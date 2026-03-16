Facts: This would be the first time Amaravati Royals and Kakinada Kings go head to head in this tournament.

With six wickets, Yarragunta Pramod was the leading wicket taker for Coastal Riders last season.

Kakinada Kings vs Amaravati Royals Chance of Winning

Kakinada Kings and Amaravati Royals go head to head in the opening game of the season. This would be the first time both teams go head to head in this tournament. Unlike last season, two teams have been added this season and now it would be an eight team tournament, which means old data of teams are less significant as there have been a lot of changes in the playing squad this season. Looking at the two teams, we feel Amaravati Royals are stronger on paper and could have a good season this term. As per our calculations, Amaravati Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Kakinada Kings ’ chances of winning - 45%

Amaravati Royals’ chances of winning - 55%

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Kakinada Kings vs Amaravati Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Pitta Arjun Tendulkar struggled to make an impact last season. He only played four games last season and eventually ended up scoring 45 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Penmetsa Panduranga Raju had an underwhelming campaign last season as he struggled for consistency last season. He scored 61 runs in four matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kakinada Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Amaravati Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Amaravati Royals 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Kakinada Kings vs Amaravati Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Visakhapatnam during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Kakinada Kings News & Player List

Kakinada Kings Player List

Mopada Ravikiran, Pinninti Tapaswi, Pitta Arjun Tendulkar, Sirla Srinivas, Adabala Lohith, Adivishnu Surya, Chagam Reddy, Kodavandla Sudharsan, Manikanta Gangadhar, Manish Golamaru, Midde Anjaneyulu, Sai Rahul, Shaik Kamaruddin, KN Prudhvi Raj, Mitta Lekhaz Reddy, Srikar Bharat, Kaki Jayanth, Samadhi Bhargav Mahesh, Yarragunta Pramod

Predicted Playing XI

Mopada Ravikiran Batter Pitta Arjun Tendulkar Batter Pinninti Tapaswi Batter Adabala Lohith All-rounder KN Prudhvi Raj Wicket-keeper Kodavandla Sudharsan All-rounder Srikar Bharat All-rounder Midde Anjaneyulu All-rounder Yarragunta Pramod Bowler Kaki Jayanth Bowler Samadhi Bhargav Mahesh Bowler

Kakinada Kings Team Form

As the tournament is restructured, Kakinada Kings have been recently added and the total numbers of teams have increased to eight this term.

Amaravati Royals News & Player List

Amaravati Royals Player List

Ganta Adarsh, Gulfaam Saleh, Hanuma Vihari, Jayanth Sai, Karan Shinde, Singupuram Prasad, Yara Sandeep, Battina Yashwanth, Buddharam Durgeshn Naidu, Chittineni Srihith, Tekkam Atchuth Kumar, Akula Vijay, Penmetsa Panduranga Raju, Thamas Ram Kumar, Bandaru Ayyappa, Bodhala Kumar, Gavvala Mallikarjuna, Karthik Raman, Santosh Kumar, Seeram Venkata Rahul

Predicted Playing XI

Ganta Adarsh Batter Yara Sandeep Batter Karan Shinde Batter Hanuma Vihari All-rounder Penmetsa Panduranga Raju Wicket-keeper Gulfaam Saleh All-rounder Singupuram Prasad All-rounder Bodhala Kumar All-rounder Bandaru Ayyappa Bowler Karthik Raman Bowler Gavvala Mallikarjuna Bowler

Amaravati Royals Team Form

As the tournament is restructured, Amaravati Royals have been recently added and the total numbers of teams have increased to eight this term.

Kakinada Kings vs Amaravati Royals Head to Head

This would be the first time Amaravati Royals and Kakinada Kings go head to head in this tournament.

Kakinada Kings vs Amaravati Royals Betting Odds

Amaravati Royals to have a better opening partnership than Kakinada Kings

Kakinada Kings and Amaravati Royals go head to head in the opening game of the season as both sides would be hoping for a winning start this term. With the tournament restructured after last season, this almost feels like a fresh start for all teams. Historically we have seen high scores at the venue which could be the trend that is followed this season. On paper Amaravati Royals look a far better team in regards to new ball bowlers who we expect to dominate the opening game against Kakinada kings openers who struggled to make an impact last season. We believe Amaravati Royals will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Kakinada Kings vs Amaravati Royals India Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Kakinada Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Amaravati Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now!

Kakinada Kings vs Amaravati Royals Top Batters

Pinninti Tapaswi to be Kakinada Kings’ top batter

Pinninti Tapaswi heads into this campaign after a decent showing for Uttarandhra Lions last season. He scored 121 runs in seven matches and we expect him to have a great season this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hanuma Vihari to be Amaravati Royals’ top batter

Hanuma Vihari would be making his debut for Amaravati Royals this season. Expectations are high for Vihari to make an instant impact this season and we believe he will do so in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kakinada Kings vs Amaravati Royals Top Bowlers

Yarragunta Pramod to be Kakinada Kings’ top bowler

Yarragunta Pramod had a phenomenal season for Coastal Riders last season, he was the stand out bowler as he bagged six wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Coastal Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bandaru Ayyappa to be Amaravati Royals’ top bowler

Bandaru Ayyappa was one of the most consistent bowlers for Uttarandhra Lions last season as he bagged eight wickets and was one of the top wicket takers last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.