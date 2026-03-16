Facts: With 252 runs, Maheep Kumar is the leading run scorer for Tungabhadra Warriors in this campaign.

With 12 wickets, Satyanarayana Raju is the leading wicket taker for Bhimavaram Bulls this season.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Bhimavaram Bulls Chance of Winning

Tungabhadra Warriors head into this game after a disappointing performance against Amaravati Royals in the Qualifier-1. Tungabhadra Warriors batted first in the game and scored 136 runs, Amaravati Royals managed to chase down the target in the 15th over and won the game with eight wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Bhimavaram Bulls bagged a brilliant win against Vijayawada Sunshiners. They went into this game as massive underdogs but they dominated the tie and won the game with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Tungabhadra Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Tungabhadra Warriors ’ chances of winning - 57%

Bhimavaram Bulls’ chances of winning - 43%

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Tungabhadra Warriors vs Bhimavaram Bulls Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

CR Gnaneshwar struggled for consistency last season and has had an underwhelming campaign thus far. In the last game against Bhimavaram Bulls he scored 24 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Revanth Reddy did not have a great start to the campaign and have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign. In the last match he scored ten runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Bhimavaram Bulls Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Visakhapatnam during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Tungabhadra Warriors News & Player List

Tungabhadra Warriors Player List

Maheep Kumar (c), Prasanth Kumar, KV Sasikanth, CR Gnaneshwar, Toshith Yadav, M Datta Reddy (wk), Gutta Rohit, Saurabh Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Chennu Siddhardha, Kancherla Anand Josiah, Shree Samanyu Datta, Andimani Teja, Chidipothu P Vijay Venkatesh, Jai Chander Kesav, Gaddipathi Akash, GDS Suresh Kumar, Allapureddy Ardrit, Madha Deepak, Varun Satwik

Predicted Playing XI

CR Gnaneshwar Batter Shree Samanyu Datta Batter Maheep Kumar Batter Prasanth Kumar All-rounder M Datta Reddy Wicket-keeper KV Sasikanth All-rounder Toshith Yadav All-rounder Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Cheepurapalli Stephen Bowler Chennu Siddhardha Bowler Kancherla Anand Josiah Bowler

Tungabhadra Warriors Team Form

Tungabhadra Warriors were solid in the group stages as they managed four wins and ended up second on the table. They lost against Amaravati Royals in the playoffs.

Bhimavaram Bulls News & Player List

Bhimavaram Bulls Player List

Thota Saran, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Bendalam Satvik, Revanth Reddy (wk), Maramreddy Reddy (c), Muvvala Yuvan, Bhupathiraju Munish Varma, Pinninti Tejaswi, Chennupati Ravi Teja, Satyanarayana Raju, Harishankar Reddy, Challarapu Siva, Allur Srivats, Allareddi Teja Reddy, K V Kashyap Prakash, Nimmala Himakar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ommi Bhaswanth Krishna, Jajula Vishnu Datta, Patnala Bhuvaneswar Rao

Predicted Playing XI

Thota Saran Batter Maramreddy Reddy Batter Thanneru Vamsi Krishna Batter Allareddi Teja Reddy All-rounder Revanth Reddy Wicket-keeper Bendalam Satvik All-rounder Muvvala Yuvan All-rounder Bhupathiraju Munish Varma All-rounder Chennupati Teja Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler Harishankar Reddy Bowler

Bhimavaram Bulls Team Form

Bhimavaram Bulls had two wins in six games in the group stages this season but in the playoffs they beat Viyawada Sunshiners.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Bhimavaram Bulls Head to Head

Bhimavaram Bulls and Tungabhadra Warriors went head to head this season and Tungabhadra Warriors won the game.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Bhimavaram Bulls Betting Odds

Tungabhadra Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Bhimavaram Bulls

Tungabhadra Warriors and Bhimavaram Bulls go head to head after both sides had contrasting results in the playoffs this season. Tungabhadra Warriors struggled to compete against in-form Amaravati Royals as they got outplayed in the game and lost the match by eight wickets. On the other hand Bhimavaram Bulls registered a sensational win against Vijayawada Sunshiners and made it through to the next round. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Tungabhadra Warriors won the game by 13 runs. They also managed a better opening partnership in the match which makes us believe Tungabhadra Warriors will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Bhimavaram Bulls India Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Tungabhadra Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Bhimavaram Bulls Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.95 Bet Now!

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Bhimavaram Bulls Top Batters

Maheep Kumar to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ top batter

Maheep Kumar continued his excellent form in the playoffs as he scored a brilliant half century against Amaravati Royals. With 252 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Thota Saran to be Bhimavaram Bulls’ top batter

Thota Saran struggled to make an impact in the last game against Vijayawada Sunshiners regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been one of the most consistent batters this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Bhimavaram Bulls Top Bowlers

KV Sasikanth to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ top bowler

KV Sasikanth struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far this season and with ten wickets, he is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Satyanarayana Raju to be Bhimavaram Bulls’ top bowler

Satyanarayana Raju did not have a great game regardless we are going to back him as he has bagged 12 wickets so far and is the leading wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.