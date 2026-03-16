Facts: Tripurana Vijay leads Simhadri Vizag Lions’ bowling attack with two wickets in a single innings so far.

Sai Rahul is the top run scorer for Kakinada Kings with 96 runs in one innings.

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Kakinada Kings Chances of Winning

In Simhadri Vizag Lions’ first outing of the season against Tungabhadra Warriors, the latter elected to field first and restricted the Vizag-based team to a mere 109 runs. Opener Abhishek Reddy top-scored with 40 runs and all-rounder Tripurana Vijay was next in line with 22 runs. They did not have a competitive score on the board to defend and the bowlers had to watch with folded arms as the opposition surpassed the target with seven wickets in hand.

Kakinada Kings were great with the bat in the first game of the tournament against Amaravati Royals where the former posted a whopping 229 runs on the board. Sai Rahul and Srikar Bharat top-scored with 96 and 93 runs, respectively, and the others did not contribute nearly enough. Despite having secured a defensible target, the bowlers conceded far too many runs and allowed their rivals to make it over the line with three wickets to spare via the DLS method.

Simhadri Vizag Lions chance of winning - 45%

Kakinada Kings chance of winning - 55%

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Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Kakinada Kings Betting Tips

Simhadri Vizag Lions to score low before first dismissal

Abhishek Reddy and Kogatam Haneesh Reddy opened for Simhadri Vizag Lions in the previous game against Tungabhadra Warriors where they added eight runs to the first wicket. The latter was dismissed on the fifth ball of the innings after having scored just five runs, and neither of the openers are seasoned enough to bring stability to the opening wicket. They are not expected to post a big total against Kakinada Kings either.

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Kakinada Kings Toss Prediction

In the first three matches of the season hosted at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, the chasing side took a clean sweep as they won all three games and the toss winners unanimously chose to field first. The average first innings score of 178 is not safe at this venue and chasing will be the preferred strategy for the next game as well.

Weather Report

A huge 50% chance of disruption is predicted at Visakhapatnam on match day with scattered thunderstorms and a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius.

Simhadri Vizag Lions Player List

Ricky Bhui (c), Chennuboina Kumar, Dharani Kumar, GS Swamy Naidu, Kogatam Haneesh Reddy, Kothakoona Lakshman, Marathala Dhanush, Roshan Kumar, Abhishek Reddy, Devandla Sriram, Tripurana Vijay, Vattikulla Pradhneesh Rai, Merapala Yuvaraju, Bailapudi Yeswanth, Kaldhi Kumar, Kavuri Saiteja, Myla Harshavardhan, Ranjeet Darji, Shaik Kamil, Yeddala Reddy.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Reddy All-rounder Kogatam Haneesh Reddy Batter Dharani Kumar Batter Chennuboina Kumar Batter Ricky Bhui (C) Wicket-keeper Marathala Dhanush Batter Tripurana Vijay All-rounder Kaldhi Kumar Bowler Yeddala Reddy Bowler Ranjeet Darji Bowler Bailapudi Yeswanth Bowler

Simhadri Vizag Lions Team Form

Simhadri Vizag Lions were awful with the bat and they are not expected to perform much better in the next game.

Kakinada Kings Player List

Srikar Bharat (c), Adabala Lohith, Adivishnu Surya, Mopada Ravikiran, Pitta Arjun Tendulkar, Manish Golamaru, Sai Rahul, Shaik Kamaruddin, Sirla Srinivas, KN Prudhvi Raj, Mitta Lekhaz Reddy, Chagam Reddy, Kaki Jayanth, Kodavandla Sudharsan, Manikanta Gangadhar, Midde Anjaneyulu, Pinninti Tapaswi, Samadhi Bhargav Mahesh, Yarragunta Pramod.

Predicted Playing XI

Srikar Bharat (C) Wicket-keeper Pitta Arjun Tendulkar Batter Sai Rahul All-rounder Pinninti Tapaswi Bowler Mitta Lekhaz Reddy Batter Sirla Srinivas All-rounder Manish Golamaru All-rounder Manikanta Gangadhar Bowler Shaik Kamaruddin All-rounder Kodavandla Sudharsan Bowler Yarragunta Pramod Bowler

Kakinada Kings Team Form

Kakinada Kings have a powerful top order with the likes of Srikar Bharat and Sai Rahul. Even though the bowlers have the ability to take wickets, they were not particularly economical.

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Kakinada Kings Head-to-Head

Simhadri Vizag Lions and Kakinada Kings have never faced each other in the tournament, and there is no head-to-head record between the sides.

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Kakinada Kings Betting Odds

Kakinada Kings to have a better opening partnership than Simhadri Vizag Lions

Abhishek Reddy and Kogatam Haneesh Reddy were not a particularly prolific opening duo for Simhadri Vizag Lions in the previous game against Tungabhadra Warriors where they scored eight runs together before the latter lost his wicket at the end of the first over. On the other hand, Kakinada Kings’ Srikar Bharat and Pitta Arjun Tendulkar were not significantly better against Vijayawada Sunshiners given that they added a mere 14 runs to the first wicket. Regardless, the latter have the potential to be a more destructive pair which makes them the favored choice for the next game.

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Kakinada Kings T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Simhadri Vizag Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Kakinada Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.03 Bet Now!

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Kakinada Kings Best Batters

Ricky Bhui to be Simhadri Vizag Lions’ Best Batter

Ricky Bhui did not make an impact in the last game considering he was dismissed for two runs. However, the skipper is highly experienced in domestic cricket, and he has a total of 1789 runs in 68 T20 innings along with an average of 33.75. Moreover, he has two centuries and ten half-centuries under his belt which makes him the top choice for the next match.

Srikar Bharat to be Kakinada Kings’ Best Batter

Srikar Bharat kicked off the tournament on a high note as he scored 93 runs in the previous game against Amaravati Royals, missing out on a century by seven runs. During the 2024 season, he was Vizag Warriors’ second leading batter with 341 runs in eight innings and an average of 68.20, making him the top contender for the upcoming fixture as well.

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Kakinada Kings Best Bowlers

Yeddala Reddy to be Simhadri Vizag Lions’ Best Bowler

Yeddala Reddy delivered two overs during the last match against Tungabhadra Warriors where he did not pick any wickets and ended up with a rather high economy rate of 11.50. Nevertheless, he was the second highest wicket-taker for Vizag Warriors, having claimed nine wickets in five innings. Further, his average of 15.11 was impressive and he is expected to come out on top against Kakinada Kings.

Pinninti Tapaswi to be Kakinada Kings’ Best Bowler

Pinninti Tapaswi was the leading bowler for Kakinada Kings in the previous outing, having taken a four-wicket haul against Amaravati Royals. His three-over spell also included a rather high economy rate of 11.66, but his wicket-taking prowess was unmatched. He remains the top choice against Simhadri Vizag Lions.