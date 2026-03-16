Facts: This would be the first time Tungabhadra Warriors and Bhimavaram Bulls go head to head in this tournament.

With six wickets, Toshith Yadav is the leading wicket taker for Tungabhadra Warriors.

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Tungabhadra Warriors Chance of Winning

Bhimavaram Bulls have struggled for consistency so far this season. They got off to a great start in the opening game of the season against Royals of Rayalaseema but since then they have been winless in the last two games which includes one defeat. The last game against Vijayawada Sunshiners was called off due to rain.

Much like their opponents, this season has been a struggle for Tungabhadra Warriors thus far as they have one win in three matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they lost against Royals of Rayalaseema. As per our calculations, Bhimavaram Bulls are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bhimavaram Bulls ’ chances of winning - 55%

Tungabhadra Warriors’ chances of winning - 45%

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Bhimavaram Bulls vs Tungabhadra Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Revanth Reddy did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored 17 runs in the opening game. In the last innings he scored 69 runs against Amaravati Royals which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

CR Gnaneshwar struggled for consistency last season as he scored 95 runs with an average of 19 runs. He scored 40 in the opening game but since then Gnaneshwar has scored 8 and 1 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Tungabhadra Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last five of the six matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Visakhapatnam during the game which could cause disruptions in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Bhimavaram Bulls News & Player List

Bhimavaram Bulls Player List

Thota Saran, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Bendalam Satvik, Revanth Reddy (wk), Maramreddy Reddy (c), Muvvala Yuvan, Bhupathiraju Munish Varma, Pinninti Tejaswi, Chennupati Ravi Teja, Satyanarayana Raju, Harishankar Reddy, Challarapu Siva, Allur Srivats, Allareddi Teja Reddy, K V Kashyap Prakash, Nimmala Himakar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ommi Bhaswanth Krishna, Jajula Vishnu Datta, Patnala Bhuvaneswar Rao

Predicted Playing XI

Thota Saran Batter Maramreddy Reddy Batter Thanneru Vamsi Krishna Batter Allareddi Teja Reddy All-rounder Revanth Reddy Wicket-keeper Bendalam Satvik All-rounder Muvvala Yuvan All-rounder Bhupathiraju Munish Varma All-rounder Chennupati Teja Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler Harishankar Reddy Bowler

Bhimavaram Bulls Team Form

Bhimavaram Bulls have struggled thus far as they have one win in three matches and are currently third on the table.

Tungabhadra Warriors News & Player List

Tungabhadra Warriors Player List

Maheep Kumar (c), Prasanth Kumar, KV Sasikanth, CR Gnaneshwar, Toshith Yadav, M Datta Reddy (wk), Gutta Rohit, Saurabh Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Chennu Siddhardha, Kancherla Anand Josiah, Shree Samanyu Datta, Andimani Teja, Chidipothu P Vijay Venkatesh, Jai Chander Kesav, Gaddipathi Akash, GDS Suresh Kumar, Allapureddy Ardrit, Madha Deepak, Varun Satwik

Predicted Playing XI

CR Gnaneshwar Batter Shree Samanyu Datta Batter Maheep Kumar Batter Prasanth Kumar All-rounder M Datta Reddy Wicket-keeper KV Sasikanth All-rounder Toshith Yadav All-rounder Gutta Rohit All-rounder Cheepurapalli Stephen Bowler Chennu Siddhardha Bowler Kancherla Anand Josiah Bowler

Tungabhadra Warriors Team Form

Tungabhadra Warriors had a solid start to the campaign but since then they have lost back to back games and are currently fourth on the table.

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Tungabhadra Warriors Head to Head

This would be the first time Tungabhadra Warriors and Bhimavaram Bulls go head to head in this tournament.

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Tungabhadra Warriors Betting Odds

Bhimavaram Bulls to have a better opening partnership than Tungabhadra Warriors

Bhimavaram Bulls and Tungabhadra Warriors go head to head after both sides have had a similar campaign thus far as they have managed just one win in three games and are currently third and fourth on the table. This is the first time both sides would lock horns in this campaign. Tungabhadra Warriors head into this game after back to back defeats and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact, Tungabhadra Warriors have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the three games thus far which makes us believe Bhimavaram Bulls will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Tungabhadra Warriors T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Bhimavaram Bulls Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Tungabhadra Warriors Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Tungabhadra Warriors Top Batters

Maramreddy Reddy to be Bhimavaram Bulls’ top batter

Maramreddy Reddy did not have a great game in the last outing against Amaravati Royals regardless we are going to back him as he scored a brilliant half century in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maheep Kumar to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ top batter

Maheep Kumar has been one of the most consistent batters for Tungabhadra Warriors this season. In the three games thus far Kumar has scored 57*, 28 and 34 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bhimavaram Bulls vs Tungabhadra Warriors Top Bowlers

Satyanarayana Raju to be Bhimavaram Bulls’ top bowler

Satyanarayana Raju was sensational once again in the last match as he bagged three wickets. With seven wickets thus far, Raju is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Toshith Yadav to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ top bowler

Toshith Yadav continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.