Facts: This would be the first time Kakinada Kings and Tungabhadra Warriors go head to head in this tournament.

With seven wickets, Saurabh Kumar is the leading wicket taker for Tungabhadra Warriors.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Kakinada Kings Chance of Winning

Tungabhadra Warriors head into this fixture after an impressive win against Bhimavaram Bulls in the last match. Tungabhadra Warriors batted first in the game and scored 151 runs and eventually won the game by 13 runs. With two wins in four matches, they are currently third on the table.

Kakinada Kings head into the second half of the campaign after what has been a disappointing season so far. They have managed just one win in three games so far and are currently seventh on the table. As per our calculations, Kakinada Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Tungabhadra Warriors ’ chances of winning - 45%

Kakinada Kings’ chances of winning - 55%

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Tungabhadra Warriors vs Kakinada Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

CR Gnaneshwar struggled for consistency last season as he scored 95 runs with an average of 19 runs. In the last three matches Gnaneshwar has scored 8, 1 and 24 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Pitta Arjun Tendulkar has struggled for consistency thus far as he has faltered so far this season. In the three matches so far, Tendulkar has scored 6, 48 and 1 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Kakinada Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last four of the six matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Visakhapatnam during the game which could cause disruptions in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Tungabhadra Warriors News & Player List

Tungabhadra Warriors Player List

Maheep Kumar (c), Prasanth Kumar, KV Sasikanth, CR Gnaneshwar, Toshith Yadav, M Datta Reddy (wk), Gutta Rohit, Saurabh Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Chennu Siddhardha, Kancherla Anand Josiah, Shree Samanyu Datta, Andimani Teja, Chidipothu P Vijay Venkatesh, Jai Chander Kesav, Gaddipathi Akash, GDS Suresh Kumar, Allapureddy Ardrit, Madha Deepak, Varun Satwik

Predicted Playing XI

CR Gnaneshwar Batter Shree Samanyu Datta Batter Maheep Kumar Batter Prasanth Kumar All-rounder M Datta Reddy Wicket-keeper KV Sasikanth All-rounder Toshith Yadav All-rounder Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Cheepurapalli Stephen Bowler Chennu Siddhardha Bowler Kancherla Anand Josiah Bowler

Tungabhadra Warriors Team Form

Tungabhadra Warriors have had a decent campaign thus far as they have two wins in four matches and are currently third on the table.

Kakinada Kings News & Player List

Kakinada Kings Player List

Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Adivishnu Surya, K P Sai Rahul, Pinninti Tapaswi, Manish Golamaru, Mitta Lekhaz Reddy, Mopada Ravikiran, SK Kamaruddin, Kodavandla Sudharsan, Yarragunta Pramod, Midde Anjaneyulu, P Manikanta Gangadhar, Adabala Lohith, Kaki Jayanth, Pitta Arjun Tendulkar, Sirla Srinivas, Kuntrapakam Prudhviraj, Chagam Reddy, S Bhargav Mahesh

Predicted Playing XI

Pitta Arjun Tendulkar Batter Adivishnu Surya Batter K P Sai Rahul Batter Pinninti Tapaswi All-rounder Srikar Bharat Wicket-keeper Mopada Ravikiran All-rounder Manish Golamaru All-rounder SK Kamaruddin All-rounder Kodavandla Sudharsan Bowler Yarragunta Pramod Bowler Midde Anjaneyulu Bowler

Kakinada Kings Team Form

Kakinada Kings have struggled thus far as they have one win in three matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Kakinada Kings Head to Head

This would be the first time Kakinada Kings and Tungabhadra Warriors go head to head in this tournament.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Kakinada Kings Betting Odds

Tungabhadra Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Kakinada Kings

Tungabhadra Warriors and Kakinada Kings go head to head in what seems like a must win game form both sides which makes this a potential four pointer as both sides are separated by just two points on the table. Both sides registered important wins in the last outing which makes this a great watch for the neutrals. The last win against Simhadri Vizag Lions was the first win for Kakinada Kings this season and are currently seventh on the table. On the other hand, Tungabhadra Warriors have two wins in four matches and are third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Kakinada Kings have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe Tungabhadra Warriors will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Kakinada Kings T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Tungabhadra Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Kakinada Kings Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now!

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Kakinada Kings Top Batters

Maheep Kumar to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ top batter

Maheep Kumar continued his impressive form in the last game as he scored 41 runs. In the four matches so far, Kumar has scored 57*, 28, 34 and 41 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Srikar Bharat to be Kakinada Kings’ top batter

Srikar Bharat struggled to make an impact in the last game against Simhadri Vizag Lions regardless we are going to back him as in the first two games he scored 93 and 34 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Kakinada Kings Top Bowlers

Saurabh Kumar to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ top bowler

Saurabh Kumar had an incredible game in the last outing as he bagged four wickets. With seven wickets thus far, Kumar is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Middle Anjaneyulu to be Kakinada Kings’ top bowler

Midde Anjaneyulu continued his impressive form in the last game as he bagged three wickets. With six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.