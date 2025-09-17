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Rourkela Steelers vs Sambalpur Warriors Match Prediction

ROU

42%

Chance of Winning

SAM

58%

Parimatch

1.72
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Batery

1.75
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Barabati Stadium

Rourkela Steelers and Sambalpur Warriors will clash in the 3rd game of the Odisha Pro T20 League, 2025. The showdown will be hosted at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on September 18. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the inaugural game of this competition.

Facts:

  • Sambalpur Warriors and Rourkela Steelers will play against each other for the first time in the T20 format.
  • Aashirbad Swain will lead Rourkela Steelers whereas Subhranshu Senapati leads Sambalpur Warriors.

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Rourkela Steelers vs Sambalpur Warriors Chance of Winning

The Odisha Pro T20 League (OPTL) 2025 is the inaugural edition of Odisha's premier T20 cricket tournament, organized by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA). It commenced on September 17, 2025, and is scheduled to conclude on September 26, 2025, featuring a total of 18 matches played over 10 days. Each team comprises a mix of emerging local talent and experienced players, aiming to showcase Odisha's cricketing prowess. The league has appointed former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Debasish Mohanty as its brand ambassadors. Their involvement aims to enhance the league's visibility and inspire young cricketers across the state.

During the draft, 16 players were picked by each franchise, with the option of adding two more before the tournament begins. This will be the first fixture of the competition between Rourkela Steelers and Sambalpur Warriors.

  • Rourkela Steelers chance of winning: 42%
  • Sambalpur Warriors chance of winning: 58%

Rourkela Steelers vs Sambalpur Warriors Betting Odds

The Rourkela Steelers are one of the franchises participating in the inaugural Odisha Pro T20 League (OPTL) 2025, representing the steel city of Rourkela. The team emphasizes strength, resilience, and determination in its squad composition, combining experienced domestic players with promising local talent. Key players include Md Shah Armaan, while the team’s ambassador Aashirwad Swain provides guidance and inspiration for the squad. The Steelers aim to showcase dynamic batting, versatile all-rounders, and strategic bowling to compete effectively in the 10-day tournament.

The Sambalpur Warriors are one of the six franchises participating in the inaugural Odisha Pro T20 League (OPTL) 2025, organized by the Odisha Cricket Association. The team is captained by Subhranshu Senapati, a seasoned cricketer with significant experience in domestic cricket. The Warriors' squad comprises a mix of established players and emerging talents from the region.

Rourkela Steelers vs Sambalpur Warriors Toss Prediction

At Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, historical data indicates a slight advantage for teams opting to chase after winning the toss. The pitch tends to favor batting in the second innings, with dew potentially affecting the ball's behavior, making it more challenging for bowlers. While the pitch offers some assistance to spinners, especially in the middle overs, the dew factor can mitigate their effectiveness during the latter stages of the game. Considering the above factors, captains winning the toss might prefer to field first, aiming to capitalize on the conditions that favor chasing teams. This strategy allows them to assess the target and adjust their approach accordingly, especially in the presence of dew.

Weather Report

On September 18, 2025, Cuttack is expected to experience cloudy skies with intermittent rain throughout the day. The temperature will range between 79°F (26°C) and 91°F (33°C), with a chance of rain around 50%. Winds will be from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph. These conditions are indicative of the ongoing monsoon season, which has been bringing heavy rainfall to parts of eastern India, including Odisha.

Rourkela Steelers Player List

Aashirbad Swain (Marquee Player), Sambit S Barala, Saideep Mohapatra, Pradeep Pradhan, Jamela Mohapatra, Ashutosh Marandi, Binayak Sahoo, Shovandeb Behera, Sambit Kumar Sahoo, Milan Samal, Swoop Samit Bhuyan, Biswajit Pradhan, Priya Ranjan Muduli, Akash Mohapatra, Amin Iqbal Khan, Saswat Mohanty.

Predicted Playing XI

Biswajit Pradhan

Batter

Binayak Sahoo

Batter

Saideep Mohapatra

Batter

Amin Iqbal Khan

All-rounder

Saswat Mohanty

All-rounder

Akash Mohapatra

Batter

Swoop Samit Bhuyan

All-rounder

Aashirbad Swain (C)

Wicket-keeper

Milan Samal

Bowler

Pradeep Pradhan

Bowler

Priya Ranjan Muduli

Bowler

Rourkela Steelers Recent Form

Rourkela Steelers will play their first match in the competition. There is no prior information about their form.

Sambalpur Warriors Player List

Subhranshu Senapati (Marquee Player), Prayash Kumar Singh, Shreyansh Bharadwaj, Tarini Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Pravin Luha, Ayush K Barik, Vimal Kumar, Sumit Sharma, Swayam Srivastav, Manas Ranjan Patra, Hemant Kumar Rathi, Priyanshu Mohanty, Sarthak S Prakash, Aditya Rout, Rama Chandra Behera.

Predicted Playing XI

Subhranshu Senapati ©

Batter

Rakesh Pattnaik

Batter

Shreyansh Bharadwaj

Batter

Hemant Kumar Rathi

Batter

Ayush K Barik

All-rounder

Manas Ranjan Patra

Bowler

Pravin Luha

Wicket-keeper

Aditya Rout

All-rounder

Tarini Sa

Bowler

Priyanshu Mohanty

Bowler

Sumit Sharma

Bowler

Sambalpur Warriors Team Form

Sambalpur Warriors will also play their first match in the competition. There is no prior information about their form.

Rourkela Steelers vs Sambalpur Warriors Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first clash between the sides in the competition. They have not met before in the format.

Sambalpur Warriors won- 0

Rourkela Steelers won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Rourkela Steelers vs Sambalpur Warriors Betting Tips

Rourkela Steelers to score over XXX runs before first dismissal @ XXX (Parimatch)

Aashirbad Swain, a seasoned campaigner with extensive experience in domestic cricket. His aggressive batting style makes him a prime candidate for the opening slot. Md Shah Armaan, selected for the team in the inaugural season of the Odisha Pro T20 League will be another strong figure for the opening position. That said, the team will be expected to score well before their first dismissal.

Rourkela Steelers vs Sambalpur Warriors

T20

Barabati Stadium, null

Icon

Rourkela Steelers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.72
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Sambalpur Warriors

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.07

Rourkela Steelers vs Sambalpur Warriors Top Batters

Aashirbad Swain to be the top batter for Rourkela Steelers

Aashirbad Swain is a strong batting presence in the team. He has scored 102 runs in his 7 T20 innings. He was fantastic in his recent games. He scored 28 & 77 runs in the last Ranji game against Services. Swain will come in as the best batter in the next game.

Sudhranshu Senapati to be the top batter for Sambalpur Warriors

Sudhranshu Senapati is a prominent batting figure in the team. He has scored 1336 runs in his T20 career. He averages at 31.80 in his career. Senapati will come in as the best batting pick from the side.

Rourkela Steelers vs Sambalpur Warriors Top Bowlers

Pradeep Pradhan to be the top bowler for Rourkela Steelers

Pradhan has been effective in both powerplay and death overs in the last season of SMAT for Odisha. He was the best bowler from Odisha in the competition with 6 wickets. His ability to adapt to various match situations makes him a valuable asset to the team.

Tarini Sa to be the top bowler for Sambalpur Warriors

Recognized for his consistent wicket-taking ability and economical bowling, Tarini Sa is anticipated to lead the Sambalpur's bowling attack in the tournament. He took 2 wickets in the previous season of SMAT.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Sambalpur Warriors

This will be the first game between the sides in the brand new season of the competition. The Tigers have assembled a squad with a mix of experienced players and emerging talents. While specific player statistics are not detailed, the team's balance and depth suggest a well-rounded side capable of competing at a high level. With a slightly better squad, Sambalpur Warriors will be the match favourites.
  • Rourkela Steelers to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
  • Sambalpur Warriors to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
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