Barbados Royals-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Match Prediction
BARR
75%
Chance of Winning
TKR
25%
Parimatch
Batery
T20
Providence Stadium
Facts:
- Trinbago Knight Riders have already been knocked out of WCPL 2025.
- Barbados Royals are set to play the final against Guyana Amazon Warriors on Wednesday (September 17).
Barbados Royals-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Chance of Winning
Barbados Royals have already made it to the final of the ongoing edition of Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). They are the best team of the season so far, having won all of their three matches, beating Guyana Amazon Warriors twice and the Trinbago Knight Riders once. With the final set to played with 18 hours after this match, the Royals will be keen on keeping their winning momentum going.
As for the Trinbago Knight Riders, this is their last chance to try and win at least one match in WCPL 2025. They have so far played three matches and lost all of them and their final league stage clash won’t be easy either. To beat the best team of the season, they will have to put up a team effort. After ending as the runners up in the last edition, the Knight Riders have disappointed their fans with their performance.
- Trinbago Knight Riders-W chances of winning - 25%
- Barbados Royals-W chances of winning - 75%
Barbados Royals-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Shikha Pandey has been unlucky not to pick a lot of wickets in the ongoing edition of WCPL. She has picked up three wickets in as many matches so far and has conceded runs at an economy of less than seven so far. If she manages to swing the new ball, Shikha can run through the opposition batting line-up. Given her ability to pick wickets, Shikha can be expected to pick up at least two wickets in this match.
Chenille Henry, the Royals skipper, slammed an unbeaten 46 off 34 balls with six fours and a six. It was due to her cameo that the Barbados side managed to score 132 runs in their 20 overs. Henry also bowls a few overs if needed but she is a brilliant finisher and often makes an impact in the death overs. Henry can be backed to score at least 25 runs in this encounter.
Barbados Royals-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Match Toss Prediction
Barbados Royals defended 132 runs in the previous game as the Providence Stadium in Guyana continued to offer the surface that is on the slower side. The trend is expected to continue in this match as well and the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bat. A score around 140 is likely to be a winning total with the pitch expected to get even slower with a lot of cricket being played on it.
Weather Report
The weather forecast on Tuesday in Guyana is decent with cloudy skies over the Providence Stadium in Guyana. There is a very less chance of rain hampering the clash and the fans are likely to get to witness all 40 overs of action. The temperature during the match will be most likely around 32-33 Degrees Celsius.
Trinbago Knight Riders-W News & Player List
Trinbago Knight Riders-W Player List
Abigail Bryce, Jahzara Claxton, Nerissa Crafton, Salonee Dangore, Deandra Dottin, Keila Elliott, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Jess Jonassen, Lizelle Lee, Shikha Pandey, Samara Ramnath, Rashada Williams, Zaida James
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lizelle Lee
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Jannillea Glasgow
|
Batter
|
Jess Jonassen
|
All-Rounder
|
Deandra Dottin (C)
|
All-Rounder
|
Jahzara Claxton
|
Batter
|
Zaida James
|
Batter
|
Shikha Pandey
|
All-Rounder
|
Shawnisha Hector
|
Bowler
|
Salonee Dangore
|
Bowler
|
Shabika Gajnabi
|
Bowler
|
Samara Ramnath
|
Bowler
Trinbago Knight Riders-W Team Form
Trinbago Knight Riders Women have lost all three matches so far in the ongoing Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).
Barbados Royals-W News & Player List
Barbados Royals-W Player List
Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Webb, Chamari Athapaththu, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Trishan Holder, Qiana Joseph, Shreyanka Patil, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamlia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond, Steffie Soogrim
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chamari Athpaththu
|
All-Rounder
|
Qiana Joseph
|
Batter
|
Georgia Redmayne
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Courtney Webb
|
All-Rounder
|
Chinelle Henry (C)
|
All-Rounder
|
Aaliyah Alleyne
|
All-Rounder
|
Kycia Knight
|
Batter
|
Sheneta Grimmond
|
Bowler
|
Shreyanka Patil
|
Bowler
|
Afy Fletcher
|
Bowler
|
Shamilia Connell
|
Bowler
Barbados Royals-W Team Form
Barbados Royals Women have won all their three matches so far and are sitting on top of the points table in WCPL 2025.
Barbados Royals-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Head to Head
Barbados Royals-W and Trinbago Knight Riders-W are facing each other for the second time this season. The Royals won the earlier face-off between the two teams comfortably.
Barbados Royals-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Betting Odds
Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders-W
Chamari Athapaththu and Qiana Joseph open the innings for Barbados Royals and both players have shown decent form in the tournament so far. On the other hand, the Knight Riders openers Lizelle Lee and Glasgow have struggled to stitch a partnership together. Looking at the recent form of all four players, Barbados Royals are expected to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders.
Barbados Royals-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W
T20
Providence Stadium, Providence
Barbados Royals
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Trinbago Knight Riders
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Barbados Royals-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Top Batters
Lizelle Lee to be Trinbago Knight Riders-W’s top batter
Lizelle Lee is an opening batter and for TKR Women, her explosive batting is needed at least in the final game of the season. The South African batter has scored 77 runs so far at an average of 38.5 and a strike rate of 97.46. Lee would be itching to end her season on a high as well and can go big in this game. Lizelle Lee is likely to be the top batter for Trinbago Knight Riders in this game.
Chamari Athapaththu to be Barbados Royals-W's top batter
Chamari Athapaththu opens the innings for Barbados Royals and is coming off a 37-run knock in the previous game. It was a low-scoring encounter and her innings proved to be massive in the context of the game. Overall, the Sri Lankan veteran has scored 80 runs so far in three matches at a strike rate of 102.56 with 13 fours and a six to her name. Hence, Chamari is expected to be the top batter for Barbados Royals
Barbados Royals-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Top Bowlers
Jess Jonassen to be Trinbago Knight Riders-W’s top bowler
Jess Jonassen is a veteran Aussie spinner and she can turn the game on its head with her left-arm spin. Jonassen is the leading wicket-taker for TKR Women this season with three scalps to her name and has been the most economical as well, conceding only 4.91 runs per over after sending down 12 overs. Hence, Jonassen is expected to be the top bowler for Trinbago Knight Riders in this match.
Chamari Athpaththu to be Barbados Royals-W's top bowler
Chamari Athapaththu is not only the best batter but the best bowler for Barbados Royals in this match. She is their leading wicket-taker of the season, with seven wickets to her name and has the ability to make an all-round impact on the clash. Hence, Chamari Athapaththu can be expected to be the top bowler for the Royals.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Barbados Royals-W
Parimatch
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