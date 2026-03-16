Facts: Tungabhadra Warriors’ Cheepurapalli Stephen was the joint leading wicket-taker for Coastal Riders in the 2024 season with six wickets in six innings.

Simhadri Vizag Lions’ Roshan Kumar was the second leading run scorer for Rayalaseema Kings last season with 184 runs in seven innings.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Chances of Winning

Tungabhadra Warriors seem to be lacking in the batting department with Gutta Rohit being their only recognised batter. He played for Rayalaseema Kings in the previous season and he was one of their top players in the tournament. At the outset, their top order options are not particularly powerful and will certainly take time to bed in. Their bowling, though, is going to be led by seasoned medium pacer Cheepurapalli Stephen who has a great deal of experience in List A and First Class. Overall, their unit is not entirely balanced heading into the tournament.

Simhadri Vizag Lions are also a newly introduced team in the tournament, and they have a more promising lineup ahead of the new season. Wicket-keeper batter Ricky Bhui is an experienced player for Andhra Pradesh, having captained the team in the Ranji Trophy. Moreover, they also have reliable bowlers like Yeddala Reddy who have the potential to lead their attack.

Tungabhadra Warriors chance of winning - 41%

Simhadri Vizag Lions chance of winning - 59%

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Tungabhadra Warriors vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Betting Tips

Tungabhadra Warriors to score under 19.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Tungabhadra Warriors do not have an entirely convincing lineup since there are no seasoned players from List A and First Class cricket. Gutta Rohit is their most reliable batter at the moment and he does not constitute the top order, and although there is no certainty about who will open for the team, they are not expected to start their campaign with a big opening score.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tungabhadra Warriors Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Simhadri Vizag Lions Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Toss Prediction

All 19 matches in the previous season of the competition were hosted at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium where those chasing had a major edge, having won 12 games. Moreover, the average stand of 158 is not particularly daunting which makes fielding first the toss winner’s top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

Visakhapatnam will experience partly cloudy skies on match day with a negligible 20% possibility of rainfall. The temperature is going to touch 32 degrees Celsius.

Tungabhadra Warriors Player List

Chidipothu P Vijay Venkateshh, CR Gnaneshwar, Gutta Rohit, Jai Chander Kesav, Kancherla Anand Josiah, Prasanth Kumar, Shree Samanyu Datta, Varun Satwik, Allapureddy Ardrit, Andimani Teja, Chennu Siddhardha, KV Sasikanth, Maheep Kumar, Saurabh Kumar, Datta Reddy, Akash Gaddipathi, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Durga Suresh Kumar, Madha Deepak, Toshith Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Chidipothu P Vijay Venkateshh Batter CR Gnaneshwar Batter Gutta Rohit Batter Prasanth Kumar Batter Varun Satwik Batter Allapureddy Ardrit All-rounder Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Datta Reddy Wicket-keeper Akash Gaddipathi Bowler Cheepurapalli Stephen Bowler Durga Suresh Kumar Bowler

Tungabhadra Warriors Team Form

Tungabhadra Warriors have no experience as a new franchise and there are no prior results to go by.

Simhadri Vizag Lions Player List

Chennuboina Kumar, Dharani Kumar, GS Swamy Naidu, Kogatam Haneesh Reddy, Kothakoona Lakshman, Marathala Dhanush, Roshan Kumar, Abhishek Reddy, Devandla Sriram, Tripurana Vijay, Vattikulla Pradhneesh Rai, Merapala Yuvaraju, Ricky Bhui, Bailapudi Yeswanth, Kaldhi Kumar, Kavuri Saiteja, Myla Harshavardhan, Ranjeet Darji, Shaik Kamil, Yeddala Reddy.

Predicted Playing XI

Dharani Kumar Batter Chennuboina Kumar Batter Kogatam Haneesh Reddy Batter Marathala Dhanush Batter Roshan Kumar Batter Ricky Bhui Wicket-keeper Abhishek Reddy All-rounder Tripurana Vijay All-rounder Kavuri Saiteja Bowler Yeddala Reddy Bowler Myla Harshavardhan Bowler

Simhadri Vizag Lions Team Form

Simhadri Vizag Lions are going to play their first game as a franchise, and they do not have any previous results in the tournament.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Head-to-Head

Tungabhadra Warriors and Simhadri Vizag Lions will clash for the first time in the tournament and they have not established a head-to-head record yet.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Betting Odds

Simhadri Vizag Lions to have a better opening partnership than Tungabhadra Warriors

Simhadri Vizag Lions are a new team this season but they have a promising batting lineup. Although there is uncertainty about who will open for the team, they have more experience on their side. On the other hand, Tungabhadra Warriors are an entirely new franchise with no recognised opening batters. The former are favored to achieve a better opening stand in the next match.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Simhadri Vizag Lions T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Tungabhadra Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.93 Bet Now! Simhadri Vizag Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now!

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Best Batters

Gutta Rohit to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ Best Batter

Gutta Rohit was the third leading batter for Rayalaseema Kings in the previous season where he scored 166 runs in six innings. He was quite a consistent batter for the team in the tournament and he concluded their campaign with a brilliant average of 41.50, the best of the team. He is expected to come out on top in the next match.

Roshan Kumar to be Simhadri Vizag Lions’ Best Batter

Roshan Kumar emerged as the second highest run scorer for Rayalaseema Kings in the 2024 season, having amassed 184 runs in seven innings. He scored one half-century during the season with an unbeaten 70, and his average of 30.66 was quite competitive. He is anticipated to be their top batter in the next encounter.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Best Bowlers

Cheepurapalli Stephen to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ Best Bowler

Cheepurapalli Stephen played for Coastal Riders during the previous season of the competition where he captured a total of six wickets in six innings. He was the joint leading bowler for the team and his impressive average of 23.83 was the best of the lot. He is the top pick for the upcoming match against Simhadri Vizag Lions.

Yeddala Reddy to be Simhadri Vizag Lions’ Best Bowler



Yeddala Reddy was the second leading bowler for Vizag Warriors where he claimed nine wickets in five innings. This included a fifer along with a conservative economy rate of 8.86, and his bowling average of 15.11 was stellar. He is, without a doubt, the top choice for the upcoming fixture versus Tungabhadra Warriors.