Pakistan vs UAE Match Prediction
PAK
80%
Chance of Winning
UAE
20%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Pakistan's captain is Salman Agha. He leads the side and has some all-round capability.
- Key Pakistani batters: Fakhar Zaman (strong starts), Mohammad Nawaz (middle-order contributions). Key bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed.
- UAE captain is Muhammad Waseem. Key batters: Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan. Bowlers to watch: Harshit Kaushik, Simranjeet Singh.
- The match was played in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
- This is the 10th match of Group A in the Asia Cup 2025. Both teams require a strong performance to advance their hopes.
Pakistan vs UAE Chance of Winning
This match matters because Pakistan needs to restore confidence. Their fast bowlers and spinners can dominate the UAE if they get early wickets. The UAE has shown resilience but lacks depth to match Pakistan across all departments.
- Pakistan: ~80 %
- UAE: ~20 %
Pakistan is expected to have the upper hand. UAE must get a flying start and carry momentum through their batting to challenge.
Pakistan vs UAE Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
The match result likely depends on Pakistan’s top-order batting and early bowling strikes. If Fakhar Zaman and Salman Agha score well early, Pakistan can build a strong base. Their bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed can then apply pressure. UAE need Sharafu or Asif Khan to perform with the bat and bowlers to restrict scoring early.
Head-to-Head Record: Pakistan 2 – 0 UAE
Match Prediction Best Odds
Betting odds help show how much confidence bookmakers have in each team. They highlight risk and reward for different bet types. For this match, Pakistan are strong favourites, but markets on the best individual performance still offer value.
Early odds from Indian bookmakers (estimates):
- Pakistan to win: ~1.25-1.35
- UAE to win: ~7.50-9.00
- Top Pakistani batter (Fakhar Zaman) 30+ runs: ~2.20
- Top UAE batter (Alishan Sharafu) 30+ runs: ~4.50
- Best bowler from Pakistan (Shaheen Afridi) 2+ wickets: ~3.00
- Total sixes over 8.5: ~1.85
Pakistan likely dominates. Value lies in the side markets if Pakistan players shine individually.
Match Toss Prediction
Toss will matter under lights in Dubai. If Pakistan win the toss, they likely elect to bat first — their batting lineup can set a strong target. UAE might prefer chasing under lights, hoping dew helps late-innings batting. The pitch may slow slightly at night; bowlers who can adapt will gain advantage.
Weather Report
Dubai in mid-September is hot and dry. Evening temperature is expected to be around 32-34°C. Humidity may rise, especially later in the match. Rain is not forecasted, so conditions should stay clear. Dew might appear during the second innings, which could favour batting. Bowlers will need to manage grip and line as the ball comes onto the bat more easily later.
Pakistan News & Player List
Pakistan wants to fix mistakes from recent matches. Their bowling needs to be sharper. Batters must handle pressure well.
|
Player
|
Role
|
Salman Agha
|
Captain / Batter
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Opener Batter
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
All-Rounder
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Abrar Ahmed
|
Spinner
|
Khushdil Shah
|
Batter
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Faheem Ashraf
|
All-Rounder
|
Hussain Talat
|
Middle-Order Batter
|
Mohammad Haris
|
Wicketkeeper Batter
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan came into this match with mixed form. They lost to India badly in their recent Asia Cup match, which exposed fragility in the top order and spin bowling. But they also beat UAE recently in a tri-series match where Fakhar Zaman played a strong innings. They look capable, but need intensity and consistency.
UAE News & Player List
UAE needs their top names to deliver. Sharafu and Khan must score quickly. Their bowlers must contain runs and take wickets early.
|
Player
|
Role
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
Captain / Batter
|
Alishan Sharafu
|
Batter
|
Asif Khan
|
Batter
|
Dhruv Parashar
|
Batter
|
Harshit Kaushik
|
Bowler
|
Simranjeet Singh
|
Bowler
|
Aryansh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Junaid Siddique
|
All-Rounder
|
Muhammad Zohaib
|
Batter
|
Harshit Kaushik
|
Bowler/kind backup
UAE Team Form
The UAE has struggled in big matches this tournament. Their batting sometimes starts well but collapses in the middle overs. Bowling has leaks, especially in powerplay and death overs. They need a strong performance in all areas to have a chance here.
Pakistan vs UAE Head-to-Head
Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have faced each other only a few times in the T20 format. Pakistan won both of those matches comfortably, and the UAE are still looking for their first win in this contest. The gap in quality has been clear, with Pakistan’s top-order batters and fast bowlers making the difference.
Looking at the last 12 months, Pakistan played 27 T20Is, winning 13 of them (48 %). Their bowling has been effective, but inconsistency in batting has cost them some games. UAE played 18 T20Is in the same period, with 7 wins (39 %). They showed progress, especially at home and against mid-tier teams, but still lack the experience to beat stronger opponents like Pakistan.
This match in Dubai gives the UAE a chance to show their growth, but history and numbers suggest Pakistan are better prepared.
Head-to-Head Record: Pakistan 2 – 0 UAE
Pakistan vs UAE Betting Odds
Bookmakers give a clear signal about the balance of this Asia Cup game. Pakistan enter as strong favourites, with odds that reflect their power in both batting and bowling. UAE are rated much lower, so the payout is higher if they manage a shock victory.
For punters in India, looking at special markets often makes sense. Bets on top run scorer, leading wicket taker, most sixes, or type of first dismissal are common. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Haris are seen as likely options in the batting section, while Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed often attract attention with the ball. On the UAE side, Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu can still give value if they deliver.
Current Odds From Bookmakers (early market):
- Betway - Pakistan 1.30, UAE 7.50
- Parimatch - Pakistan 1.32, UAE 7.80
- 10CRIC - Pakistan 1.31, UAE 7.60
The numbers confirm Pakistan’s advantage, but side bets on the UAE’s key players may still offer good returns for risk-takers.
Pakistan vs UAE Top Batters
Batting will be key. Pakistan needs a fast start and a stable middle order. The UAE needed one batter to anchor the innings.
- Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan): Known for strong starts and the ability to hit big. Recent innings show form.
- Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan): Valuable with the bat in the middle overs, capacity to accelerate.
- Alishan Sharafu (UAE): One of the UAE’s better batters, can score quickly.
- Asif Khan (UAE): Experienced, but under pressure, must deliver big because support is lacking in the lower order.
Pakistan vs UAE Top Bowlers
Bowling can decide this match. Pakistan has more weapons. UAE must make use of its.
- Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan): New ball threat, pace, bounce. Can take early wickets.
- Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan): Spin threat, especially in the middle overs. Tight spells can choke UAE batting.
- Hasan Ali (Pakistan): Experience, death overs specialist.
- Harshit Kaushik (UAE): Among UAE bowlers, one to watch; may pick up wickets if Pakistan gets sloppy.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan
UAE needs a perfect performance. Their hopes rested on Muhammad Waseem and Asif Khan with the bat, and bowlers like Harshit Kaushik taking early wickets. If they cannot strike in the powerplay, Pakistan will run away with the game.
Probable margin: Pakistan to win by 6–7 wickets if chasing, or by 35–50 runs if batting first.
Best betting angle: Pakistan to win + Shaheen Afridi to take 2 or more wickets.
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