India vs Oman Match Prediction IND 85 % Chance of Winning OMN 15 % India will play Oman in the 12th Match of Group A, Asia Cup 2025. The game took place on 19 September 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. It starts at 5:30 PM local time. This match matters for India to stay top in the group. Oman wants to avoid elimination.

Facts: India's captain is Suryakumar Yadav. He bats well and leads the team.

Key Indian batters: Abhishek Sharma (batting all-rounder, strong strike rate), Tilak Varma (consistency in recent matches).

Key Indian bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

Oman captain is Jatinder Singh.

Key Oman batters: Jatinder Singh (also captain, decent batting stats), Vinayak Shukla (good strike rate).

Key Oman bowlers: Shakeel Ahmed, Hassnain Shah.

India top of Group A with 2 wins, net run rate is very high.

Oman have lost both matches so far in the group, no points.

India vs Oman Chance of Winning

India played this match as the top seed in Group A. They have won all games so far with strong batting and bowling. Oman, on the other hand, is yet to open their account in this Asia Cup. They need a perfect game to challenge India.

India: ~85 %

Oman: ~15 %

These numbers show India is a clear favourite. Their stronger squad and recent form make them likely to dominate this game. Oman must produce something special to keep the match close.

India vs Oman Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

This match will depend on top-order batting and bowling control. India openers like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma can score quickly and set the pace. Their bowlers, such as Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, can strike at key moments. Oman looked to Jatinder Singh for a solid start and Shakeel Ahmed to break through India’s batting. Bettors in India will watch how Suryakumar Yadav leads under pressure and if Oman bowlers can dismiss top batters early. Most expect India to have the upper hand in this game.

Asia Cup record: India 2 – 0 Oman

Match Prediction Best Odds

Betting odds help to see how bookmakers in India view the balance of this game. They show which team is likely to win and which players may perform well. Odds also give value to side markets such as top batters, top bowlers, or total sixes. For bettors, these numbers give a clear idea of where the match may turn. India are heavy favourites, but markets on Oman players or on special events can still offer profit.

Early odds from Indian bookmakers:

India to win: ~1.20-1.30

Oman to win: ~6.50-8.00

Top India batter (Tilak Varma) to score 30+: ~2.50

Top Oman batter (Jatinder Singh) to score 30+: ~4.50

Best India bowler to take 2+ wickets (Kuldeep Yadav): ~3.00

Total sixes over 8.5: ~1.80

Conclusion: India is a strong favourite. Their batting and bowling give them the edge. Oman can fight but must play above normal level to change the odds.

India vs Oman Match Toss Prediction

Toss may play a small but real role. If India win the toss, they are likely to bat first. Scoring first gives them a chance to apply pressure under lights. Oman may prefer chasing, but Indian bowlers in the second half are strong. Pitch at Abu Dhabi often slows a bit at night. Dew might help in the second half but not very large.

Weather Report

The weather in Abu Dhabi on 19 September is expected to be hot and dry, with evening temperatures around 32–34°C. Humidity levels may rise as the game goes on, which could make conditions a bit uncomfortable for fast bowlers. There is no chance of rain, so the match will run without any interruptions. Dew may form in the second innings, and that could help batters as the ball comes onto the bat more easily. Bowlers, especially spinners, will need to adjust their grip. Overall, the conditions look good for a high-scoring game.

India News & Player List

India arrived with momentum. Their batting and spin bowling has looked good. Key players are fit and in form.

Player Role Suryakumar Yadav Captain / Batter Shubman Gill Batter Abhishek Sharma Batting Allrounder Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya Allrounder Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Spinner Axar Patel Allrounder Shivam Dube Allrounder Jitesh Sharma Wicketkeeper Batter Sanju Samson Wicketkeeper Batter Rinku Singh Batter Harshit Rana Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Spinner

India Team Form

India comes into the Asia Cup 2025 with strong form. They won both their group games. Their batting has been aggressive. Spin bowlers have picked up key wickets. India looks confident under pressure. They look ready for this match.

Oman News & Player List

Oman needs a big performance. Some players have good recent form. But depth is still lower than in India.

Player Role Jatinder Singh Captain / Batter Vinayak Shukla Batter Mohammad Nadeem Allrounder Hassnain Shah Bowler Shakeel Ahmed Bowler Aamir Kaleem Allrounder Aryan Bisht Allrounder Hammad Mirza Wicketkeeper Batter Ashish Odedara Batter Samay Shrivastava Bowler Karan Sonavale Batter Sufyan Mehmood Bowler

Oman Team Form

Oman lost both group matches so far. Their batting has struggled. Bowling has given some fight in the middle overs but the opening overs and death overs are weak. Oman needs a big effort across batting and bowling to stay alive in the tournament.

India vs Oman Head to Head

India and Oman have met before in the Asia Cup T20 format. India has played 2 matches against Oman, winning both of them, while Oman is yet to record a win. Overall, India holds a clear lead in direct clashes in this tournament.

In the last 12 months, India played 25 T20Is with 16 wins (64 %). Oman played 18 T20Is with 6 wins (33 %). These numbers show India arrived in better form and with stronger results.

Head-to-Head Record: India 2 – 0 Oman

India vs Oman Betting Odds

Betting odds give a clear view of how bookmakers rate the two teams before this Asia Cup clash. India are heavy favourites, with very short odds that reflect their strong squad and balance in both batting and bowling. Oman has much higher odds, meaning punters can expect bigger returns if they manage a surprise win.

For Indian punters, side bets often bring better value. Markets such as top batter, top bowler, most sixes, or method of first dismissal are popular in India. Players like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are strong picks in batting markets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav attract attention in bowling. For Oman, Jatinder Singh and Shakeel Ahmed are the names to watch in betting.

Current Odds From Bookmakers (early market):

Betway - India 1.25, Oman 7.00

Parimatch - India 1.28, Oman 7.20

10CRIC - India 1.26, Oman 6.90

The odds show India is expected to dominate this game, but individual Oman players still give betting value in side markets.

India vs Oman Top Batters

Batting will be key in this game because India relies on fast starts and a stable middle order, while Oman needs one big innings to stay in the contest. India expects Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma to attack early, while Suryakumar Yadav can control the middle overs. Oman depends on Jatinder Singh for runs at the top and Vinayak Shukla for stability later.

Shubman Gill (India): 312 runs in last 10 T20Is, average 34.66, strike rate 137

Abhishek Sharma (India): 245 runs in last 9 T20Is, average 27.22, strike rate 145

Suryakumar Yadav (India): 341 runs in last 12 T20Is, average 31.00, strike rate 159

Jatinder Singh (Oman): 210 runs in last 9 T20Is, average 23.33, strike rate 128

Vinayak Shukla (Oman): 175 runs in last 8 T20Is, average 21.87, strike rate 124

India vs Oman Top Bowlers

Bowling control will shape this match in Abu Dhabi. India rely on Jasprit Bumrah for death overs and Kuldeep Yadav for middle-over spin. Arshdeep Singh also plays a big role with the new ball. Oman’s hopes are on Shakeel Ahmed with his spin and Hassnain Shah to take wickets in the middle overs. A few early breakthroughs can make the game closer.

Jasprit Bumrah (India): 15 wickets in last 10 T20Is, economy 6.70

Kuldeep Yadav (India): 17 wickets in last 11 T20Is, economy 7.10

Arshdeep Singh (India): 12 wickets in last 9 T20Is, economy 8.20

Shakeel Ahmed (Oman): 9 wickets in last 8 T20Is, economy 7.85

Hassnain Shah (Oman): 7 wickets in last 7 T20Is, economy 8