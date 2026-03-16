Facts: With 309 runs, Ashwin Hebbar is the leading run scorer for Vijayawada Sunshiners this season.

With 141 runs, Revanth Reddy is the leading run scorer for Bhimavaram Bulls this season.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls Chance of Winning

Vijayawada Sunshiners got off to a glorious start this season as they have back to back games but they lost their way since and were winless in the next three matches which meant they needed a positive result in the final game of the season. Vijayawada Sunshiners beat Amaravati Royals by nine wickets and made the playoffs.

Bhimavaram Bulls have struggled for inconsistencies throughout the campaign as they ended up with two wins in six matches and eventually ended up fourth on the table. They beat Kakinada Kings in the final game by 27 runs. As per our calculations, Vijayawada Sunshiners are favourites in the upcoming game.

Vijayawada Sunshiners ’ chances of winning - 59%

Bhimavaram Bulls’ chances of winning - 41%

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Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Munnangi Abhinav has been impressive so far this season. So far he has scored 215 runs and has been pretty consistent so far. In the last four matches he has scored 65. 51, 28 and 45 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Revanth Reddy did not have a great start to the campaign and have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign. Even though he scored well in the last match, we believe he will struggle in the upcoming game.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Visakhapatnam during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Vijayawada Sunshiners News & Player List

Vijayawada Sunshiners Player List

Ashwin Hebbar (c), Mamidi Vamsi Krishna (wk), Munnangi Abhinav, Garimella Teja, Dheeraj Kumar, K S Narasimha Raju, Yadla Vasu, Lalith Mohan, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Sai Venkata Sumith, S Zaheer Abbas, Gadde Samanvith, Sangaraju Sooraj Varma, Kamalesh Siddharth, Harsha Sai Satvik, Gadam Eswar Rithvik, Tegada Sai Kumar, Thanneeru Bharath, VS Adithya Reddy

Predicted Playing XI

Munnangi Abhinav Batter Ashwin Hebbar Batter Garimella Teja Batter K S Narasimha Raju All-rounder Mamidi Vamsi Krishna Wicket-keeper Dheeraj Kumar All-rounder S Zaheer Abbas All-rounder Yadla Vasu All-rounder Sai Venkata Sumith Bowler Prithvi Raj Bowler VS Adithya Reddy Bowler

Vijayawada Sunshiners Team Form

Vijayawada Sunshiners head into the playoffs after three wins in six matches and ended up third on the table.

Bhimavaram Bulls News & Player List

Bhimavaram Bulls Player List

Thota Saran, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Bendalam Satvik, Revanth Reddy (wk), Maramreddy Reddy (c), Muvvala Yuvan, Bhupathiraju Munish Varma, Pinninti Tejaswi, Chennupati Ravi Teja, Satyanarayana Raju, Harishankar Reddy, Challarapu Siva, Allur Srivats, Allareddi Teja Reddy, K V Kashyap Prakash, Nimmala Himakar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ommi Bhaswanth Krishna, Jajula Vishnu Datta, Patnala Bhuvaneswar Rao

Predicted Playing XI

Thota Saran Batter Maramreddy Reddy Batter Thanneru Vamsi Krishna Batter Allareddi Teja Reddy All-rounder Revanth Reddy Wicket-keeper Bendalam Satvik All-rounder Muvvala Yuvan All-rounder Bhupathiraju Munish Varma All-rounder Chennupati Teja Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler Harishankar Reddy Bowler

Bhimavaram Bulls Team Form

Bhimavaram Bulls have managed two wins in six matches and ended up fourth on the table.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls Head to Head

Bhimavaram Bulls and Vijayawada Sunshiners went head to head this season and the game was called off due to rain.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls Betting Odds

Vijayawada Sunshiners to have a better opening partnership than Bhimavaram Bulls

Vijayawada Sunshiners and Bhimavaram Bulls go head to head after both sides secured a penultimate win in the final game and made the playoffs this season. Bhimavaram Bulls headed into the final game of the season after just one win in five matches but they beat Kakinada Kings and secured fourth spot on the table. On the other hand, Vijayawada Sunshiners went head to head against Amaravati Royals who had a perfect record prior to the game but Vijayawada Sunshiners won the game by nine wickets. In the last two matches Vijayawada Sunshiners have managed opening stand of 82 and 121 runs and have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls India Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Vijayawada Sunshiners Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Bhimavaram Bulls Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.05 Bet Now!

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls Top Batters

Ashwin Hebbar to be Vijayawada Sunshiners’ top batter

Ashwin Hebbar continued his impressive form in the last game as he scored 82 off 38 balls. So far this season he has scored 309 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Thota Saran to be Bhimavaram Bulls’ top batter

Thota Saran has been solid so far as he has been one of the most consistent batters this season. In three matches he has scored 138 runs and in the last game he scored 58 and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls Top Bowlers

Prithvi Raj to be Vijayawada Sunshiners’ top bowler

Prithvi Raj was brilliant once again in the last match against Amaravati Royals as bagged two wickets. With nine wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Satyanarayana Raju to be Bhimavaram Bulls’ top bowler

Satyanarayana Raju has been the standout bowler this season. In the last game he bagged two wickets and with 11 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.