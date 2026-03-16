Facts: This would be the first time Bhimavaram Bulls and Simhadri Vizag Lions go head to head in this tournament.

With six wickets, Tripurana Vijay is the leading wicket taker for Simhadri Vizag Lions.

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Bhimavaram Bulls Chance of Winning

Simhadri Vizag Lions have had an underwhelming season so far as they haven't showcased consistency thus far. So far this season Simhadri Vizag Lions have managed just one win in five matches and need a result in the final game to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. In the last game they lost against Amaravati Royals.

Bhimavaram Bulls got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game against Royals of Rayalaseema but since then they have been winless in the last three games and are fourth on the table. In the last game they lost against Tungabhadra Warriors. As per our calculations, Bhimavaram Bulls are favourites in the upcoming game.

Simhadri Vizag Lions ’ chances of winning - 45%

Bhimavaram Bulls’ chances of winning - 55%

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Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Bhimavaram Bulls Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ricky Bhui has been the standout batter for Simhadri Vizag Lions this season. Bhui has scored two half centuries in the last three matches which is probably why we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Revanth Reddy did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored 17 runs in the opening game. He has struggled for consistency so far this season, in the last game he scored four which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Bhimavaram Bulls Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last five of the seven matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Visakhapatnam during the game which could cause disruptions in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Simhadri Vizag Lions News & Player List

Simhadri Vizag Lions Player List

Kogatam Haneesh Reddy, Marathala Dhanush, Dharani Kumar, Ricky Bhui (c & wk), Chennuboina Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Roshan Kumar, Bailapudi Yeswanth, Shaik Kamil, Kavuri Saiteja, Ranjeet Darji, Jarajapu Durgakumar, Abhishek Reddy, Kothakoona Lakshman, Kaldhi Kumar, Merapala Yuvaraju, Yeddala Girish Reddy, Devandla Sriram, Vattikulla Pradhneesh Rai, GS Swamy Naidu, Myla Harshavardhan, Sai Sandeep

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Reddy Batter Kogatam Haneesh Reddy Batter Marathala Dhanush Batter Dharani Kumar All-rounder Ricky Bhui Wicket-keeper Chennuboina Kumar All-rounder Tripurana Vijay All-rounder Roshan Kumar All-rounder Shaik Kamil Bowler Kavuri Saiteja Bowler Ranjeet Darji Bowler

Simhadri Vizag Lions Team Form

Simhadri Vizag Lions have struggled so far this season as they have one win in five matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Bhimavaram Bulls News & Player List

Bhimavaram Bulls Player List

Thota Saran, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Bendalam Satvik, Revanth Reddy (wk), Maramreddy Reddy (c), Muvvala Yuvan, Bhupathiraju Munish Varma, Pinninti Tejaswi, Chennupati Ravi Teja, Satyanarayana Raju, Harishankar Reddy, Challarapu Siva, Allur Srivats, Allareddi Teja Reddy, K V Kashyap Prakash, Nimmala Himakar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ommi Bhaswanth Krishna, Jajula Vishnu Datta, Patnala Bhuvaneswar Rao

Predicted Playing XI

Thota Saran Batter Maramreddy Reddy Batter Thanneru Vamsi Krishna Batter Allareddi Teja Reddy All-rounder Revanth Reddy Wicket-keeper Bendalam Satvik All-rounder Muvvala Yuvan All-rounder Bhupathiraju Munish Varma All-rounder Chennupati Teja Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler Harishankar Reddy Bowler

Bhimavaram Bulls Team Form

Bhimavaram Bulls have managed one win in four matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Bhimavaram Bulls Head to Head

This would be the first time Bhimavaram Bulls and Simhadri Vizag Lions go head to head in this tournament.

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Bhimavaram Bulls Betting Odds

Simhadri Vizag Lions to have a better opening partnership than Bhimavaram Bulls

Simhadri Vizag Lions and Bhimavaram Bulls go head to head in the penultimate game with both sides needing a win to stay in contention for the playoffs this season. Simhadri Vizag Lions have struggled for consistency so far this season as they have one managed one win in five matches and are currently sixth on the table. With one game to go, Simhadri Vizag Lions need a win to make the playoffs. On the other hand, Bhimavaram Bulls, much like their opponents, have one win in four games and are currently fourth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Simhadri Vizag Lions have had a better opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe they will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Bhimavaram Bulls T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Simhadri Vizag Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Bhimavaram Bulls Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Bhimavaram Bulls Top Batters

Kogatam Haneesh Reddy to be Simhadri Vizag Lions’ top batter

Kogatam Haneesh Reddy was brilliant once again in the last match as he scored 41 runs and was the leading run scorer against Amaravati Bulls. He remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maramreddy Reddy to be Bhimavaram Bulls’ top batter

Maramreddy Reddy missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he was been pretty consistent this year. We believe Reddy will have a big game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Bhimavaram Bulls Top Bowlers

Tripura Vijay to be Simhadri Vizag Lions’ top bowler

Tripurana Vijay has been sensational so far this season as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers this term. With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Satyanarayana Raju to be Bhimavaram Bulls’ top bowler

Satyanarayana Raju was sensational once again in the last match as he bagged two wickets. With nine wickets thus far, Raju is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.