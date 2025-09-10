ARS (Arsenal) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction ARS 95 % Chance of Winning NFFC 5 % The fourth match week of the Premier League is all set to commence with an exciting clash between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. Both teams will go against each other on 13 September at 5:00 PM IST, and this match will be played at Arsenal's home ground, which is the Emirates Stadium. The team has suddenly lost its winning momentum, which has pushed it down to the third spot in the Premier League standings. However, the next game against Nottingham Forest might help them regain the top spot in the table. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has shown mixed performance this season, which puts them in 10th spot in the standings. They will be eagerly looking forward to their second win of the season in the match against Arsenal. In its previous match, Arsenal suffered a loss against Liverpool by 1-0, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest suffered a brutal loss against West Ham United by 0-3, which was a home game for the team. As both teams head to the next game with a loss, it will be challenging to see which one of them regains form in the 4th match week.

Facts: Arsenal and Nottingham Forest’s last clash at Emirates Stadium was won by Arsenal, with the score of 3-0.

Nottingham Forest has scored just three goals combined in their last five head-to-head matches against Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest secured its last win over Arsenal during the FA Cup 2021/22, winning the home game by 1-0.

The last five wins secured by Arsenal over Nottingham Forest three of them have been with a clean sheet.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Chances of Winning

Arsenal has showcased its dominance over Nottingham Forest across the head-to-head encounters. In their last five matches against each other in the Premier League, Arsenal has been strong with three wins and Nottingham Forest has won one, while the remaining match ended in a draw.

Taking a look at Arsenal's strong record over Nottingham Forest, along with the home ground advantage, the team heads into the next game with a higher chance of winning. Also, they have been undefeated in their last two home games, winning against Leeds United by 5-0 and Newcastle United by 1-0.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest will be looking forward to regaining their form in this game, but it will be a real challenge. However, it should also be noted that the team has not lost any of its last two away games, winning one against West Ham United by 1-2, and having drawn the other against Crystal Palace by 1-1.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

The start of the fourth Premier League match week will be intense, as Arsenal goes to the game against Nottingham Forest as the favourites to win. They have showcased dominant form against Nottingham Forest in the head-to-head encounters, and also take the home ground advantage, which will help the team to come out victorious in the next game. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest will have a hard time in the next game against Arsenal, as the team aims to gain momentum and grab consistent wins this season. Therefore, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.45, has a higher chance of winning the game against Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 7.15.

Arsenal has asserted dominance in the current season, as the team stands 3rd in the Premier League rankings, with 2 wins and a loss in three games. This season, they have managed to score 6 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 2, and they have also made 18 shots, out of which 11 shots were on target inside the box. Scoring a penalty in this season, Arsenal has also maintained its XG rate at 4.67 in three games, which is comparatively high. Their defensive side remains at its best, having conceded just a goal, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.33, and they also hold 18 interceptions and 14 blocks in 3 matches.

Arsenal has a strong forward unit with players like Gabriel Martinelli, with 12 passes and 2 tackles in 2 appearances, Viktor Gyökeres, with 2 goals and 25 passes in 3 appearances, Noni Madueke, with 47 passes, Bukayo Saka, with a goal and 31 passes in 2 appearances, Leandro Trossard, with 10 passes in one appearance, and Gabriel Jesus. Taking a look at its midfield side, the team has various options such as Mikel Merino, with 26 passes and 2 tackles in 2 appearances, Martín Zubimendi, with 167 passes and 6 tackles in 3 appearances, Declan Rice, with an assist and 142 passes, Max Dowman, with 4 passes and 2 tackles in 2 appearances, Martin Ødegaard, with 84 passes and 2 tackles in 3 appearances, Eberechi Eze, with 30 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, and Ethan Nwaneri, with 26 passes and a tackle in an appearance. Their defensive unit looks strong in this edition, having stars like William Saliba, with 3 interceptions and 2 blocks in 3 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with 2 interceptions and 5 blocks, Jurriën Timber, with 2 goals and an assist, Riccardo Calafiori, with a goal and 2 assists, Myles Lewis-Skelly, with a tackle in 2 appearances, and Ben White, with 2 tackles and an interception in one appearance. David Raya will be their primary goalkeeper in the next game, holding 2 clean sheets and 10 saves in 3 appearances.

It is clear that Arsenal has depth in its squad, which will help it to regain its winning momentum in the upcoming Premier League match against Nottingham Forest. The team has been perfect with its attack and defence, as they have scored 9 and conceded just 2 goals combined in their last five Premier League matches. Moreover, three of their last five matches have been a clean sheet, which means that Arsenal will be putting up more pressure on the attackers of Nottingham Forest. Thus, it is now likely that Arsenal will secure a win in the next game against Nottingham Forest with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest had a shaky start to this season, which puts them currently at the 10th spot with a win and a loss in 3 matches. Taking a look at its last five matches, the team has scored 6 and conceded 7 goals, which shows that some improvements are required in its defensive side. This season, the team has scored 4 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.33, and they have also made 18 shots, out of which only 8 shots remained on target inside the box. Nottingham has made 1472 passes till now, and their XG rate also stands at 3.49 this season. Its defensive side has been struggling, as the team has conceded 5 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.67, and they have also made 25 interceptions and 3 blocks in 3 matches.

Their attacking unit covers in-form forwards such as Chris Wood, with 2 goals and 33 passes in 3 appearances, Dan Ndoye, with a goal and an assist, Callum Hudson-Odoi, with a goal and 89 passes, Igor Jesus, with 7 passes and a tackle, Taiwo Awoniyi, with 17 goals and 4 assists in 73 appearances, and Jota Silva, with 2 tackles and 2 passes in one appearance. Moving to the team's midfield side, they hold star performers such as Morgan Gibbs-White, with an assist and 159 passes in 3 appearances, Ibrahim Sangaré, with 171 passes and 6 interceptions, Elliot Anderson, with an assist and 239 passes, James McAtee, with 22 passes and a tackle, Ryan Yates, with 14 passes and an interception, and Douglas Luiz, with 20 goals and 18 assists in 175 appearances. Taking a look at its defence, Nottingham Forest has Ola Aina, with 6 tackles and 5 interceptions in 3 appearances, Nikola Milenkovic, with 2 tackles and 2 interceptions, Murillo, with 2 tackles and 3 interceptions, Neco Williams, with 8 tackles and 4 interceptions, Willy Boly, with 263 tackles and 197 interceptions in 126 appearances, Jair and Morato. Matz Sels will be heading to the game as their primary goalkeeper, with 10 saves in 3 appearances.

As of now, no player from either Arsenal or Nottingham Forest is at risk of suspension in the Premier League, further allowing both teams to use their line-ups wisely in the next game. But, it should be noted that Arsenal has already received 6 yellow cards in the 3 matches they have played, which makes them likely to get two yellow cards in the game against Nottingham Forest.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Nottingham Forest in Premier League match.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-head

Matches Played: 107

Arsenal Wins: 55

Nottingham Forest Wins: 29

Matches are Drawn: 23

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.45

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 7.15

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.80

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.