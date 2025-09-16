Pakistan vs UAE Match Prediction PAK 80 % Chance of Winning UAE 20 % Pakistan met the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 10th Match of Group A, Asia Cup 2025. The game will be in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Date: 17 September 2025. Time: 5:30 PM local (14:30 GMT). Pakistan wants to bounce back after their loss to India. UAE aim to upset and gain ground in the group.

Facts: Pakistan's captain is Salman Agha. He leads the side and has some all-round capability.

Key Pakistani batters: Fakhar Zaman (strong starts), Mohammad Nawaz (middle-order contributions). Key bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed.

UAE captain is Muhammad Waseem. Key batters: Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan. Bowlers to watch: Harshit Kaushik, Simranjeet Singh.

The match was played in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

This is the 10th match of Group A in the Asia Cup 2025. Both teams require a strong performance to advance their hopes.

Pakistan vs UAE Chance of Winning

This match matters because Pakistan needs to restore confidence. Their fast bowlers and spinners can dominate the UAE if they get early wickets. The UAE has shown resilience but lacks depth to match Pakistan across all departments.

Pakistan: ~80 %

UAE: ~20 %

Pakistan is expected to have the upper hand. UAE must get a flying start and carry momentum through their batting to challenge.

Pakistan vs UAE Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The match result likely depends on Pakistan’s top-order batting and early bowling strikes. If Fakhar Zaman and Salman Agha score well early, Pakistan can build a strong base. Their bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed can then apply pressure. UAE need Sharafu or Asif Khan to perform with the bat and bowlers to restrict scoring early.

Head-to-Head Record: Pakistan 2 – 0 UAE

Match Prediction Best Odds

Betting odds help show how much confidence bookmakers have in each team. They highlight risk and reward for different bet types. For this match, Pakistan are strong favourites, but markets on the best individual performance still offer value.

Early odds from Indian bookmakers (estimates):

Pakistan to win: ~1.25-1.35

UAE to win: ~7.50-9.00

Top Pakistani batter (Fakhar Zaman) 30+ runs: ~2.20

Top UAE batter (Alishan Sharafu) 30+ runs: ~4.50

Best bowler from Pakistan (Shaheen Afridi) 2+ wickets: ~3.00

Total sixes over 8.5: ~1.85

Pakistan likely dominates. Value lies in the side markets if Pakistan players shine individually.

Match Toss Prediction

Toss will matter under lights in Dubai. If Pakistan win the toss, they likely elect to bat first — their batting lineup can set a strong target. UAE might prefer chasing under lights, hoping dew helps late-innings batting. The pitch may slow slightly at night; bowlers who can adapt will gain advantage.

Weather Report

Dubai in mid-September is hot and dry. Evening temperature is expected to be around 32-34°C. Humidity may rise, especially later in the match. Rain is not forecasted, so conditions should stay clear. Dew might appear during the second innings, which could favour batting. Bowlers will need to manage grip and line as the ball comes onto the bat more easily later.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan wants to fix mistakes from recent matches. Their bowling needs to be sharper. Batters must handle pressure well.

Player Role Salman Agha Captain / Batter Fakhar Zaman Opener Batter Mohammad Nawaz All-Rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler Abrar Ahmed Spinner Khushdil Shah Batter Haris Rauf Bowler Faheem Ashraf All-Rounder Hussain Talat Middle-Order Batter Mohammad Haris Wicketkeeper Batter

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan came into this match with mixed form. They lost to India badly in their recent Asia Cup match, which exposed fragility in the top order and spin bowling. But they also beat UAE recently in a tri-series match where Fakhar Zaman played a strong innings. They look capable, but need intensity and consistency.

UAE News & Player List

UAE needs their top names to deliver. Sharafu and Khan must score quickly. Their bowlers must contain runs and take wickets early.

Player Role Muhammad Waseem Captain / Batter Alishan Sharafu Batter Asif Khan Batter Dhruv Parashar Batter Harshit Kaushik Bowler Simranjeet Singh Bowler Aryansh Sharma Batter Junaid Siddique All-Rounder Muhammad Zohaib Batter Harshit Kaushik Bowler/kind backup

UAE Team Form

The UAE has struggled in big matches this tournament. Their batting sometimes starts well but collapses in the middle overs. Bowling has leaks, especially in powerplay and death overs. They need a strong performance in all areas to have a chance here.

Pakistan vs UAE Head-to-Head

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have faced each other only a few times in the T20 format. Pakistan won both of those matches comfortably, and the UAE are still looking for their first win in this contest. The gap in quality has been clear, with Pakistan’s top-order batters and fast bowlers making the difference.

Looking at the last 12 months, Pakistan played 27 T20Is, winning 13 of them (48 %). Their bowling has been effective, but inconsistency in batting has cost them some games. UAE played 18 T20Is in the same period, with 7 wins (39 %). They showed progress, especially at home and against mid-tier teams, but still lack the experience to beat stronger opponents like Pakistan.

This match in Dubai gives the UAE a chance to show their growth, but history and numbers suggest Pakistan are better prepared.

Head-to-Head Record: Pakistan 2 – 0 UAE

Pakistan vs UAE Betting Odds

Bookmakers give a clear signal about the balance of this Asia Cup game. Pakistan enter as strong favourites, with odds that reflect their power in both batting and bowling. UAE are rated much lower, so the payout is higher if they manage a shock victory.

For punters in India, looking at special markets often makes sense. Bets on top run scorer, leading wicket taker, most sixes, or type of first dismissal are common. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Haris are seen as likely options in the batting section, while Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed often attract attention with the ball. On the UAE side, Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu can still give value if they deliver.

Current Odds From Bookmakers (early market):

Betway - Pakistan 1.30, UAE 7.50

Parimatch - Pakistan 1.32, UAE 7.80

10CRIC - Pakistan 1.31, UAE 7.60

The numbers confirm Pakistan’s advantage, but side bets on the UAE’s key players may still offer good returns for risk-takers.

Pakistan vs UAE Top Batters

Batting will be key. Pakistan needs a fast start and a stable middle order. The UAE needed one batter to anchor the innings.

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan): Known for strong starts and the ability to hit big. Recent innings show form.

Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan): Valuable with the bat in the middle overs, capacity to accelerate.

Alishan Sharafu (UAE): One of the UAE’s better batters, can score quickly.

Asif Khan (UAE): Experienced, but under pressure, must deliver big because support is lacking in the lower order.

Pakistan vs UAE Top Bowlers

Bowling can decide this match. Pakistan has more weapons. UAE must make use of its.

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan): New ball threat, pace, bounce. Can take early wickets.

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan): Spin threat, especially in the middle overs. Tight spells can choke UAE batting.

Hasan Ali (Pakistan): Experience, death overs specialist.

Harshit Kaushik (UAE): Among UAE bowlers, one to watch; may pick up wickets if Pakistan gets sloppy.