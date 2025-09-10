NUFC (Newcastle United) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction NUFC 89 % Chance of Winning WWFC 11 % The next Premier League clash in the fourth match week will be awaited, as Newcastle United goes against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Both teams will clash against each other on 13 September at 7:30 PM IST, at Newcastle United's home ground, which is St James' Park. The team has not received a good start to the current season, as they stand 17th in the rankings with no wins. However, the next game against Wolves could help them get their first win. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost all of their initial three games, which puts them in the last spot in the rankings. It will be a challenge for the team to come out victorious against Newcastle United. In its previous match, Newcastle United had a goalless draw against Leeds United, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers lost their previous match to Everton by 2-3, which was a home game for them. Both teams now eye their first win in the Premier League 2025/26 season in the next game.

Facts: The last time Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers faced each other at St James' Park, the home team won 3-0.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have not won any clash against Newcastle United since their last home win during the Premier League 2021/22.

Over the last five victories secured by Newcastle United over Wolverhampton Wanderers, three have been with a clean sheet.

Wolverhampton Wanderers has not won any of the last five away games against Newcastle United, and has lost four of them.

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chances of Winning

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been strong against Newcastle United in their clashes against each other, but the latter holds a better record when it comes to the Premier League. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Newcastle United has been strong with four wins and Wolves have won none.

Taking a look at the winning streak of Newcastle over Wolves, along with their home ground advantage, the team has a higher chance of winning in the next game. But, their form at home games has not been good lately, with the team losing both of their last two games against Everton by 0-1 and Liverpool by 2-3.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers will also find it challenging to keep up against a formidable team like Newcastle. The team has lost both of its last two away games, losing to Crystal Palace by 4-2 and Bournemouth by 0-1. Despite having an overall strong record over Newcastle United, they still stand with lower chances of winning.

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be awaited by the fans, as Newcastle heads to the game being the favourites to win. Their strong record against the Wolves in Premier League clashes, combined with the home ground advantage, could help them to get their first win of the new season. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers will also be eager to end their losing streak, considering the fact that they have a better overall record over Newcastle. Therefore, Newcastle United, with the odds of 1.47, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 6.80.

Newcastle United did not receive a good start to the current season, as the team stands 17th in the Premier League rankings with no wins and a loss in 3 matches. This season, the team has scored just 2 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 0.67, and they have made 16 shots, out of which 12 shots were on target inside the box. Currently, their XG rate stands at 2.87, and the team has also made 1246 passes throughout. On its defensive side, the team has conceded 3 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1, and they have been able to secure 28 interceptions and 4 blocks in 3 matches.

Their forward unit has stars such as William Osula, with a goal and 16 passes in 3 appearances, Yoane Wissa, a strong attacker who has not been used by the team so far, Anthony Gordon, with 33 passes in 2 appearances, Park Seung-Soo, and Anthony Elanga, with 48 passes and a tackle in 3 appearances. To the midfield, Newcastle United has Jacob Murphy, with 24 passes in 2 appearances, Sandro Tonali, with 156 passes and 2 tackles in 3 appearances, Bruno Guimarães, with a goal and 129 passes, Jacob Ramsey, with a tackle and 26 passes in 2 appearances, Joelinton, with 34 passes and 4 tackles, and Harvey Barnes, with 52 passes and a tackle in 3 appearances. Their defensive side has stable depth, with players such as Kieran Trippier, with a tackle and 3 interceptions in 3 appearances, Sven Botman, with 2 tackles and 4 interceptions in one appearance, Fabian Schär, with 5 interceptions and 3 blocks in 3 appearances, Dan Burn, with 2 tackles and 5 interceptions, Tino Livramento, with an assist and 2 tackles, Lewis Hall, with 2 tackles and 2 interceptions in 2 appearances, and Emil Krafth. Nick Pope will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, too, with 2 clean sheets and 5 saves in 3 appearances.

Newcastle United surely has an in-form team ready for its upcoming match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which could help it to finally get its first win in the new season. But, in their last five matches, the team has scored just 2 and conceded 5 goals, which puts more pressure on the attacking side of Newcastle for the next game. If the team is able to bring some changes or improvements to its attacking side, it would help them to secure a massive win over the Wolves. As of now, it is unlikely for Newcastle United to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers did have a worse start to the new season, as the team holds last spot in the rankings, losing all of their initial three games. Taking a look at their last five matches, Wolves have managed to score 5 but conceded 13 goals in these games combined. This season, they have scored 2 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.67, and they have also made 16 shots, out of which 8 shots were on target inside the box. Their XG rate stands at 2.13 only, and the team has also made 1225 passes in the current season. The Wolves have suffered with their defence, conceding 8 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.67, yet the team holds 25 interceptions and 13 blocks in 3 matches.

Their forward unit covers players such as Hwang Hee-Chan, with a goal and 17 passes in 3 appearances, Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 38 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, Enso González, and Tawanda Chirewa. In the midfield, the team has depth with players like Marshall Munetsi, with an assist and 50 passes in 3 appearances, Jhon Arias, with 33 passes and 10 tackles, André, with 86 passes and 7 tackles, and João Gomes, with 154 passes and 7 tackles. Wolverhampton Wanderers also has some in-form players present in its defensive side, with players like Jackson Tchatchoua, with a tackle and 2 interceptions in 2 appearances, Hugo Bueno, with 6 tackles and 4 interceptions in 3 appearances, Santiago Bueno, with 4 tackles and 4 interceptions in 2 appearances, Toti Gomes, with 7 tackles and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances, Emmanuel Agbadou, with 4 tackles and 5 blocks, Matt Doherty, with 6 tackles and 2 interceptions in 2 appearances, and David Møller Wolfe, with an assist and 2 tackles in 3 appearances. José Sá will be the team's primary goalkeeper, having just 4 saves in 3 appearances.

Both Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be able to bring their best players for the upcoming match against each other, as no player is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League. However, Wolverhampton Wanderers have already received a red card and 5 yellow cards this season, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the upcoming match against Newcastle United.

Final Prediction: Newcastle United to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-head

Matches Played: 108

Newcastle United Wins: 37

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 41

Matches are Drawn: 30

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.47

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 6.80

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.75

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.