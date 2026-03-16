Facts: This would be the first time Amaravati Royals and Royals of Rayalaseema go head to head in this tournament

With eight wickets, Jagarlapudi Ram is the leading wicket taker for Royals of Rayalaseema.

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Amaravati Royals Chance of Winning

Royals of Rayalaseema head into the final game of the season needing a win to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. The last game against Kakinada Kings turned into a five over game as the match was interrupted by rain and they lost the game by one run. They are currently seventh on the table.

Amaravati Royals have been the best team in the tournament thus far as they are the only unbeaten side in this tournament and with four wins in four games, they are at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Simhadri Vizag Lions. As per our calculations, Amaravati Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royals of Rayalaseema ’ chances of winning - 38%

Amaravati Royals’ chances of winning - 62%

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Royals of Rayalaseema vs Amaravati Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Pyla Avinash got off to a brilliant start to the campaign as he scored 96 in the opening game of the season but since then Avinash has struggled and has scored 12, 16 and 0 in the last three games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Penmetsa Panduranga Raju had an underwhelming campaign last season but has been brilliant so far in this campaign. In the last three innings, he has scored 26, 39* and 20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Royals of Rayalaseema Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Amaravati Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Amaravati Royals 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Amaravati Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Visakhapatnam during the game which could cause disruptions in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Royals of Rayalaseema News & Player List

Royals of Rayalaseema Player List

Shaik Rasheed (c), Pyla Avinash, Dhruva Kumar Reddy (wk), Maddila Vardhan, M Vasu Deva Raju, Girinath Reddy, Siraparapu Ashish, Dheeraj Reddy, Jagarlapudi Ram, Satya Sai Sathwik, Sai Pranav Chandra, Madhav Rayudu, Vinukonda Venu, Gundluri Reddy, Poda Yashwanth, Manoj Kumar, Kolla Kiran, Suryadevara Chakravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Shaik Rasheed Batter Maddila Vardhan Batter Pyla Avinash Batter M Vasu Deva Raju All-rounder Dhruva Kumar Reddy Wicket-keeper Girinath Reddy All-rounder Satya Sai Sathwik All-rounder Jagarlapudi Ram All-rounder Siraparapu Ashish Bowler Madhav Rayudu Bowler Dheeraj Reddy Bowler

Royals of Rayalaseema Team Form

Royals of Rayalaseema have struggled for consistency as they have one win in five matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Amaravati Royals News & Player List

Amaravati Royals Player List

Hanuma Vihari (c), Akula Vijay, Seeram Venkata Rahul, Yara Sandeep, Penmetsa Panduranga Raju, Singupuram Prasad (wk), Bodhala Vinay Kumar, Battina Yashwanth, Gavvala Mallikarjuna, Bandaru Ayyappa, Santosh Kumar, Karthik Raman, Buddharam Durgeshn Naidu, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Ganta Adarsh, Tekkam Atchuth Kumar, Jayanth Sai, Chittieni Srihith, Gulfaam Saleh, K Thamas Ram Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Hanuma Vihari Batter Kirdant Karan Shinde Batter Seeram Venkata Rahul Batter Yara Sandeep All-rounder Singupuram Prasad Wicket-keeper Penmetsa Panduranga Raju All-rounder Akula Vijay All-rounder Bodhala Vinay Kumar All-rounder Bandaru Ayyappa Bowler Battina Yashwanth Bowler Gavvala Mallikarjuna Bowler

Amaravati Royals Team Form

Amaravati Royals have been outstanding so far in this tournament as they have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table.

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Amaravati Royals Head to Head

This would be the first time Amaravati Royals and Royals of Rayalaseema go head to head in this tournament.

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Amaravati Royals Betting Odds

Amaravati Royals to have a better opening partnership than Royals of Rayalaseema

Royals of Rayalaseema and Amaravati Royals go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Royals of Rayalaseema head into the final game of the season needing a win to stay in contention for a playoff spot this season. They lost the last game against Kakinada Kings by one run. On the other hand, Amaravati Royals have been the best side in the group stages thus far as they have remained unbeaten and with four wins in four games they are already through to the playoffs this term. In the last match Amaravati Royals openers dominated the game once again, they have had a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Amaravati Royals T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Royals of Rayalaseema Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.08 Bet Now! Amaravati Royals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now!

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Amaravati Royals Top Batters

Shaik Rasheed to be Royals of Rayalaseema’ top batter

Shaik Rasheed has been one of the most consistent batters in the side which has struggled in the batting department throughout the season. We believe he will play a key role in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hanuma Vihari to be Amaravati Royals’ top batter

Hanuma Vihari was sensational in the last game against Simhadri Vizag Lions as he scored 62 off 41 balls and was the leading run scorer in the match which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Amaravati Royals Top Bowlers

Jagarlapudi Ram to be Royals of Rayalaseema’ top bowler

Jagarlapudi Ram continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Kakinada Kings. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bandaru Ayyappa to be Amaravati Royals’ top bowler

Bandaru Ayyappa was one of the most consistent bowlers for Uttarandhra Lions last season and as expected he has been the standout bowler this season for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.