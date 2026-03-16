Facts: This would be the first time Kakinada Kings and Royals of Rayalaseema go head to head in this tournament.

With six wickets, Jagarlapudi Ram is the leading wicket taker for Royals of Rayalaseema.

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Kakinada Kings Chance of Winning

Royals of Rayalaseema have struggled to make an impact this season as they have managed just one win in four matches and are currently fifth on the table. They did not have a great start to the season as they lost back to back defeats but since then they are unbeaten in the last two matches.

Much like their opponents, Kakinada Kings have had an underwhelming season so far. They went head to head against Tungabhadra Warriors in the last game and lost the match by ten wickets. Kakinada Kings are currently seventh on the table. As per our calculations, Royals of Rayalaseema are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royals of Rayalaseema ’ chances of winning - 55%

Kakinada Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

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Royals of Rayalaseema vs Kakinada Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Pyla Avinash got off to a brilliant start to the campaign as he scored 96 in the opening game of the season but since then Avinash has struggled and has scored 12 and 16 in the last two games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Pitta Arjun Tendulkar has struggled for consistency thus far as he has faltered so far this season. In the four matches so far, Tendulkar has scored 6, 48, 1 and 2 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Kakinada Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last four of the six matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Visakhapatnam during the game which could cause disruptions in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Royals of Rayalaseema News & Player List

Royals of Rayalaseema Player List

Shaik Rasheed (c), Pyla Avinash, Dhruva Kumar Reddy (wk), Maddila Vardhan, M Vasu Deva Raju, Girinath Reddy, Siraparapu Ashish, Dheeraj Reddy, Jagarlapudi Ram, Satya Sai Sathwik, Sai Pranav Chandra, Madhav Rayudu, Vinukonda Venu, Gundluri Reddy, Poda Yashwanth, Manoj Kumar, Kolla Kiran, Suryadevara Chakravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Shaik Rasheed Batter Maddila Vardhan Batter Pyla Avinash Batter M Vasu Deva Raju All-rounder Dhruva Kumar Reddy Wicket-keeper Girinath Reddy All-rounder Satya Sai Sathwik All-rounder Jagarlapudi Ram All-rounder Siraparapu Ashish Bowler Madhav Rayudu Bowler Dheeraj Reddy Bowler

Royals of Rayalaseema Team Form

Royals of Rayalaseema have struggled for consistency as they have one win in four matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Kakinada Kings News & Player List

Kakinada Kings Player List

Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Adivishnu Surya, K P Sai Rahul, Pinninti Tapaswi, Manish Golamaru, Mitta Lekhaz Reddy, Mopada Ravikiran, SK Kamaruddin, Kodavandla Sudharsan, Yarragunta Pramod, Midde Anjaneyulu, P Manikanta Gangadhar, Adabala Lohith, Kaki Jayanth, Pitta Arjun Tendulkar, Sirla Srinivas, Kuntrapakam Prudhviraj, Chagam Reddy, S Bhargav Mahesh

Predicted Playing XI

Pitta Arjun Tendulkar Batter Adivishnu Surya Batter K P Sai Rahul Batter Pinninti Tapaswi All-rounder Srikar Bharat Wicket-keeper Mopada Ravikiran All-rounder Manish Golamaru All-rounder SK Kamaruddin All-rounder Kodavandla Sudharsan Bowler Yarragunta Pramod Bowler Midde Anjaneyulu Bowler

Kakinada Kings Team Form

Kakinada Kings have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have lost three of the four matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Kakinada Kings Head to Head

This would be the first time Kakinada Kings and Royals of Rayalaseema go head to head in this tournament.

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Kakinada Kings Betting Odds

Royals of Rayalaseema to have a better opening partnership than Kakinada Kings

Royals of Rayalaseema and Kakinada Kings go head to head in what seems like a must win game for both sides which makes this a potential four pointer as both sides are separated by just one point on the table. Kakinada Kings head into this game after a disappointing defeat against Tungabhadra Warriors in the last game as they scored 37/7 after seven overs and eventually lost the game by ten wickets. On the other hand, Royals of Rayalaseema are unbeaten in the last two games and what makes this tip so enticing is the fact Kakinada Kings have conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the four matches which makes us believe Royals of Rayalaseema will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Kakinada Kings T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Royals of Rayalaseema Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Kakinada Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.95 Bet Now!

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Kakinada Kings Top Batters

Shaik Rasheed to be Royals of Rayalaseema’ top batter

Shaik Rasheed did not have a great start to the season but has been brilliant in the last two games. In the last match he scored 67 and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Srikar Bharat to be Kakinada Kings’ top batter

Srikar Bharat struggled to make an impact in the last game against Tungabhadra Warriors regardless we are going to back him as he has been one of the most consistent batters for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Kakinada Kings Top Bowlers

Jagarlapudi Ram to be Royals of Rayalaseema’ top bowler

Jagarlapudi Ram continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged three wickets against Tungabhadra Warriors. With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Middle Anjaneyulu to be Kakinada Kings’ top bowler

Midde Anjaneyulu did not have a great outing in the last game regardless we are going to back him as With six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.