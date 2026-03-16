Royals of Rayalaseema vs Amaravati Royals Match Prediction
ROY
38%
Chance of Winning
AMA
62%
Parimatch
Melbet
T20
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Facts:
- This would be the first time Amaravati Royals and Royals of Rayalaseema go head to head in this tournament
- With eight wickets, Jagarlapudi Ram is the leading wicket taker for Royals of Rayalaseema.
Royals of Rayalaseema vs Amaravati Royals Chance of Winning
Royals of Rayalaseema head into the final game of the season needing a win to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. The last game against Kakinada Kings turned into a five over game as the match was interrupted by rain and they lost the game by one run. They are currently seventh on the table.
Amaravati Royals have been the best team in the tournament thus far as they are the only unbeaten side in this tournament and with four wins in four games, they are at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Simhadri Vizag Lions. As per our calculations, Amaravati Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Royals of Rayalaseema ’ chances of winning - 38%
- Amaravati Royals’ chances of winning - 62%
Royals of Rayalaseema vs Amaravati Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Pyla Avinash got off to a brilliant start to the campaign as he scored 96 in the opening game of the season but since then Avinash has struggled and has scored 12, 16 and 0 in the last three games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Penmetsa Panduranga Raju had an underwhelming campaign last season but has been brilliant so far in this campaign. In the last three innings, he has scored 26, 39* and 20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Royals of Rayalaseema Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5
Amaravati Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Amaravati Royals
Royals of Rayalaseema vs Amaravati Royals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect light showers in Visakhapatnam during the game which could cause disruptions in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Royals of Rayalaseema News & Player List
Royals of Rayalaseema Player List
Shaik Rasheed (c), Pyla Avinash, Dhruva Kumar Reddy (wk), Maddila Vardhan, M Vasu Deva Raju, Girinath Reddy, Siraparapu Ashish, Dheeraj Reddy, Jagarlapudi Ram, Satya Sai Sathwik, Sai Pranav Chandra, Madhav Rayudu, Vinukonda Venu, Gundluri Reddy, Poda Yashwanth, Manoj Kumar, Kolla Kiran, Suryadevara Chakravarthy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shaik Rasheed
|
Batter
|
Maddila Vardhan
|
Batter
|
Pyla Avinash
|
Batter
|
M Vasu Deva Raju
|
All-rounder
|
Dhruva Kumar Reddy
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Girinath Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Satya Sai Sathwik
|
All-rounder
|
Jagarlapudi Ram
|
All-rounder
|
Siraparapu Ashish
|
Bowler
|
Madhav Rayudu
|
Bowler
|
Dheeraj Reddy
|
Bowler
Royals of Rayalaseema Team Form
Royals of Rayalaseema have struggled for consistency as they have one win in five matches and are currently seventh on the table.
Amaravati Royals News & Player List
Amaravati Royals Player List
Hanuma Vihari (c), Akula Vijay, Seeram Venkata Rahul, Yara Sandeep, Penmetsa Panduranga Raju, Singupuram Prasad (wk), Bodhala Vinay Kumar, Battina Yashwanth, Gavvala Mallikarjuna, Bandaru Ayyappa, Santosh Kumar, Karthik Raman, Buddharam Durgeshn Naidu, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Ganta Adarsh, Tekkam Atchuth Kumar, Jayanth Sai, Chittieni Srihith, Gulfaam Saleh, K Thamas Ram Kumar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hanuma Vihari
|
Batter
|
Kirdant Karan Shinde
|
Batter
|
Seeram Venkata Rahul
|
Batter
|
Yara Sandeep
|
All-rounder
|
Singupuram Prasad
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Penmetsa Panduranga Raju
|
All-rounder
|
Akula Vijay
|
All-rounder
|
Bodhala Vinay Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Bandaru Ayyappa
|
Bowler
|
Battina Yashwanth
|
Bowler
|
Gavvala Mallikarjuna
|
Bowler
Amaravati Royals Team Form
Amaravati Royals have been outstanding so far in this tournament as they have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table.
Royals of Rayalaseema vs Amaravati Royals Head to Head
This would be the first time Amaravati Royals and Royals of Rayalaseema go head to head in this tournament.
Royals of Rayalaseema vs Amaravati Royals Betting Odds
Amaravati Royals to have a better opening partnership than Royals of Rayalaseema
Royals of Rayalaseema and Amaravati Royals go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Royals of Rayalaseema head into the final game of the season needing a win to stay in contention for a playoff spot this season. They lost the last game against Kakinada Kings by one run. On the other hand, Amaravati Royals have been the best side in the group stages thus far as they have remained unbeaten and with four wins in four games they are already through to the playoffs this term. In the last match Amaravati Royals openers dominated the game once again, they have had a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Royals of Rayalaseema vs Amaravati Royals
T20
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null
Royals of Rayalaseema
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Amaravati Royals
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Royals of Rayalaseema vs Amaravati Royals Top Batters
Shaik Rasheed to be Royals of Rayalaseema’ top batter
Shaik Rasheed has been one of the most consistent batters in the side which has struggled in the batting department throughout the season. We believe he will play a key role in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hanuma Vihari to be Amaravati Royals’ top batter
Hanuma Vihari was sensational in the last game against Simhadri Vizag Lions as he scored 62 off 41 balls and was the leading run scorer in the match which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Royals of Rayalaseema vs Amaravati Royals Top Bowlers
Jagarlapudi Ram to be Royals of Rayalaseema’ top bowler
Jagarlapudi Ram continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Kakinada Kings. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Bandaru Ayyappa to be Amaravati Royals’ top bowler
Bandaru Ayyappa was one of the most consistent bowlers for Uttarandhra Lions last season and as expected he has been the standout bowler this season for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Amaravati Royals
- Royals of Rayalaseema to win - 2.08 (PariMatch)
- Amaravati Royals to win - 1.60 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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