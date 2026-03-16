Facts: This would be the first time Royals of Rayalaseema and Bhimavaram Bulls go head to head in this tournament.

With five wickets, Chennupati Teja was the leading wicket taker for Godavari Titans last season.

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Royals of Rayalaseema Chance of Winning

Bhimavaram Bulls is yet another new team that has been introduced in this years’ competition. They have arguably the biggest player in this league and that is Nitish Kumar Reddy which makes them one of the contenders this season. They would be hoping for a good start this term.

Royals of Rayalaseema did not have a great start to the season this term as they faltered against Vijayawada Sunshines. Royals of Rayalaseema scored 196 runs in 20 overs but failed to defend the target and lost the game by seven wickets. term. As per our calculations, Bhimavaram Bulls are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bhimavaram Bulls ’ chances of winning - 59%

Royals of Rayalaseema’ chances of winning - 41%

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Bhimavaram Bulls vs Royals of Rayalaseema Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Thanneru Vamsi Krishna struggled to make an impact last season as he was not consistent in the group stages. Last season Krishna scored 101 runs in seven matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Pyla Avinash could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign this season. He scored 96 off 39 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bhimavaram Bulls Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Royals of Rayalaseema Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 183 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Bhimavaram Bulls 2.04 Bet on Parimatch

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Royals of Rayalaseema Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Visakhapatnam during the gamewhich could cause disruptions in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Bhimavaram Bulls News & Player List

Bhimavaram Bulls Player List

Allareddi Teja Reddy, K V Kashyap Prakash, Maramreddy Reddy, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, B Munish Varma, Bendalam Satvik, Challarapu Siva, Muvvala Yuvan, Nimmala Himakar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ommi Bhaswanth Krishna, Thota Sravan, Allur Srivats, Jajula Vishnu Datta, Revanth Reddy, Chennupati Teja, Harishankar Reddy, Patnala Bhuvaneswar Rao, Pinninti Tejaswi, Satyanarayana Raju

Predicted Playing XI

Allareddi Teja Reddy Batter Maramreddy Reddy Batter Thanneru Vamsi Krishna Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Revanth Reddy Wicket-keeper Bendalam Satvik All-rounder Challarapu Siva All-rounder Thota Sravan All-rounder Chennupati Teja Bowler Pinninti Tejaswi Bowler Patnala Bhuvaneswar Rao Bowler

Bhimavaram Bulls Team Form

As the tournament is restructured, Bhimavaram Bulls have been recently added and the total numbers of teams have increased to eight this term.

Royals of Rayalaseema News & Player List

Royals of Rayalaseema Player List

Shaik Rasheed (c), Pyla Avinash, Dhruva Kumar Reddy (wk), Maddila Vardhan, M Vasu Deva Raju, Girinath Reddy, Siraparapu Ashish, Dheeraj Reddy, Jagarlapudi Ram, Satya Sai Sathwik, Sai Pranav Chandra, Madhav Rayudu, Vinukonda Venu, Gundluri Reddy, Poda Yashwanth, Manoj Kumar, Kolla Kiran, Suryadevara Chakravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Shaik Rasheed Batter Maddila Vardhan Batter Pyla Avinash Batter M Vasu Deva Raju All-rounder Dhruva Kumar Reddy Wicket-keeper Girinath Reddy All-rounder Satya Sai Sathwik All-rounder Jagarlapudi Ram All-rounder Siraparapu Ashish Bowler Madhav Rayudu Bowler Dheeraj Reddy Bowler

Royals of Rayalaseema Team Form

Royals of Rayalaseema did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Vijayawada Sunshines.

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Royals of Rayalaseema Head to Head

This would be the first time Royals of Rayalaseema and Bhimavaram Bulls go head to head in this tournament.

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Royals of Rayalaseema Betting Odds

Bhimavaram Bulls to have a better opening partnership than Royals of Rayalaseema

Bhimavaram Bulls and Royals of Rayalaseema go head to head in what could be one of the biggest game in the group stages considering the quality both sides possess. On one hand Nitish Kumar Reddy would lead in line for Bhimavaram Bulls and on the other hand Shaik Rasheed would be hoping to dominate after struggling to make an impact in the opening game. In the last game Royals of Rayalaseema openers struggled to make an impact and they conceded a bigger opening partnership in the game which makes us believe Bhimavaram Bulls will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Royals of Rayalaseema T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Bhimavaram Bulls Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Royals of Rayalaseema Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.09 Bet Now!

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Royals of Rayalaseema Top Batters

Nitish Kumar Reddy to be Bhimavaram Bulls’ top batter

Nitish Kumar Reddy would be making his debut for Bhimavaram Bulls in this game and we believe he will be the key player this season for his side due his experience in the international stage which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shaik Rasheed to be Royals of Rayalaseema’ top batter

Shaik Rasheed did not have a great start to the season regardless we are going to back him as last season he scored 297 for Coastal Riders and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Royals of Rayalaseema Top Bowlers

Chennupati Teja to be Bhimavaram Bulls’ top bowler

Chennupati Teja played for Godavari Titans last season and had a brilliant season last term. With five wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jagarlapudi Ram to be Royals of Rayalaseema’ top bowler

Jagarlapudi Ram was one of the most consistent bowlers last season. This year in the opening game he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.