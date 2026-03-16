Facts: This would be the first time Amaravati Royals and Bhimavaram Bulls go head to head in this tournament.

With five wickets, Chennupati Teja was the leading wicket taker for Godavari Titans last season.

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Amaravati Royals Chance of Winning

Bhimavaram Bulls had a brilliant game in the season openers against Royals of Rayalaseema as they dominated the game from the start. Royals of Rayalaseema batted first and were bowled out for 139 runs and Bhimavaram Bulls managed to chase down the target and won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents Amaravati Royals have got off to a great start this season as they have won back to back games and are currently second on the table. In the last match they beat Tungabhadra Warriors with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Amaravati Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bhimavaram Bulls ’ chances of winning - 45%

Amaravati Royals’ chances of winning - 55%

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Bhimavaram Bulls vs Amaravati Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Thanneru Vamsi Krishna struggled to make an impact last season as he was not consistent in the group stages. He was solid in the opening game as he scored 27* which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Penmetsa Panduranga Raju had an underwhelming campaign last season but has been brilliant so far in this campaign. In two matches, he has scored 26 and 39* which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bhimavaram Bulls Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Amaravati Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Amaravati Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Visakhapatnam during the game which could cause disruptions in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Bhimavaram Bulls News & Player List

Bhimavaram Bulls Player List

Thota Saran, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Bendalam Satvik, Revanth Reddy (wk), Maramreddy Reddy (c), Muvvala Yuvan, Bhupathiraju Munish Varma, Pinninti Tejaswi, Chennupati Ravi Teja, Satyanarayana Raju, Harishankar Reddy, Challarapu Siva, Allur Srivats, Allareddi Teja Reddy, K V Kashyap Prakash, Nimmala Himakar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ommi Bhaswanth Krishna, Jajula Vishnu Datta, Patnala Bhuvaneswar Rao

Predicted Playing XI

Thota Saran Batter Maramreddy Reddy Batter Thanneru Vamsi Krishna Batter Allareddi Teja Reddy All-rounder Revanth Reddy Wicket-keeper Bendalam Satvik All-rounder Muvvala Yuvan All-rounder Bhupathiraju Munish Varma All-rounder Chennupati Teja Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler Harishankar Reddy Bowler

Bhimavaram Bulls Team Form

Bhimavaram Bulls have got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game against Royals of Rayalaseema.

Amaravati Royals News & Player List

Amaravati Royals Player List

Hanuma Vihari (c), Akula Vijay, Seeram Venkata Rahul, Yara Sandeep, Penmetsa Panduranga Raju, Singupuram Prasad (wk), Bodhala Vinay Kumar, Battina Yashwanth, Gavvala Mallikarjuna, Bandaru Ayyappa, Santosh Kumar, Karthik Raman, Buddharam Durgeshn Naidu, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Ganta Adarsh, Tekkam Atchuth Kumar, Jayanth Sai, Chittieni Srihith, Gulfaam Saleh, K Thamas Ram Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Hanuma Vihari Batter Kirdant Karan Shinde Batter Seeram Venkata Rahul Batter Yara Sandeep All-rounder Singupuram Prasad Wicket-keeper Penmetsa Panduranga Raju All-rounder Akula Vijay All-rounder Bodhala Vinay Kumar All-rounder Bandaru Ayyappa Bowler Battina Yashwanth Bowler Gavvala Mallikarjuna Bowler

Amaravati Royals Team Form

Amaravati Royals got off to a great start this season as they have won back to back games and are currently second on the table.

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Amaravati Royals Head to Head

This would be the first time Amaravati Royals and Bhimavaram Bulls go head to head in this tournament.

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Amaravati Royals Betting Odds

Amaravati Royals to have a better opening partnership than Bhimavaram Bulls

Bhimavaram Bulls and Amaravati Royals go head to head after both sides have had a brilliant start to the season, both sides are unbeaten thus far which makes this a great game for the neutrals. Bhimavaram Bulls dominated the opening game of the campaign against Royals of Rayalaseema but they conceded a bigger opening partnership in the game. On the other hand Amaravati Royals head into this game after back to back wins and would be hoping to continue their momentum in this fixture. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Amaravati Royals have had a better opening partnership in each of the two matches thus far which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Amaravati Royals T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Bhimavaram Bulls Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Amaravati Royals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now!

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Amaravati Royals Top Batters

Maramreddy Reddy to be Bhimavaram Bulls’ top batter

Maramreddy Reddy had a decent campaign last season but was the standout player in the opening game as he scored a brilliant half century and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hanuma Vihari to be Amaravati Royals’ top batter

Hanuma Vihari did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he was the leading run scorer in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Amaravati Royals Top Bowlers

Satyanarayana Raju to be Bhimavaram Bulls’ top bowler

Satyanarayana Raju struggled for consistency last season but he has got off to a great start this season as he bagged three wickets in the opening game against Royals of Rayalaseema which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bandaru Ayyappa to be Amaravati Royals’ top bowler

Bandaru Ayyappa was one of the most consistent bowlers for Uttarandhra Lions last season and we expect him to be the standout bowler for Amaravati Royals this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.