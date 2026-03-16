Facts: This would be the first time Bhimavaram Bulls and Vijayawada Sunshiners go head to head in this tournament.

With four wickets, Satyanarayana Raju is the leading wicket taker for Bhimavaram Bulls this season.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls Chance of Winning

Vijayawada Sunshiners have been sensational so far in this campaign as they won back to back games at the start but in the last game they surrendered their winning start of the season against Simhadri Vizag Lions as they lost the game by eight wickets. With two wins in three matches, they are currently second on the table.

Bhimavaram Bulls had a brilliant start to the season this term as they beat Royals of Rayalaseema with seven wickets to spare. In the last match they fell short against Amaravati Royals as they lost the game by three wickets. As per our calculations, Vijayawada Sunshiners are favourites in the upcoming game.

Vijayawada Sunshiners ’ chances of winning - 60%

Bhimavaram Bulls’ chances of winning - 40%

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Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Mamidi Vamsi Krishna has struggled to make an impact this season. So far this season he has scored 16, 19 and 0 in the first three matches which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Krishna will score low in the upcoming game.

Revanth Reddy did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored 17 runs in the opening game. In the last match he scored 69 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Vijayawada Sunshiners Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Bhimavaram Bulls Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Bhimavaram Bulls 2.04 Bet on Parimatch

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Visakhapatnam during the game which could cause disruptions in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Vijayawada Sunshiners News & Player List

Vijayawada Sunshiners Player List

Mamidi Vamsi Krishna (wk), Ashwin Hebbar (c), Munnangi Abhinav, Garimella Teja, Yadla Vasu, Dheeraj Kumar, K S Narasimha Raju, Lalith Mohan, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Sai Venkata Sumith, S Zaheer Abbas, Thanneeru Bharath, Tegada Sai Kumar, Kamalesh Siddharth, Harsha Sai Satvik, VS Adithya Reddy, Gadde Samanvith, Sangaraju Sooraj Varma, Gadam Eswar Rithvik

Predicted Playing XI

Ashwin Hebbar Batter Munnangi Abhinav Batter Yadla Vasu Batter Garimella Teja All-rounder Mamidi Vamsi Krishna Wicket-keeper K S Narasimha Raju All-rounder Dheeraj Kumar All-rounder S Zaheer Abbas All-rounder Sai Venkata Sumith Bowler Lalith Mohan Bowler Prithvi Raj Yarra Bowler

Vijayawada Sunshiners Team Form

Vijayawada Sunshiners have two wins in three games thus far and are currently second on the table.

Bhimavaram Bulls News & Player List

Bhimavaram Bulls Player List

Thota Saran, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Bendalam Satvik, Revanth Reddy (wk), Maramreddy Reddy (c), Muvvala Yuvan, Bhupathiraju Munish Varma, Pinninti Tejaswi, Chennupati Ravi Teja, Satyanarayana Raju, Harishankar Reddy, Challarapu Siva, Allur Srivats, Allareddi Teja Reddy, K V Kashyap Prakash, Nimmala Himakar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ommi Bhaswanth Krishna, Jajula Vishnu Datta, Patnala Bhuvaneswar Rao

Predicted Playing XI

Thota Saran Batter Maramreddy Reddy Batter Thanneru Vamsi Krishna Batter Allareddi Teja Reddy All-rounder Revanth Reddy Wicket-keeper Bendalam Satvik All-rounder Muvvala Yuvan All-rounder Bhupathiraju Munish Varma All-rounder Chennupati Teja Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler Harishankar Reddy Bowler

Bhimavaram Bulls Team Form

Bhimavaram Bulls have got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game against Royals of Rayalaseema but in the last match they lost against Amaravati Royals.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls Head to Head

This would be the first time Bhimavaram Bulls and Vijayawada Sunshiners go head to head in this tournament.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls Betting Odds

Bhimavaram Bulls to have a better opening partnership than Vijayawada Sunshiners

Vijayawada Sunshiners and Bhimavaram Bulls go head to head after both sides had disappointing results in the last game. Bhimavaram Bulls got off to a great start against Royals of Rayalaseema but in the last game they lost against Amaravati Royals. Regardless of the result they had a brilliant opening partnership in the game as both openers scored a brilliant half century. On the other hand, Vijayawada Sunshiners won the first two matches but in the last game they failed to show up against Simhadri Vizag Lions. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Vijayawada Sunshiners have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Bhimavaram Bulls will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Vijayawada Sunshiners Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Bhimavaram Bulls Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls Top Batters

Garimella Teja to be Vijayawada Sunshiners’ top batter

Garimella Teja has been the standout batter this season for Vijayawada Sunshiners. In the first three matches he has scored 77*, 46* and 33 and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maramreddy Reddy to be Bhimavaram Bulls’ top batter

Maramreddy Reddy did not have a great game in the last outing against Amaravati Royals regardless we are going to back him as he scored a brilliant half century in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls Top Bowlers

K S Narasimha Raju to be Vijayawada Sunshiners’ top bowler

K S Narasimha Raju did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as he has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Satyanarayana Raju to be Bhimavaram Bulls’ top bowler

Satyanarayana Raju had a decent game in the last outing against Amaravati Royals with four wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.