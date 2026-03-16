Facts: Vijayawada Sunshiners’ Ashwin Hebbar is the top batter of the tournament with 98 runs in one innings.

Kakinada Kings’ Srikar Bharat is the third highest run scorer of the competition with 93 runs in the first game.

Kakinada Kings vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Chances of Winning

Kakinada Kings played the opening game of the tournament against Amaravati Royals where the latter chose to field first. Although they allowed Kakinada Kings to post a massive target of 229 runs on the board, the chase was rather easy. Sai Rahul and Srikar Bharat were the top scorers of the first innings and they were both dismissed in the nervous nineties, having scored 96 and 93 runs, respectively. Their effort, though, went in vain as their rivals were well on their way to chasing it down. The rain reduced the game to 14 overs and the target was revised to 173, and Amaravati Royals made it over the line comfortably with three wickets in hand.

Vijayawada Sunshiners, on the other hand, had a successful first game against Royals of Rayalaseema where the former took advantage of the surface by fielding first. The Rayalaseema-based side posted 196 runs on the board and despite the huge target, Vijayawada Sunshiners breezed past the score. Skipper and opener Ashwin Hebbar top-scored with 98 runs while Garimella Teja anchored the other end with a 77-run half-century. The team were able to surpass the score in the 17th overs with seven wickets to spare.

Kakinada Kings chance of winning - 45%

Vijayawada Sunshiners chance of winning - 55%

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Kakinada Kings vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Betting Tips

Vijayawada Sunshiners to score high before first dismissal

Vamsi Krishna and Ashwin Hebbar are both seasoned openers and they forged a solid 43-run partnership in the first game of the tournament against Royals of Rayalaseema. The latter, in particular, is an absolute powerhouse with the bat and he has the potential to wreak havoc on the opposition. They are expected to keep this momentum going and post another competitive stand together in the next game.

Kakinada Kings vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Toss Prediction

In the first two matches of the season, the toss winners at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium elected to field first on both occasions. Despite a highly impressive average first innings score of 213 this season so far, the chasing sides took victory in both matches. This makes fielding first the toss winning skipper’s choice for the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

Light drizzle is anticipated at Visakhapatnam with a 25% chance of a downpour, and the temperature will reach 33 degrees Celsius.

Kakinada Kings Player List

Srikar Bharat (c), Adabala Lohith, Adivishnu Surya, Mopada Ravikiran, Pitta Arjun Tendulkar, Manish Golamaru, Sai Rahul, Shaik Kamaruddin, Sirla Srinivas, KN Prudhvi Raj, Mitta Lekhaz Reddy, Chagam Reddy, Kaki Jayanth, Kodavandla Sudharsan, Manikanta Gangadhar, Midde Anjaneyulu, Pinninti Tapaswi, Samadhi Bhargav Mahesh, Yarragunta Pramod.

Predicted Playing XI

Srikar Bharat (C) Wicket-keeper Pitta Arjun Tendulkar Batter Sai Rahul All-rounder Pinninti Tapaswi Bowler Mitta Lekhaz Reddy Batter Sirla Srinivas All-rounder Manish Golamaru All-rounder Manikanta Gangadhar Bowler Shaik Kamaruddin All-rounder Kodavandla Sudharsan Bowler Yarragunta Pramod Bowler

Kakinada Kings Team Form

Kakinada Kings’ bowlers were able to topple wickets but they struggled to curtail runs which led to their defeat even though victory was theirs for the taking.

Vijayawada Sunshiners Player List

Ashwin Hebbar (c), Dheeraj Kumar, Gadam Eswar Rithvik, Garimella Teja, Munnangi Abhinav, Sangaraju Sooraj Varma, Shaik Zaheer Abbas, Harsha Sai Satvik, KS Narasimha Raju, Sai Venkata Sumith, Thanneeru Bharath, Tegada Sai, Vamsi Krishna, Gadde Samanvith, Kamalesh Siddharth, Lalith Mohan, Prithvi Raj, Yadla Vasu.

Predicted Playing XI

Ashwin Hebbar (C) Batter Vamsi Krishna Wicket-keeper Munnangi Abhinav Batter Garimella Teja Batter Dheeraj Kumar Batter KS Narasimha Raju All-rounder Venkata Sumith All-rounder Prithvi Raj Bowler Yadla Vasu Bowler Lalith Mohan Bowler Thanneeru Bharath All-rounder

Vijayawada Sunshiners Team Form

Vijayawada Sunshiners played their cards right and put on a brilliant display with the bat.

Kakinada Kings vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Head-to-Head

Kakinada Kings and Vijayawada Sunshiners are yet to meet in the tournament and there is no existing head-to-head record between the teams.

Kakinada Kings vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Betting Odds

Vijayawada Sunshiners to have a better opening partnership than Kakinada Kings

Srikar Bharat and Pitta Arjun Tendulkar opened the previous game for Kakinada Kings against Amaravati Royals where they secured a measly score of 14 runs before the latter lost his wicket at the start of the third over. However, Vijayawada Sunshiners’ Ashwin Hebbar and Vamsi Krishna were much more prolific, having set up a 43-run stand and the latter was dismissed in the fourth over. Based on the openers’ performance in their previous respective games, the latter are the favorite opening duo in the upcoming match.

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Kakinada Kings vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Best Batters

Srikar Bharat to be Kakinada Kings’ Best Batter

Srikar Bharat was the second highest run scorer for Kakinada Kings in the last game against Amaravati Royals where he narrowly missed out on a century with 93 runs on the board. He was also the second leading batter for Vizag Warriors in the last season with 341 runs in eight innings and a brilliant average of 68.20 which makes him the top pick for the next match as well.

Ashwin Hebbar to be Vijayawada Sunshiners’ Best Batter

As predicted for the last game against Royals of Rayalaseema, Ashwin Hebbar was the standout batter for Vijayawada Sunshiners with a 98-run knock. He was Vizag Warriors’ leading batter in the 2024 season with 456 runs in eight innings and an average of 91.20, making him the top contender once again.

Kakinada Kings vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Best Bowlers

Pinninti Tapaswi to be Kakinada Kings’ Best Bowler

In the last game against Amaravati Royals, Pinninti Tapaswi emerged as the top bowler for Kakinada Kings with a four-wicket in three overs, albeit with a rather expensive economy rate of 11.66. Given his performance during the previous game, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture, too.

Prithvi Raj to be Vijayawada Sunshiners’ Best Bowler

Prithvi Raj was the second leading bowler for Vijayawada Sunshiners during the previous encounter versus Royals of Rayalaseema, having taken a single wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 9.25. He picked seven wickets in five innings during the last season and will be expected to be their premier bowler in the upcoming fixture.