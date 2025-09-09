IND (India) vs UAE (United Arab Emirates) Match Prediction IND 78 % Chance of Winning UAE 22 % India will face United Arab Emirates in the 2nd Match of Group A in the Asia Cup 2025. The game will take place on 10 September 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will start at 19:30 IST. This clash is important for both teams, as India aim to begin the tournament strong, while UAE hope to cause an upset in front of home fans.

Facts: Suryakumar Yadav will captain India in this match.

Shubman Gill is in form and scored 76 runs in the last warm-up fixture.

Hardik Pandya adds value with both bat and ball.

Jasprit Bumrah returned from injury and took 3 wickets in the last T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Muhammad Waseem leads the UAE. He is their most experienced batter with more than 900 T20I runs.

Junaid Siddique is UAE’s main pacer, with 39 T20I wickets before this tournament.

Asif Khan is known for his strike rate of above 140 in T20 internationals.

Aryansh Sharma is a young wicketkeeper-batter who made his debut earlier in 2024.

India vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

India entered this match as heavy favorites. Their batting depth, star bowlers, and experience in big tournaments give them a clear edge. UAE will depend on early wickets and hope for strong batting from Muhammad Waseem and Asif Khan.

India: 78%

UAE: 22%

India’s advantage comes from their all-round squad and big match players. UAE will play at home, which may give them some confidence, but their record against top-tier teams is weak.

India vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The outcome of this game depends on India’s top-order performance and how UAE handle pressure. India have more balance and power hitters like Rinku Singh and Abhishek Sharma. UAE rely on their openers to give a quick start. Bettors in India will watch Bumrah’s bowling and Gill’s batting form. Most predictions show India winning comfortably.

Head-to-Head Record: India 2 – 0 UAE

Match Prediction Best Odds

Bookmakers in India already provide odds for this Group A clash. Odds reflect the big gap between India and UAE. India are favorites in all markets, while UAE’s odds are much higher because of their weak record against strong teams. Punters focus on India to win, top batter markets for Gill or Suryakumar, and bowling markets for Bumrah. Side bets on UAE players like Waseem can give value, as he is in good form.

India to win: 1.25

UAE to win: 4.50

Shubman Gill to score 50+: 2.70

Muhammad Waseem to score 30+: 3.20

Jasprit Bumrah to take 2+ wickets: 2.10

Junaid Siddique to take 2+ wickets: 3.60

Side markets like "Top Batter to Score a Fifty" and "Top Bowler to Take 2 or More Wickets" are popular among punters.

India vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

The toss will play an important role at Dubai International Stadium. The surface often helps batters early in the innings, while spinners can get some grip later in the game. Under lights, dew makes it hard for bowlers to control the ball. Teams that chase here usually feel more comfortable, as the ball comes better onto the bat in the second half. India have a strong chasing record, so they may choose to field first. UAE may also prefer to bowl first, as restricting India early gives them their best chance.

Weather Report

The weather in Dubai on 10 September 2025 is expected to be hot and clear. Evening temperatures may stay around 34°C with high humidity. There is no rain forecast, so a full game is certain. Wind speed will be light, which means no big impact on swing bowling. Dew is likely in the second innings, making conditions better for batters and harder for bowlers to grip the ball. Teams will plan their strategy with dew in mind.

India News & Player List

India start the Asia Cup 2025 with a strong squad. They mix senior players and young talents. Captain Suryakumar Yadav will lead with attacking style. Bumrah and Arshdeep provide pace, while Kuldeep Yadav gives spin control.

Player Role Suryakumar Yadav (c) Batter (Captain) Shubman Gill Batter Abhishek Sharma Batter Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicketkeeper Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Sanju Samson Wicketkeeper Harshit Rana Bowler Rinku Singh Batter

India Team Form

India come into this match with four wins in their last five T20Is. Gill and Surya are in strong form. Bumrah and Arshdeep give early breakthroughs. The team looks balanced and confident before this clash.

UAE News & Player List

United Arab Emirates entered the Asia Cup as underdogs. They rely on their captain Muhammad Waseem and all-rounders like Asif Khan. Their bowlers, especially Junaid Siddique and Jawadullah, need to perform well against India’s batting lineup.

Player Role Muhammad Waseem (c) Batter (Captain) Alishan Sharafu Batter Aryansh Sharma Wicketkeeper Asif Khan Batter Dhruv Parashar All-rounder Ethan D’souza Batter Haider Ali Batter Harshit Kaushik Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Matiullah Khan Bowler Muhammad Farooq All-rounder Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler Muhammad Zohaib Bowler Rahul Chopra Batter Simranjeet Singh Batter Saghir Khan All-rounder Muhammad Rohid Khan All-rounder

UAE Team Form

UAE won two of their last five T20Is. Captain Waseem scored runs consistently, but other batters lacked form. Their bowlers often give away runs in death overs. The team must play above their usual level to compete with India.

India vs United Arab Emirates Head to Head

India and UAE have faced each other only in two T20I games before. India won both matches with big margins. These results show the clear gap in quality between the two teams. India’s bowlers controlled the games, and their batters chased targets without pressure. UAE struggled to post big totals against India’s world-class bowling.

Head-to-Head Record: India 2 – 0 UAE

Match Date Winner Margin Feb 2016 India 9 wickets Jan 2022 India 8 wickets

India dominates UAE in every department.

India vs United Arab Emirates Betting Odds

Bookmakers in India show India as clear favorites. Odds for UAE are higher due to their weak Bookmakers in India see India as the clear favorite. Their odds are very short, which shows how confident markets are about an Indian win. UAE have long odds, which means bettors expect them to lose, but a few punters may take a risk on UAE for high returns. Side markets like top batter, top bowler, and highest opening partnership are popular for this match. Many fans will back Indian stars like Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah, while value bets can appear on UAE’s captain Muhammad Waseem or bowler Junaid Siddique. Odds may also change closer to the match as more bets come in.

Betway: India 1.22, UAE 4.75

10CRIC: India 1.25, UAE 4.50

Parimatch: India 1.24, UAE 4.60

These numbers make it clear that India are favorites. UAE can surprise, but bookmakers still trust India’s record, form, and squad strength.

India vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters

Batting strength will decide how this game develops. India have a powerful top order with Gill and Surya, while UAE depend on Waseem and Asif Khan for runs. If India’s openers score fast, the game can go out of UAE’s reach early. UAE needed one or two batters to play long innings to stay in the contest.

Shubman Gill (India): 342 runs in last 10 T20Is, average 38.00, strike rate 136.

Suryakumar Yadav (India): 298 runs in last 9 T20Is, average 37.25, strike rate 158.

Muhammad Waseem (UAE): 210 runs in last 7 T20Is, average 30.00, strike rate 142.

Asif Khan (UAE): 165 runs in last 6 innings, strike rate 141.





India vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers

Bowling impact is often the difference in T20 matches. India have pacers like Bumrah and Arshdeep, who strike early, and Kuldeep in the middle overs. UAE rely on Junaid Siddique and Jawadullah, but they must control runs against India’s strong hitters. Taking wickets in powerplay will be their only chance to create pressure.

Jasprit Bumrah (India): 12 wickets in last 6 T20Is, economy 6.20.

Arshdeep Singh (India): 9 wickets in last 7 T20Is, strong in powerplay.

Kuldeep Yadav (India): 8 wickets in last 5 T20Is, average 19.75.

Junaid Siddique (UAE): 7 wickets in last 6 T20Is, economy 7.80.

Jawadullah (UAE): 6 wickets in last 6 games, left-arm pace option.