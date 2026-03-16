Facts: Tungabhadra Warriors’ Saurabh Kumar and Cheepurapalli Stephen are the second and third leading bowlers of the tournament, respectively, with eight wickets each in five innings.

Vijayawada Sunshiners’ Ashwin Hebbar is the top run scorer of the Andhra Premier League with 194 runs in four innings.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Chances of Winning

Tungabhadra Warriors’ last match against Kakinada Kings was reduced due to the rain, and the game was brought down to seven overs each in the end. The latter scored 37 runs and lost a whopping seven wickets in the process, and the chase was rather easy for the Maheep Kumar-led side. Openers CR Gnaneshwar and Prasanth Kumar made it over the line by themselves with scores of 15 and 25, respectively, and the team bagged a dominant ten-wicket win.

Vijayawada Sunshiners, on the contrary, got rather unlucky during the last outing against Bhimavaram Bulls considering the match ended without a result. The former, having batted first, scored 207 runs in a rain-affected 19-over innings with openers Munnangi Abhinav and Ashwin Hebbar as the top contributors with totals of 65 and 63 runs, respectively. However, they never got the chance to defend their stand due to a downpour and there was no proper conclusion to this game.

Tungabhadra Warriors chance of winning - 40%

Vijayawada Sunshiners chance of winning - 60%

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Tungabhadra Warriors vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Betting Tips

Vijayawada Sunshiners to score high before first dismissal

Ashwin Hebbar is the mainstay for Vijayawada Sunshiners’ first wicket in the tournament so far, and he opened the first three matches with M Vamsi Krishna. After starting their campaign with a 43-run stand in the first match, they secured subpar scores of 11 and 0 runs in the following two matches. However, Munnangi Abhinav took the latter’s place in the previous encounter against Bhimavaram Bulls where the duo notched up a solid 110-run partnership. Given that they were able to take the first wicket to new heights, they are on course for another solid stand in the next fixture.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Toss Prediction

All 15 matches of the tournament have been held at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium so far, and the toss winners have elected to field first on all 15 occasions. The teams chasing have a 12-1 record while the remaining two matches ended without results. The average first innings stand of 169 is attainable on this surface and that makes chasing the toss winner’s top choice in the next match.

Weather Report

A huge 70% chance of rain is predicted at Visakhapatnam on the day of the match with the temperature reaching 30 degrees Celsius.

Tungabhadra Warriors Player List

Maheep Kumar (c), Chidipothu P Vijay Venkateshh, CR Gnaneshwar, Gutta Rohit, Jai Chander Kesav, Kancherla Anand Josiah, Prasanth Kumar, Shree Samanyu Datta, Varun Satwik, Allapureddy Ardrit, Andimani Teja, Chennu Siddhardha, KV Sasikanth, Saurabh Kumar, Datta Reddy, Akash Gaddipathi, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Durga Suresh Kumar, Madha Deepak, Toshith Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

CR Gnaneshwar Batter Prasanth Kumar Batter Shree Samanyu Datta Batter Maheep Kumar (C) All-rounder Gutta Rohit Batter Kancherla Anand Josiah Batter KV Sasikanth All-rounder Chennu Siddhardha All-rounder Toshith Yadav Bowler Datta Reddy Wicket-keeper Saurabh Kumar All-rounder

Tungabhadra Warriors Team Form

Tungabhadra Warriors’ batters are quite inconsistent which puts them on the backfoot for the next game.

Vijayawada Sunshiners Player List

Ashwin Hebbar (c), Dheeraj Kumar, Gadam Eswar Rithvik, Garimella Teja, Munnangi Abhinav, Sangaraju Sooraj Varma, Shaik Zaheer Abbas, Harsha Sai Satvik, KS Narasimha Raju, Sai Venkata Sumith, Thanneeru Bharath, Tegada Sai, Vamsi Krishna, Gadde Samanvith, Kamalesh Siddharth, Lalith Mohan, Prithvi Raj, Yadla Vasu.

Predicted Playing XI

Ashwin Hebbar (C) Batter Munnangi Abhinav Batter Vamsi Krishna Wicket-keeper Garimella Teja Batter Dheeraj Kumar Batter KS Narasimha Raju All-rounder Zaheer Abbas Batter Venkata Sumith All-rounder Prithvi Raj Bowler Lalith Mohan Bowler Thanneeru Bharath All-rounder

Vijayawada Sunshiners Team Form

Vijayawada Sunshiners have a dominant batting lineup and their top order, in particular, are extremely formidable this season.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Head-to-Head

Tungabhadra Warriors and Vijayawada Sunshiners are going to meet for the first time in the tournament and they do not have a head-to-head record yet.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Betting Odds

Vijayawada Sunshiners to have a better opening partnership than Tungabhadra Warriors

CR Gnaneshwar and Prasanth Kumar have maintained steady form in the tournament and in the last three games that Tungabhadra Warriors have played, the pair secured totals of 41*, 36 and 3 runs together. On the other hand, Vijayawada Sunshiners’ Munnangi Abhinav and Ashwin Hebbar were having a rocky partnership before they set up a 110-run stand in the last game, and they posted 0 and 11 runs in the two games prior to that. The latter are expected to sustain their form and put on another big score in the upcoming fixture.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Vijayawada Sunshiners T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Tungabhadra Warriors Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.67 Bet Now! Vijayawada Sunshiners Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Best Batters

Maheep Kumar to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ Best Batter

Maheep Kumar did not get a chance to bat in the last game but he remains Tungabhadra Warriors’ leading batter in the tournament with 160 runs in four innings. The skipper also has a half-century under his belt, having scored 57 runs against Simhadri Vizag Lions. Averaging at 53.33, he is expected to come out on top.

Ashwin Hebbar to be Vijayawada Sunshiners’ Best Batter

Ashwin Hebbar was among the top scorers in the previous game against Bhimavaram Bulls, having scored 63 runs. He is Vijayawada Sunshiners’ leading run-getter in the competition so far with 194 runs in four innings, and his average of 48.50 is the best of the team. He is anticipated to be their standout batter in the next game.

Tungabhadra Warriors vs Vijayawada Sunshiners Best Bowlers

Cheepurapalli Stephen to be Tungabhadra Warriors’ Best Bowler

Cheepurapalli Stephen delivered two overs in the last game against Kakinada Kings where he was the joint leading bowler with a two-wicket haul and an economy rate of 6.00. He is also tied as the leading wicket-taker overall with eight wickets in five innings and a brilliant average of 17.88, making him the favorite against Vijayawada Sunshiners.

K S Narasimha Raju to be Vijayawada Sunshiners’ Best Bowler

K S Narasimha Raju is Vijayawada Sunshiners’ top bowler in the tournament with five wickets in four innings and an average of 17.60. He was tied for the top spot in the previous encounter with Simhadri Vizag Lions where he captured one wicket in four innings and an economy rate of 9.00. He remains the top contender for the upcoming match as well.