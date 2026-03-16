Tungabhadra Warriors vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Match Prediction
TUN
41%
Chance of Winning
SIM
59%
T20
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Facts:
- Tungabhadra Warriors’ Cheepurapalli Stephen was the joint leading wicket-taker for Coastal Riders in the 2024 season with six wickets in six innings.
- Simhadri Vizag Lions’ Roshan Kumar was the second leading run scorer for Rayalaseema Kings last season with 184 runs in seven innings.
Tungabhadra Warriors vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Chances of Winning
Tungabhadra Warriors seem to be lacking in the batting department with Gutta Rohit being their only recognised batter. He played for Rayalaseema Kings in the previous season and he was one of their top players in the tournament. At the outset, their top order options are not particularly powerful and will certainly take time to bed in. Their bowling, though, is going to be led by seasoned medium pacer Cheepurapalli Stephen who has a great deal of experience in List A and First Class. Overall, their unit is not entirely balanced heading into the tournament.
Simhadri Vizag Lions are also a newly introduced team in the tournament, and they have a more promising lineup ahead of the new season. Wicket-keeper batter Ricky Bhui is an experienced player for Andhra Pradesh, having captained the team in the Ranji Trophy. Moreover, they also have reliable bowlers like Yeddala Reddy who have the potential to lead their attack.
Tungabhadra Warriors chance of winning - 41%
Simhadri Vizag Lions chance of winning - 59%
Tungabhadra Warriors vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Betting Tips
Tungabhadra Warriors to score under 19.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
Tungabhadra Warriors do not have an entirely convincing lineup since there are no seasoned players from List A and First Class cricket. Gutta Rohit is their most reliable batter at the moment and he does not constitute the top order, and although there is no certainty about who will open for the team, they are not expected to start their campaign with a big opening score.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Tungabhadra Warriors Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5
Simhadri Vizag Lions Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5
Tungabhadra Warriors vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Toss Prediction
All 19 matches in the previous season of the competition were hosted at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium where those chasing had a major edge, having won 12 games. Moreover, the average stand of 158 is not particularly daunting which makes fielding first the toss winner’s top choice for the upcoming fixture.
Weather Report
Visakhapatnam will experience partly cloudy skies on match day with a negligible 20% possibility of rainfall. The temperature is going to touch 32 degrees Celsius.
Tungabhadra Warriors Player List
Chidipothu P Vijay Venkateshh, CR Gnaneshwar, Gutta Rohit, Jai Chander Kesav, Kancherla Anand Josiah, Prasanth Kumar, Shree Samanyu Datta, Varun Satwik, Allapureddy Ardrit, Andimani Teja, Chennu Siddhardha, KV Sasikanth, Maheep Kumar, Saurabh Kumar, Datta Reddy, Akash Gaddipathi, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Durga Suresh Kumar, Madha Deepak, Toshith Yadav.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chidipothu P Vijay Venkateshh
|
Batter
|
CR Gnaneshwar
|
Batter
|
Gutta Rohit
|
Batter
|
Prasanth Kumar
|
Batter
|
Varun Satwik
|
Batter
|
Allapureddy Ardrit
|
All-rounder
|
Saurabh Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Datta Reddy
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Akash Gaddipathi
|
Bowler
|
Cheepurapalli Stephen
|
Bowler
|
Durga Suresh Kumar
|
Bowler
Tungabhadra Warriors Team Form
Tungabhadra Warriors have no experience as a new franchise and there are no prior results to go by.
Simhadri Vizag Lions Player List
Chennuboina Kumar, Dharani Kumar, GS Swamy Naidu, Kogatam Haneesh Reddy, Kothakoona Lakshman, Marathala Dhanush, Roshan Kumar, Abhishek Reddy, Devandla Sriram, Tripurana Vijay, Vattikulla Pradhneesh Rai, Merapala Yuvaraju, Ricky Bhui, Bailapudi Yeswanth, Kaldhi Kumar, Kavuri Saiteja, Myla Harshavardhan, Ranjeet Darji, Shaik Kamil, Yeddala Reddy.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dharani Kumar
|
Batter
|
Chennuboina Kumar
|
Batter
|
Kogatam Haneesh Reddy
|
Batter
|
Marathala Dhanush
|
Batter
|
Roshan Kumar
|
Batter
|
Ricky Bhui
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abhishek Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Tripurana Vijay
|
All-rounder
|
Kavuri Saiteja
|
Bowler
|
Yeddala Reddy
|
Bowler
|
Myla Harshavardhan
|
Bowler
Simhadri Vizag Lions Team Form
Simhadri Vizag Lions are going to play their first game as a franchise, and they do not have any previous results in the tournament.
Tungabhadra Warriors vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Head-to-Head
Tungabhadra Warriors and Simhadri Vizag Lions will clash for the first time in the tournament and they have not established a head-to-head record yet.
Tungabhadra Warriors vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Betting Odds
Simhadri Vizag Lions to have a better opening partnership than Tungabhadra Warriors
Simhadri Vizag Lions are a new team this season but they have a promising batting lineup. Although there is uncertainty about who will open for the team, they have more experience on their side. On the other hand, Tungabhadra Warriors are an entirely new franchise with no recognised opening batters. The former are favored to achieve a better opening stand in the next match.
Tungabhadra Warriors vs Simhadri Vizag Lions
T20
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null
Tungabhadra Warriors vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Best Batters
Gutta Rohit to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ Best Batter
Gutta Rohit was the third leading batter for Rayalaseema Kings in the previous season where he scored 166 runs in six innings. He was quite a consistent batter for the team in the tournament and he concluded their campaign with a brilliant average of 41.50, the best of the team. He is expected to come out on top in the next match.
Roshan Kumar to be Simhadri Vizag Lions’ Best Batter
Roshan Kumar emerged as the second highest run scorer for Rayalaseema Kings in the 2024 season, having amassed 184 runs in seven innings. He scored one half-century during the season with an unbeaten 70, and his average of 30.66 was quite competitive. He is anticipated to be their top batter in the next encounter.
Tungabhadra Warriors vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Best Bowlers
Cheepurapalli Stephen to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ Best Bowler
Cheepurapalli Stephen played for Coastal Riders during the previous season of the competition where he captured a total of six wickets in six innings. He was the joint leading bowler for the team and his impressive average of 23.83 was the best of the lot. He is the top pick for the upcoming match against Simhadri Vizag Lions.
Yeddala Reddy to be Simhadri Vizag Lions’ Best Bowler
Yeddala Reddy was the second leading bowler for Vizag Warriors where he claimed nine wickets in five innings. This included a fifer along with a conservative economy rate of 8.86, and his bowling average of 15.11 was stellar. He is, without a doubt, the top choice for the upcoming fixture versus Tungabhadra Warriors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Simhadri Vizag Lions
- Tungabhadra Warriors to win @ 1.93 (Parimatch)
- Simhadri Vizag Lions to win @ 1.70 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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