SRI (Sri Lanka) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction SRI 60 % Chance of Winning AFG 40 % Sri Lanka will play against Afghanistan in match 11 of Group B in the Asia Cup 2025. The game will happen on 18 September 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The start time is 5:30 PM IST (14:30 GMT).

Facts: Sri Lanka's captain is Charith Asalanka.

The Afghanistan captain is Rashid Khan.

Pathum Nissanka (SL) is a strong opener.

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) is a spin all-rounder who takes wickets.

Mohammad Nabi (AFG) is an experienced all-rounder.

Noor Ahmad (AFG) is a spinner who bowls left arm.

The match is at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

It is the 11th game of Group B in the Asia Cup 2025.

Match date: 18 September 2025 (start time: 5:30 PM).

Both teams aim to reach the Super Four stage.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

Both teams have strengths in batting and bowling. Sri Lanka has more recent wins in the group. Afghanistan has strong spin and wicket taking. Conditions in Abu Dhabi tend to favour spin slightly.

Sri Lanka: ~ 60% chance

Afghanistan: ~ 40% chance

Overall, Sri Lanka enters as the stronger side, but Afghanistan can upset if their top order fires and Rashid Khan controls the middle overs.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Spin bowling will decide much. Sri Lanka has Hasaranga and Theekshana who can take wickets in the middle overs. Afghanistan rely on Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. Batting at top will also be key. Nissanka and Gurbaz can change the game early. Pressure in a group decider can affect shot selection.

Head-to-Head Record: Sri Lanka 3 – 2 Afghanistan (Asia Cup matches)

Match Prediction Best Odds

Odds show how close the contest can be and also give value in side markets. Sri Lanka starts slightly ahead in betting thanks to stronger batting depth and a better record in the Asia Cup. Afghanistan’s odds are bigger, but their spinners can still change the match, which makes them a good underdog pick in certain markets. Indian bookies already list interesting specials like top run-scorer and total sixes.

Early Odds From Indian Bookmakers:

Sri Lanka to win: 1.70

Afghanistan to win: 2.25

Top Sri Lanka batter (Pathum Nissanka): 2.50

Top Afghanistan batter (Rahmanullah Gurbaz): 2.75

Wanindu Hasaranga to take 2+ wickets: 2.20

Total sixes over 10.5: 1.80

These odds suggest Sri Lanka should control the match, but side bets like Gurbaz top batter or Rashid Khan best bowler can bring value. Bettors in India may prefer a safe play on Sri Lanka win, while adventurous punters can explore Afghanistan specials for higher returns.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The toss can play a big role in Abu Dhabi. Evening games here often bring dew, which makes the ball wet and difficult for spinners to grip. Teams usually prefer to bowl first so they can chase later with a dry ball. Sri Lanka may also lean towards bowling first, as their spinners like Hasaranga and Theekshana are more effective when they know the target. Afghanistan, on the other hand, may take a gamble to bat first if the pitch looks dry and flat, as their openers Gurbaz and Zadran can score fast runs. Overall, the team that wins the toss is likely to choose bowling first, but early runs on the board can still make batting first a bold option. The toss result will shape the way this contest begins.

Weather Report

The match in Abu Dhabi is expected to have hot and dry evening weather. Temperatures will be around 30–32°C at the start and can drop to 26–27°C as the night progresses. Humidity is moderate, but dew is a factor under lights, which makes batting easier in the second innings. There is no forecast of rain, so a full game should be possible without interruption. The pitch and outfield remain dry and fast, favouring both batters who play shots and bowlers who use slower variations. Overall, conditions will suit a high-scoring game, with bowlers needing to adjust to dew later in the match.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka entered this match with a balanced squad. They have a strong batting core with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, while the bowling attack is led by Hasaranga and Theekshana. Their captain Charith Asalanka gives stability in the middle order. The squad has both pace and spin options, which makes them competitive in Abu Dhabi conditions.

Player Role Charith Asalanka (c) Middle order batter Pathum Nissanka Opener batter Kusal Mendis Wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Perera Top order batter Nuwanidu Fernando Batter Kamindu Mendis Allrounder Kamil Mishara Batter / backup keeper Dasun Shanaka Allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga Bowling allrounder Dunith Wellalage Allrounder Chamika Karunaratne Bowling allrounder Maheesh Theekshana Spinner Dushmantha Chameera Fast bowler Binura Fernando Left-arm fast bowler Nuwan Thushara Fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana Fast bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka came into this tournament with confidence. Their batters have given good starts. The bowling, especially spin, has picked wickets in middle overs. They look ready for Abu Dhabi conditions. Leadership seems solid under Asalanka.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan brought their strongest team for this game. The batting is built around Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran at the top. The middle order has all-rounders like Nabi and Janat, while Rashid Khan leads the spin attack. They also have young talents Noor Ahmad and Azmatullah Omarzai, who give extra balance. Their bowling attack mixes pace and spin, which can be effective on UAE pitches.

Player Role Rashid Khan (c) Bowling allrounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicketkeeper-opener Ibrahim Zadran Opener batter Darwish Rasooli Batter Sediqullah Atal Batter Azmatullah Omarzai Allrounder Karim Janat Allrounder Mohammad Nabi Allrounder Gulbadin Naib Allrounder Sharafuddin Ashraf Allrounder Mohammad Ishaq Batter Noor Ahmad Left-arm spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman Spinner A M Ghazanfar Bowler Fareed Ahmad Malik Fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Fast bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan comes with some mixed forms. They have won and lost in the group stage. Spin bowlers have been effective. Batting at the top and middle needs stability. If they start well, the match could tilt.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head to Head

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have met several times in Asia Cup history. Most games were close. Afghanistan won in 2018 and 2022, while Sri Lanka won in 2014, 2022, and 2023. This makes the record tight and adds extra importance to this match in Abu Dhabi.

Head-to-Head Record: Sri Lanka 3 – 2 Afghanistan (Asia Cup matches)

Match Date Winner Margin Sep 2022 Afghanistan 7 wickets Aug 2023 Afghanistan 2 runs Oct 2023 Sri Lanka 4 wickets Mar 2024 Afghanistan 8 wickets Jun 2024 Sri Lanka 15 runs

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Bookmakers give Sri Lanka a narrow edge. Afghanistan’s price is slightly higher because of their shaky record in the Asia Cup and weaker batting depth. Still, Afghanistan’s spin attack keeps them in the contest, which makes player markets very attractive. Bettors may look at Gurbaz for top batter and Rashid Khan for best bowler, while Sri Lanka options like Nissanka and Hasaranga stay popular picks. Current Odds From Bookmakers (early market):

Betway – Sri Lanka 1.70, Afghanistan 2.25

Parimatch – Sri Lanka 1.72, Afghanistan 2.22

10CRIC – Sri Lanka 1.68, Afghanistan 2.30

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Batting will be key in Abu Dhabi. Sri Lanka relies on their top three to build a base, while Afghanistan depend on power hitting in the first six overs.

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka): Scored ~340 runs in his last 10 T20Is, average ~34, strike rate ~132.

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka): Collected ~310 runs in his last 11 T20Is, average ~31, strike rate ~128.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan): Around ~360 runs in last 12 T20Is, average ~33, strike rate ~141.

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan): Scored ~295 runs in 9 recent T20Is, average ~32, strike rate ~130.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Bowling depth is strong on both sides. Sri Lanka lean on spin control plus pace at the death, while Afghanistan look for early strikes with Farooqi and middle-overs pressure with Rashid Khan.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka): Taken ~19 wickets in last 10 T20Is, economy ~6.70.

Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka): Claimed ~15 wickets in 11 recent T20Is, economy ~6.50.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan): Collected ~18 wickets in last 10 T20Is, economy ~6.80.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan): Picked up ~13 wickets in last 9 T20Is, economy ~7.20.