Facts: Sambalpur Warriors and Rourkela Steelers will play against each other for the first time in the T20 format.

Aashirbad Swain will lead Rourkela Steelers whereas Subhranshu Senapati leads Sambalpur Warriors.

Rourkela Steelers vs Sambalpur Warriors Chance of Winning

The Odisha Pro T20 League (OPTL) 2025 is the inaugural edition of Odisha's premier T20 cricket tournament, organized by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA). It commenced on September 17, 2025, and is scheduled to conclude on September 26, 2025, featuring a total of 18 matches played over 10 days. Each team comprises a mix of emerging local talent and experienced players, aiming to showcase Odisha's cricketing prowess. The league has appointed former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Debasish Mohanty as its brand ambassadors. Their involvement aims to enhance the league's visibility and inspire young cricketers across the state.

During the draft, 16 players were picked by each franchise, with the option of adding two more before the tournament begins. This will be the first fixture of the competition between Rourkela Steelers and Sambalpur Warriors.

Rourkela Steelers chance of winning: 42%

Sambalpur Warriors chance of winning: 58%

Rourkela Steelers vs Sambalpur Warriors Betting Odds

The Rourkela Steelers are one of the franchises participating in the inaugural Odisha Pro T20 League (OPTL) 2025, representing the steel city of Rourkela. The team emphasizes strength, resilience, and determination in its squad composition, combining experienced domestic players with promising local talent. Key players include Md Shah Armaan, while the team’s ambassador Aashirwad Swain provides guidance and inspiration for the squad. The Steelers aim to showcase dynamic batting, versatile all-rounders, and strategic bowling to compete effectively in the 10-day tournament.

The Sambalpur Warriors are one of the six franchises participating in the inaugural Odisha Pro T20 League (OPTL) 2025, organized by the Odisha Cricket Association. The team is captained by Subhranshu Senapati, a seasoned cricketer with significant experience in domestic cricket. The Warriors' squad comprises a mix of established players and emerging talents from the region.

Rourkela Steelers vs Sambalpur Warriors Toss Prediction

At Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, historical data indicates a slight advantage for teams opting to chase after winning the toss. The pitch tends to favor batting in the second innings, with dew potentially affecting the ball's behavior, making it more challenging for bowlers. While the pitch offers some assistance to spinners, especially in the middle overs, the dew factor can mitigate their effectiveness during the latter stages of the game. Considering the above factors, captains winning the toss might prefer to field first, aiming to capitalize on the conditions that favor chasing teams. This strategy allows them to assess the target and adjust their approach accordingly, especially in the presence of dew.

Weather Report

On September 18, 2025, Cuttack is expected to experience cloudy skies with intermittent rain throughout the day. The temperature will range between 79°F (26°C) and 91°F (33°C), with a chance of rain around 50%. Winds will be from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph. These conditions are indicative of the ongoing monsoon season, which has been bringing heavy rainfall to parts of eastern India, including Odisha.

Rourkela Steelers Player List

Aashirbad Swain (Marquee Player), Sambit S Barala, Saideep Mohapatra, Pradeep Pradhan, Jamela Mohapatra, Ashutosh Marandi, Binayak Sahoo, Shovandeb Behera, Sambit Kumar Sahoo, Milan Samal, Swoop Samit Bhuyan, Biswajit Pradhan, Priya Ranjan Muduli, Akash Mohapatra, Amin Iqbal Khan, Saswat Mohanty.

Predicted Playing XI

Biswajit Pradhan Batter Binayak Sahoo Batter Saideep Mohapatra Batter Amin Iqbal Khan All-rounder Saswat Mohanty All-rounder Akash Mohapatra Batter Swoop Samit Bhuyan All-rounder Aashirbad Swain (C) Wicket-keeper Milan Samal Bowler Pradeep Pradhan Bowler Priya Ranjan Muduli Bowler

Rourkela Steelers Recent Form

Rourkela Steelers will play their first match in the competition. There is no prior information about their form.

Sambalpur Warriors Player List

Subhranshu Senapati (Marquee Player), Prayash Kumar Singh, Shreyansh Bharadwaj, Tarini Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Pravin Luha, Ayush K Barik, Vimal Kumar, Sumit Sharma, Swayam Srivastav, Manas Ranjan Patra, Hemant Kumar Rathi, Priyanshu Mohanty, Sarthak S Prakash, Aditya Rout, Rama Chandra Behera.

Predicted Playing XI

Subhranshu Senapati © Batter Rakesh Pattnaik Batter Shreyansh Bharadwaj Batter Hemant Kumar Rathi Batter Ayush K Barik All-rounder Manas Ranjan Patra Bowler Pravin Luha Wicket-keeper Aditya Rout All-rounder Tarini Sa Bowler Priyanshu Mohanty Bowler Sumit Sharma Bowler

Sambalpur Warriors Team Form

Sambalpur Warriors will also play their first match in the competition. There is no prior information about their form.

Rourkela Steelers vs Sambalpur Warriors Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first clash between the sides in the competition. They have not met before in the format.

Sambalpur Warriors won- 0

Rourkela Steelers won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Rourkela Steelers vs Sambalpur Warriors Betting Tips

Rourkela Steelers to score over XXX runs before first dismissal @ XXX (Parimatch)

Aashirbad Swain, a seasoned campaigner with extensive experience in domestic cricket. His aggressive batting style makes him a prime candidate for the opening slot. Md Shah Armaan, selected for the team in the inaugural season of the Odisha Pro T20 League will be another strong figure for the opening position. That said, the team will be expected to score well before their first dismissal.

Rourkela Steelers vs Sambalpur Warriors T20 Barabati Stadium, null Rourkela Steelers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Sambalpur Warriors Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.07 Bet Now!

Rourkela Steelers vs Sambalpur Warriors Top Batters

Aashirbad Swain to be the top batter for Rourkela Steelers

Aashirbad Swain is a strong batting presence in the team. He has scored 102 runs in his 7 T20 innings. He was fantastic in his recent games. He scored 28 & 77 runs in the last Ranji game against Services. Swain will come in as the best batter in the next game.

Sudhranshu Senapati to be the top batter for Sambalpur Warriors

Sudhranshu Senapati is a prominent batting figure in the team. He has scored 1336 runs in his T20 career. He averages at 31.80 in his career. Senapati will come in as the best batting pick from the side.

Rourkela Steelers vs Sambalpur Warriors Top Bowlers

Pradeep Pradhan to be the top bowler for Rourkela Steelers

Pradhan has been effective in both powerplay and death overs in the last season of SMAT for Odisha. He was the best bowler from Odisha in the competition with 6 wickets. His ability to adapt to various match situations makes him a valuable asset to the team.

Tarini Sa to be the top bowler for Sambalpur Warriors

Recognized for his consistent wicket-taking ability and economical bowling, Tarini Sa is anticipated to lead the Sambalpur's bowling attack in the tournament. He took 2 wickets in the previous season of SMAT.