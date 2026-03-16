Facts: Vijayawada Sunshiners’ Garimella Teja is the second leading batter of the Andhra Premier League so far with 123 runs in two innings.

All-rounder Tripurana Vijay stands as the top wicket-taker for Simhadri Vizag Lions with two wickets in a single innings.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Chances of Winning

Vijayawada Sunshiners’ previous game against Kakinada Kings went swimmingly as the former posted a massive 195-run stand during the first innings. Although most of their top order was rendered ineffective, Zaheer Abbas in the middle order brought stability to the innings with a half-century, having scored 57 runs. Garimella Teja narrowly missed out on a half-century of his own with a 46-run knock and the team had a defendable target on the board. Although the surface tends to favor those chasing, the bowlers held up their end of the bargain well by bundling out the opposition for 171 in the final over of the innings. The Vijayawada-based team took victory by a 24-run margin in the end.

Simhadri Vizag Lions’ first outing of the season against Tungabhadra Warriors did not go well considering the former were asked to bat first and they secured a measly 109 runs. Opener Abhishek Reddy was the only batter to have made a valuable contribution, having scored 40 runs before his dismissal. He had virtually no assistance from the others and this gave the bowlers nothing to work with. They had no choice but to concede defeat and they lost by seven wickets.

Vijayawada Sunshiners chance of winning - 55%

Simhadri Vizag Lions chance of winning - 45%

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Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Betting Tips

Simhadri Vizag Lions to score low before first dismissal

Abhishek Reddy and Kogatam Haneesh Reddy’s eight-run partnership for Simhadri Vizag Lions’ first wicket during the first game was not compelling in the slightest. Both openers are relatively inexperienced and that will put them on the backfoot against Vijayawada Sunshiners’ bowlers, especially with Prithvi Raj and Thanneeru Bharath in the lineup.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Toss Prediction

In the first five games of the present season held at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, the toss winners elected to chase on all occasions and it paid off four times so far. The venue has a rather competitive average stand of 174 with the first bat but the total is not safe, making fielding first the top choice for the next fixture as well.

Weather Report

A heavy thunderstorm is predicted at Visakhapatnam with a high 65% chance of a washout. The temperature will peak at 35 degrees Celsius.

Vijayawada Sunshiners Player List

Ashwin Hebbar (c), Dheeraj Kumar, Gadam Eswar Rithvik, Garimella Teja, Munnangi Abhinav, Sangaraju Sooraj Varma, Shaik Zaheer Abbas, Harsha Sai Satvik, KS Narasimha Raju, Sai Venkata Sumith, Thanneeru Bharath, Tegada Sai, Vamsi Krishna, Gadde Samanvith, Kamalesh Siddharth, Lalith Mohan, Prithvi Raj, Yadla Vasu.

Predicted Playing XI

Ashwin Hebbar (C) Batter Vamsi Krishna Wicket-keeper Munnangi Abhinav Batter Garimella Teja Batter Dheeraj Kumar Batter KS Narasimha Raju All-rounder Zaheer Abbas Batter Venkata Sumith All-rounder Prithvi Raj Bowler Lalith Mohan Bowler Thanneeru Bharath All-rounder

Vijayawada Sunshiners Team Form

Vijayawada Sunshiners have a balanced batting and bowling lineup so far, and their ability to work in unison makes them a dominant force.

Simhadri Vizag Lions Player List

Ricky Bhui (c), Chennuboina Kumar, Dharani Kumar, GS Swamy Naidu, Kogatam Haneesh Reddy, Kothakoona Lakshman, Marathala Dhanush, Roshan Kumar, Abhishek Reddy, Devandla Sriram, Tripurana Vijay, Vattikulla Pradhneesh Rai, Merapala Yuvaraju, Bailapudi Yeswanth, Kaldhi Kumar, Kavuri Saiteja, Myla Harshavardhan, Ranjeet Darji, Shaik Kamil, Yeddala Reddy.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Reddy All-rounder Kogatam Haneesh Reddy Batter Dharani Kumar Batter Chennuboina Kumar Batter Ricky Bhui (C) Wicket-keeper Marathala Dhanush Batter Tripurana Vijay All-rounder Kaldhi Kumar Bowler Yeddala Reddy Bowler Ranjeet Darji Bowler Bailapudi Yeswanth Bowler

Simhadri Vizag Lions Team Form

Simhadri Vizag Lions’ batters have got their work cut out in the next match, especially since they are going up against a superior bowling attack. Moreover, their bowlers do not have the resolve to curtail the opposition.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Head-to-Head

Vijayawada Sunshiners and Simhadri Vizag Lions are going to meet for the first time and they are yet to establish a head-to-head record.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Betting Odds

Vijayawada Sunshiners to have a better opening partnership than Simhadri Vizag Lions

Abhishek Reddy and Kogatam Haneesh Reddy opened the first game for Simhadri Vizag Lions where they added a measly eight runs to the first wicket together. They were not a particularly prolific duo while Vijayawada Sunshiners’ Ashwin Hebbar and Vamsi Krishna have been better in this regard with scores of 11 and 43 runs in the last two games. Despite their downtrend in the previous match, they have the potential to come back stronger in the next match.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Simhadri Vizag Lions T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Vijayawada Sunshiners Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Simhadri Vizag Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Best Batters

Ashwin Hebbar to be Vijayawada Sunshiners’ Best Batter

Ashwin Hebbar was not the top scorer in the last match against Kakinada Kings where he scored three runs before his dismissal but he is the second leading scorer for the team with 101 runs in two innings. He notched up 98 runs in the first game and has a remarkable average of 50.50 which makes him the top choice for the next game.

Ricky Bhui to be Simhadri Vizag Lions’ Best Batter

In the first game of the season against Tungabhadra Warriors, Ricky Bhui was not among the top scorers for the team considering he scored a mere two runs. Despite that, it is worth noting that his experience in domestic cricket could be rather handy, having amassed 1789 runs in 68 T20 innings. Averaging at 33.75, he is expected to be their top batter in the next encounter.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Simhadri Vizag Lions Best Bowlers

Prithvi Raj to be Vijayawada Sunshiners’ Best Bowler

As predicted for the last game, Prithvi Raj emerged as the top bowler for Vijayawada Sunshiners and he was tied for spot as he claimed three wickets in four overs with a brilliant economy rate of 6.00. Moreover, he is the team’s leading wicket-taker overall with four wickets in two innings and a stellar average of 15.25, making him the favorite against Simhadri Vizag Lions.

Yeddala Reddy to be Simhadri Vizag Lions’ Best Bowler

Yeddala Reddy did not capture any wickets in the first match against Tungabhadra Warriors but he was a great asset to Vizag Warriors in the last season where he picked nine wickets in five innings. He is expected to return stronger in the next fixture against Vijayawada Sunshiners.