed three wins in the last three matches. They have one win and one loss in the playoffs.

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Head to Head

Tungabhadra Warriors and Amaravati Royals went head to head twice this season and on both occasions Amaravati Royals won the game.

Head to Head

Tungabhadra Warriors: 0

Amaravati Royals: 2

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Betting Odds

Amaravati Royals to have a better opening partnership than Tungabhadra Warriors

Tungabhadra Warriors and Amaravati Royals go head to head after both sides had strong finishes to the group stages. Tungabhadra Warriors have struggled against Amaravati Royals this season as they have lost both games thus far. The first game was in the group stages and Amaravati Royals won the game with five wickets to spare and in the playoffs it was not even a contest as Amaravati Royals dominated the game and they won the tie with eight wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Amaravati Royals have had a better opening partnership in five of the seven matches which makes us believe they will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors India Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Amaravati Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Tungabhadra Warriors Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.15 Bet Now!

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Top Batters

Hanuma Vihari to be Amaravati Royals’ top batter

Hanuma Vihari was sensational in the last game against Tungabhadra Warriors as he scored a half century. With 248 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Amaravati Royals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maheep Kumar to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ top batter

Maheep Kumar did not have a great outing against Bhimavaram Bulls in the last match regardless we are going to back him once again as with 260 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors Top Bowlers

Bandaru Ayyappa to be Amaravati Royals’ top bowler

Bandaru Ayyappa did not have a great game in the last outing but he remains one of the most consistent bowlers this season. So far he has bagged six wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KV Sasikanth to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ top bowler

KV Sasikanth had a decent game in the last outing as he was economical and bagged one wicket in the game. With 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his Tungabhadra Warriors which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.