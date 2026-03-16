Facts: This would be the first time Bhimavaram Bulls and Kakinada Kings go head to head in this tournament.

With seven wickets, Midde Anjaneyulu is the leading wicket taker for Kakinada Kings.

Kakinada Kings vs Bhimavaram Bulls Chance of Winning

Kakinada Kings have had an underwhelming campaign this season as they have managed two wins in five matches but still have a realistic chance of making the playoffs this season. In the last match they went head to head against Royals of Rayalaseema and they eventually won the game by one run.

Bhimavaram Bulls got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game against Royals of Rayalaseema but since then they have been winless in the last four and are sixth on the table. The last game was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Bhimavaram Bulls are favourites in the upcoming game.

Kakinada Kings ’ chances of winning - 43%

Bhimavaram Bulls’ chances of winning - 57%

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Kakinada Kings vs Bhimavaram Bulls Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Pitta Arjun Tendulkar has struggled to make an impact this season as he hasn’t been consistent. In the four matches so far, Tendulkar has scored 6, 48, 1 and 2 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Revanth Reddy did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored 17 runs in the opening game. He has struggled for consistency so far this season, in the last game he scored four which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Kakinada Kings vs Bhimavaram Bulls Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Visakhapatnam during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Kakinada Kings News & Player List

Kakinada Kings Player List

Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Adivishnu Surya, K P Sai Rahul, Pinninti Tapaswi, Manish Golamaru, Mitta Lekhaz Reddy, Mopada Ravikiran, SK Kamaruddin, Kodavandla Sudharsan, Yarragunta Pramod, Midde Anjaneyulu, P Manikanta Gangadhar, Adabala Lohith, Kaki Jayanth, Pitta Arjun Tendulkar, Sirla Srinivas, Kuntrapakam Prudhviraj, Chagam Reddy, S Bhargav Mahesh

Predicted Playing XI

Pitta Arjun Tendulkar Batter Adivishnu Surya Batter K P Sai Rahul Batter Pinninti Tapaswi All-rounder Srikar Bharat Wicket-keeper Mopada Ravikiran All-rounder Manish Golamaru All-rounder SK Kamaruddin All-rounder Kodavandla Sudharsan Bowler Yarragunta Pramod Bowler Midde Anjaneyulu Bowler

Kakinada Kings Team Form

Kakinada Kings have managed two wins in five matches and are currently fifth on the table, one point off the playoff spots.

Bhimavaram Bulls News & Player List

Bhimavaram Bulls Player List

Thota Saran, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Bendalam Satvik, Revanth Reddy (wk), Maramreddy Reddy (c), Muvvala Yuvan, Bhupathiraju Munish Varma, Pinninti Tejaswi, Chennupati Ravi Teja, Satyanarayana Raju, Harishankar Reddy, Challarapu Siva, Allur Srivats, Allareddi Teja Reddy, K V Kashyap Prakash, Nimmala Himakar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ommi Bhaswanth Krishna, Jajula Vishnu Datta, Patnala Bhuvaneswar Rao

Predicted Playing XI

Thota Saran Batter Maramreddy Reddy Batter Thanneru Vamsi Krishna Batter Allareddi Teja Reddy All-rounder Revanth Reddy Wicket-keeper Bendalam Satvik All-rounder Muvvala Yuvan All-rounder Bhupathiraju Munish Varma All-rounder Chennupati Teja Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler Harishankar Reddy Bowler

Bhimavaram Bulls Team Form

Bhimavaram Bulls have managed one win in five matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Kakinada Kings vs Bhimavaram Bulls Head to Head

This would be the first time Bhimavaram Bulls and Kakinada Kings go head to head in this tournament.

Kakinada Kings vs Bhimavaram Bulls Betting Odds

Kakinada Kings to have a better opening partnership than Bhimavaram Bulls

Kakinada Kings and Bhimavaram Bulls go head to head in the penultimate game with both sides needing a win to stay in contention for the playoffs this season. Kakinada Kings have struggled for consistency but a win in the last game against Royals of Rayalaseema they registered an important win and are currently one point shy of the playoff spot. On the other hand, Bhimavaram Bulls head into this game after going winless in the last four matches. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Bhimavaram Bulls have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Kakinada Kings will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Kakinada Kings vs Bhimavaram Bulls T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Kakinada Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.88 Bet Now! Bhimavaram Bulls Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.83 Bet Now!

Kakinada Kings vs Bhimavaram Bulls Top Batters

Srikar Bharat to be Kakinada Kings’ top batter

Srikar Bharat struggled to make an impact in the last game against Royals of Rayalaseema regardless we are going to back him as he has been one of the most consistent batters for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maramreddy Reddy to be Bhimavaram Bulls’ top batter

Maramreddy Reddy missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been pretty consistent this year. We believe Reddy will have a big game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kakinada Kings vs Bhimavaram Bulls Top Bowlers

Middle Anjaneyulu to be Kakinada Kings’ top bowler

Midde Anjaneyulu had a decent outing in the last game as he bagged one wickets. So far this season Anjaneyulu has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Satyanarayana Raju to be Bhimavaram Bulls’ top bowler

Satyanarayana Raju was sensational once again in the last match as he bagged two wickets. With nine wickets thus far, Raju is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.