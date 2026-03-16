Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Match Prediction
AMA
62%
Chance of Winning
VIJ
38%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
T20
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Facts:
- This would be the first time Vijayawada Sunshiners and Amaravati Royals go head to head in this tournament.
- With 227 runs, Ashwin Hebbar is the leading run scorer for Vijayawada Sunshiners.
Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Chance of Winning
Amaravati Royals have been the best team in the tournament thus far as they are the only unbeaten side in this tournament. They head into the final game of the season after five wins in five games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they dominated against Royals of Rayalaseema.
Vijayawada Sunshiners had a brilliant start to the season as they won the first two matches but since then their form has taken a nose dive as they are winless in the last three games and need a result in the final game to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, Amaravati Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Amaravati Royals ’ chances of winning - 62%
- Vijayawada Sunshiners’ chances of winning - 38%
Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Penmetsa Panduranga Raju had an underwhelming campaign last season but has been brilliant so far in this campaign. In the last three innings, he has scored 26, 39* and 20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Munnangi Abhinav has been impressive so far this season. So far he has scored 170 runs and is second highest run scorer for his side. In the last three matches he has scored 65, 51 and 28 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather conditions in Visakhapatnam during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Amaravati Royals News & Player List
Amaravati Royals Player List
Hanuma Vihari (c), Akula Vijay, Seeram Venkata Rahul, Yara Sandeep, Penmetsa Panduranga Raju, Singupuram Prasad (wk), Bodhala Vinay Kumar, Battina Yashwanth, Gavvala Mallikarjuna, Bandaru Ayyappa, Santosh Kumar, Karthik Raman, Buddharam Durgeshn Naidu, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Ganta Adarsh, Tekkam Atchuth Kumar, Jayanth Sai, Chittieni Srihith, Gulfaam Saleh, K Thamas Ram Kumar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hanuma Vihari
|
Batter
|
Kirdant Karan Shinde
|
Batter
|
Seeram Venkata Rahul
|
Batter
|
Yara Sandeep
|
All-rounder
|
Singupuram Prasad
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Penmetsa Panduranga Raju
|
All-rounder
|
Akula Vijay
|
All-rounder
|
Bodhala Vinay Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Bandaru Ayyappa
|
Bowler
|
Battina Yashwanth
|
Bowler
|
Gavvala Mallikarjuna
|
Bowler
Amaravati Royals Team Form
Amaravati Royals have been outstanding so far in this tournament as they have five wins in five games and are currently at the top of the table.
Vijayawada Sunshiners News & Player List
Vijayawada Sunshiners Player List
Ashwin Hebbar (c), Mamidi Vamsi Krishna (wk), Munnangi Abhinav, Garimella Teja, Dheeraj Kumar, K S Narasimha Raju, Yadla Vasu, Lalith Mohan, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Sai Venkata Sumith, S Zaheer Abbas, Gadde Samanvith, Sangaraju Sooraj Varma, Kamalesh Siddharth, Harsha Sai Satvik, Gadam Eswar Rithvik, Tegada Sai Kumar, Thanneeru Bharath, VS Adithya Reddy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Munnangi Abhinav
|
Batter
|
Ashwin Hebbar
|
Batter
|
Garimella Teja
|
Batter
|
K S Narasimha Raju
|
All-rounder
|
Mamidi Vamsi Krishna
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dheeraj Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
S Zaheer Abbas
|
All-rounder
|
Yadla Vasu
|
All-rounder
|
Sai Venkata Sumith
|
Bowler
|
Prithvi Raj
|
Bowler
|
VS Adithya Reddy
|
Bowler
Vijayawada Sunshiners Team Form
Vijayawada Sunshiners head into this game after two defeats in the last three matches and are currently third on the table.
Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Head to Head
This would be the first time Vijayawada Sunshiners and Amaravati Royals go head to head in this tournament.
Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Betting Odds
Amaravati Royals to have a better opening partnership than Vijayawada Sunshiners
Vijayawada Sunshiners and Amaravati Royals go head to head in the final game of the season with both sides expected to be in the playoffs this season. Even though Vijayawada Sunshiners have lost two of the last three matches, we expect them to bounce back as their batting unit has done brilliantly this season. On the other hand, Amaravati Royals have been sensational so far as they head into this game after five wins in five matches and are at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Amaravati Royals have had a better opening partnership in four of the five matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners
T20
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null
Amaravati Royals
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Vijayawada Sunshiners
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Top Batters
Hanuma Vihari to be Amaravati Royals’ top batter
Hanuma Vihari continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 47 and took his side over the line. With 194 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ashwin Hebbar to be Vijayawada Sunshiners’ top batter
Ashwin Hebbar has had a phenomenal campaign so far this season. He scored 33 in the last game and with 227 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Top Bowlers
Bandaru Ayyappa to be Amaravati Royals’ top bowler
Bandaru Ayyappa did not have a great game in the last outing but he remains one of the most consistent bowlers this season. So far he has bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Prithvi Raj to be Vijayawada Sunshiners’ top bowler
Prithvi Raj was incredible in the last game as he bagged three wickets against Tungabhadra Warriors. With seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Amaravati Royals
- Amaravati Royals to win - 1.61 (PariMatch)
- Vijayawada Sunshiners to win - 2.05 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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