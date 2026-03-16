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Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Match Prediction

AMA

62%

Chance of Winning

VIJ

38%

Parimatch

1.61
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Melbet

1.69
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Batery

1.70
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T20

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Amaravati Royals take on Vijayawada Sunshiners in the 21st game of the 2025 Andhra Premier League at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 19 at 06:30 PM IST.
Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Match Prediction

Facts:

  • This would be the first time Vijayawada Sunshiners and Amaravati Royals go head to head in this tournament.
  • With 227 runs, Ashwin Hebbar is the leading run scorer for Vijayawada Sunshiners.

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Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Chance of Winning

Amaravati Royals have been the best team in the tournament thus far as they are the only unbeaten side in this tournament. They head into the final game of the season after five wins in five games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they dominated against Royals of Rayalaseema.

Vijayawada Sunshiners had a brilliant start to the season as they won the first two matches but since then their form has taken a nose dive as they are winless in the last three games and need a result in the final game to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, Amaravati Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Amaravati Royals ’ chances of winning - 62%
  • Vijayawada Sunshiners’ chances of winning - 38%

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Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Penmetsa Panduranga Raju had an underwhelming campaign last season but has been brilliant so far in this campaign. In the last three innings, he has scored 26, 39* and 20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Munnangi Abhinav has been impressive so far this season. So far he has scored 170 runs and is second highest run scorer for his side. In the last three matches he has scored 65, 51 and 28 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Visakhapatnam during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Amaravati Royals News & Player List

Amaravati Royals Player List

Hanuma Vihari (c), Akula Vijay, Seeram Venkata Rahul, Yara Sandeep, Penmetsa Panduranga Raju, Singupuram Prasad (wk), Bodhala Vinay Kumar, Battina Yashwanth, Gavvala Mallikarjuna, Bandaru Ayyappa, Santosh Kumar, Karthik Raman, Buddharam Durgeshn Naidu, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Ganta Adarsh, Tekkam Atchuth Kumar, Jayanth Sai, Chittieni Srihith, Gulfaam Saleh, K Thamas Ram Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Hanuma Vihari

Batter

Kirdant Karan Shinde

Batter

Seeram Venkata Rahul

Batter

Yara Sandeep

All-rounder

Singupuram Prasad

Wicket-keeper

Penmetsa Panduranga Raju

All-rounder

Akula Vijay

All-rounder

Bodhala Vinay Kumar

All-rounder

Bandaru Ayyappa

Bowler

Battina Yashwanth

Bowler

Gavvala Mallikarjuna

Bowler

Amaravati Royals Team Form

Amaravati Royals have been outstanding so far in this tournament as they have five wins in five games and are currently at the top of the table.

Vijayawada Sunshiners News & Player List

Vijayawada Sunshiners Player List

Ashwin Hebbar (c), Mamidi Vamsi Krishna (wk), Munnangi Abhinav, Garimella Teja, Dheeraj Kumar, K S Narasimha Raju, Yadla Vasu, Lalith Mohan, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Sai Venkata Sumith, S Zaheer Abbas, Gadde Samanvith, Sangaraju Sooraj Varma, Kamalesh Siddharth, Harsha Sai Satvik, Gadam Eswar Rithvik, Tegada Sai Kumar, Thanneeru Bharath, VS Adithya Reddy

Predicted Playing XI

Munnangi Abhinav

Batter

Ashwin Hebbar

Batter

Garimella Teja

Batter

K S Narasimha Raju

All-rounder

Mamidi Vamsi Krishna

Wicket-keeper

Dheeraj Kumar

All-rounder

S Zaheer Abbas

All-rounder

Yadla Vasu

All-rounder

Sai Venkata Sumith

Bowler

Prithvi Raj

Bowler

VS Adithya Reddy

Bowler

Vijayawada Sunshiners Team Form

Vijayawada Sunshiners head into this game after two defeats in the last three matches and are currently third on the table.

Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Head to Head

This would be the first time Vijayawada Sunshiners and Amaravati Royals go head to head in this tournament.

Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Betting Odds

Amaravati Royals to have a better opening partnership than Vijayawada Sunshiners

Vijayawada Sunshiners and Amaravati Royals go head to head in the final game of the season with both sides expected to be in the playoffs this season. Even though Vijayawada Sunshiners have lost two of the last three matches, we expect them to bounce back as their batting unit has done brilliantly this season. On the other hand, Amaravati Royals have been sensational so far as they head into this game after five wins in five matches and are at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Amaravati Royals have had a better opening partnership in four of the five matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners

T20

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null

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Amaravati Royals

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1.61

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1.69
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Vijayawada Sunshiners

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2.15

Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Top Batters

Hanuma Vihari to be Amaravati Royals’ top batter

Hanuma Vihari continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 47 and took his side over the line. With 194 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ashwin Hebbar to be Vijayawada Sunshiners’ top batter

Ashwin Hebbar has had a phenomenal campaign so far this season. He scored 33 in the last game and with 227 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Top Bowlers

Bandaru Ayyappa to be Amaravati Royals’ top bowler

Bandaru Ayyappa did not have a great game in the last outing but he remains one of the most consistent bowlers this season. So far he has bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Prithvi Raj to be Vijayawada Sunshiners’ top bowler

Prithvi Raj was incredible in the last game as he bagged three wickets against Tungabhadra Warriors. With seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Amaravati Royals

Vijayawada Sunshiners are winless in the last three games, on the other hand, Amaravati Royals head into this game after five wins in five matches which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with Amaravati Royals and you should do the same as they will continue their winning momentum in the upcoming game.
  • Amaravati Royals to win - 1.61 (PariMatch)
  • Vijayawada Sunshiners to win - 2.05 (PariMatch)
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