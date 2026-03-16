Facts: Pyla Avinash stands as the top run scorer for Royals of Rayalaseema with 108 runs in two innings so far.

Maheep Kumar, Tungabhadra Warriors’ skipper, stands as the team’s leading batter with 85 runs in two innings.

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Tungabhadra Warriors Chances of Winning

Royals of Rayalaseema have lost two games on the trot and their batting performance has also declined, evident in their 139-run first innings stand against Bhimavaram Bulls last time around. Skipper and opener Shaik Rasheed top-scored with 56 runs and wicket-keeper batter Dhruva Kumar Reddy scored 26 runs. The other batters were not quite as helpful considering they had such a paltry total to show for themselves and the bowlers had a tough time defending it, allowing the opposition to get by with seven wickets to spare.

Tungabhadra Warriors, on the other hand, ended up losing to Amaravati Royals in the previous match despite having secured a solid total of 188 runs. Prasanth Kumar led the innings with a 59-run knock, followed by KV Sasikanth’s 36 and Kancherla Anand Josiah’s 32. The bowlers, though, were quite lax in conceding runs which gave Amaravati Royals the edge to surpass the target with five wickets in hand.

Royals of Rayalaseema chance of winning - 45%

Tungabhadra Warriors chance of winning - 55%

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Royals of Rayalaseema vs Tungabhadra Warriors Betting Tips

Tungabhadra Warriors to score low before first dismissal

Tungabhadra Warriors’ first wicket made absolutely no advancement in two games where CR Gnaneshwar and Shree Samanyu Datta have opened for the team. They scored six runs together in both the matches and it is quite evident that they are not going to improve in a hurry. The latter has been the weak link on both occasions and they are expected to remain on the backfoot against Royals of Rayalaseema as well.

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Tungabhadra Warriors Toss Prediction

Six out of the first seven games held at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium this season went in favor of those chasing and the toss winners elected to field first on all occasions so far. Despite an average first innings score of 180, the teams batting first are unable to defend themselves which gives the chasing sides the leverage, making it the favored option in the next game, too.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms are predicted at Visakhapatnam with a solid 70% chance of a downpour. The temperature will remain around 32 degrees Celsius.

Royals of Rayalaseema Player List

Shaik Rasheed (c), Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Kolla Kiran, Maddila Vardhan, Manoj Kumar, Pyla Avinash, Dheeraj Reddy, Girinath Reddy, Gundluri Reddy, Sai Pranav Chandra, Satya Sai Sathwik, Suryadevara Chakravarthy, M Vasu Deva Raju, Jagarlapudi Ram, Madhav Rayudu, Poda Yashwanth, Siraparapu Ashish, Vinukonda Venu.

Predicted Playing XI

Shaik Rasheed (C) Batter Maddila Vardhan Batter Dhruva Kumar Reddy Wicket-keeper Pyla Avinash Batter M Vasu Deva Raju Batter Girinath Reddy All-rounder Jagarlapudi Ram Bowler Vinukonda Venu Bowler Gundluri Reddy All-rounder Siraparapu Ashish Bowler Dheeraj Reddy All-rounder

Royals of Rayalaseema Team Form

Royals of Rayalaseema were not very competitive with the bat in the previous game and their bowling attack lacked vigor in the first match. Overall, they are not a balanced unit at all.

Tungabhadra Warriors Player List

Maheep Kumar (c), Chidipothu P Vijay Venkateshh, CR Gnaneshwar, Gutta Rohit, Jai Chander Kesav, Kancherla Anand Josiah, Prasanth Kumar, Shree Samanyu Datta, Varun Satwik, Allapureddy Ardrit, Andimani Teja, Chennu Siddhardha, KV Sasikanth, Saurabh Kumar, Datta Reddy, Akash Gaddipathi, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Durga Suresh Kumar, Madha Deepak, Toshith Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

CR Gnaneshwar Batter Shree Samanyu Datta Batter Maheep Kumar (C) All-rounder Prasanth Kumar Batter Gutta Rohit Batter Kancherla Anand Josiah Batter KV Sasikanth All-rounder Chennu Siddhardha All-rounder Toshith Yadav Bowler Datta Reddy Wicket-keeper Saurabh Kumar All-rounder

Tungabhadra Warriors Team Form

Tungabhadra Warriors have the potential to recover from their defeat despite a subpar bowling display in the previous game. Their batting performances have been consistent.

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Tungabhadra Warriors Head-to-Head

Royals of Rayalaseema and Tungabhadra Warriors have never met in the tournamentbefore and this marks their first encounter.

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Tungabhadra Warriors Betting Odds

Royals of Rayalaseema to have a better opening partnership than Tungabhadra Warriors

CR Gnaneshwar and Shree Samanyu Datta opened both games of Tungabhadra Warriors in the tournament so far and their lack of progression is a matter of concern. They added six runs to the first wicket on both occasions and their ability to improve is suspect. Royals of Rayalaseema, on the other hand, have maintained a solid momentum with Shaik Rasheed as their mainstay, having opened with Dhruva Kumar Reddy and Maddila Vardhan in the last two games. They set up stands of 21 and 28 runs, and their sustained form makes them the favorite opening pair for the next game.

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Tungabhadra Warriors T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Royals of Rayalaseema Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Tungabhadra Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.03 Bet Now!

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Tungabhadra Warriors Best Batters

Pyla Avinash to be Royals of Rayalaseema’s Best Batter

Pyla Avinash is the leading run scorer for the team overall with 108 runs in two innings so far. He narrowly missed out on a century in the first game where he was dismissed for 96 runs. Although he only scored 12 runs in the second outing, he has a remarkable average of 54.00 in the tournament which makes him the favorite against Tungabhadra Warriors.

Maheep Kumar to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ Best Batter

Maheep Kumar scored a half-century in the first outing of the season against Simhadri Vizag Lions with 57 runs and he went on to score 28 runs in the following game against Amaravati Royals. He is currently the leading run scorer for the team with 85 runs in two innings and will be expected to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture.

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Tungabhadra Warriors Best Bowlers

Jagarlapudi Ram to be Royals of Rayalaseema’s Best Bowler

Jagarlapudi Ram emerged as the top bowler for Royals of Rayalaseema in the first game against Vijayawada Sunshiners where he captured a three-wicket haul in 3.5 overs but his economy rate of 12.26 was rather high. Although he went wicketless in the last match versus Bhimavaram Bulls where he delivered two overs, he is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Cheepurapalli Stephen to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ Best Bowler

Cheepurapalli Stephen picked a two-wicket haul in the first game against Simhadri Vizag Lions and captured a single wicket in the previous match versus Amaravati Royals. He is the second leading bowler for Tungabhadra Warriors with three wickets and an average of 23.00, and he is anticipated to be their premier bowler in the next encounter.