Facts: This would be the first time Vijayawada Sunshiners and Amaravati Royals go head to head in this tournament.

With 227 runs, Ashwin Hebbar is the leading run scorer for Vijayawada Sunshiners.

Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Chance of Winning

Amaravati Royals have been the best team in the tournament thus far as they are the only unbeaten side in this tournament. They head into the final game of the season after five wins in five games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they dominated against Royals of Rayalaseema.

Vijayawada Sunshiners had a brilliant start to the season as they won the first two matches but since then their form has taken a nose dive as they are winless in the last three games and need a result in the final game to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, Amaravati Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals ’ chances of winning - 62%

Vijayawada Sunshiners’ chances of winning - 38%

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Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Penmetsa Panduranga Raju had an underwhelming campaign last season but has been brilliant so far in this campaign. In the last three innings, he has scored 26, 39* and 20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Munnangi Abhinav has been impressive so far this season. So far he has scored 170 runs and is second highest run scorer for his side. In the last three matches he has scored 65, 51 and 28 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Visakhapatnam during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Amaravati Royals News & Player List

Amaravati Royals Player List

Hanuma Vihari (c), Akula Vijay, Seeram Venkata Rahul, Yara Sandeep, Penmetsa Panduranga Raju, Singupuram Prasad (wk), Bodhala Vinay Kumar, Battina Yashwanth, Gavvala Mallikarjuna, Bandaru Ayyappa, Santosh Kumar, Karthik Raman, Buddharam Durgeshn Naidu, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Ganta Adarsh, Tekkam Atchuth Kumar, Jayanth Sai, Chittieni Srihith, Gulfaam Saleh, K Thamas Ram Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Hanuma Vihari Batter Kirdant Karan Shinde Batter Seeram Venkata Rahul Batter Yara Sandeep All-rounder Singupuram Prasad Wicket-keeper Penmetsa Panduranga Raju All-rounder Akula Vijay All-rounder Bodhala Vinay Kumar All-rounder Bandaru Ayyappa Bowler Battina Yashwanth Bowler Gavvala Mallikarjuna Bowler

Amaravati Royals Team Form

Amaravati Royals have been outstanding so far in this tournament as they have five wins in five games and are currently at the top of the table.

Vijayawada Sunshiners News & Player List

Vijayawada Sunshiners Player List

Ashwin Hebbar (c), Mamidi Vamsi Krishna (wk), Munnangi Abhinav, Garimella Teja, Dheeraj Kumar, K S Narasimha Raju, Yadla Vasu, Lalith Mohan, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Sai Venkata Sumith, S Zaheer Abbas, Gadde Samanvith, Sangaraju Sooraj Varma, Kamalesh Siddharth, Harsha Sai Satvik, Gadam Eswar Rithvik, Tegada Sai Kumar, Thanneeru Bharath, VS Adithya Reddy

Predicted Playing XI

Munnangi Abhinav Batter Ashwin Hebbar Batter Garimella Teja Batter K S Narasimha Raju All-rounder Mamidi Vamsi Krishna Wicket-keeper Dheeraj Kumar All-rounder S Zaheer Abbas All-rounder Yadla Vasu All-rounder Sai Venkata Sumith Bowler Prithvi Raj Bowler VS Adithya Reddy Bowler

Vijayawada Sunshiners Team Form

Vijayawada Sunshiners head into this game after two defeats in the last three matches and are currently third on the table.

Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Head to Head

This would be the first time Vijayawada Sunshiners and Amaravati Royals go head to head in this tournament.

Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Betting Odds

Amaravati Royals to have a better opening partnership than Vijayawada Sunshiners

Vijayawada Sunshiners and Amaravati Royals go head to head in the final game of the season with both sides expected to be in the playoffs this season. Even though Vijayawada Sunshiners have lost two of the last three matches, we expect them to bounce back as their batting unit has done brilliantly this season. On the other hand, Amaravati Royals have been sensational so far as they head into this game after five wins in five matches and are at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Amaravati Royals have had a better opening partnership in four of the five matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Amaravati Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Vijayawada Sunshiners Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.15 Bet Now!

Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Top Batters

Hanuma Vihari to be Amaravati Royals’ top batter

Hanuma Vihari continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 47 and took his side over the line. With 194 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ashwin Hebbar to be Vijayawada Sunshiners’ top batter

Ashwin Hebbar has had a phenomenal campaign so far this season. He scored 33 in the last game and with 227 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Top Bowlers

Bandaru Ayyappa to be Amaravati Royals’ top bowler

Bandaru Ayyappa did not have a great game in the last outing but he remains one of the most consistent bowlers this season. So far he has bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Prithvi Raj to be Vijayawada Sunshiners’ top bowler

Prithvi Raj was incredible in the last game as he bagged three wickets against Tungabhadra Warriors. With seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.