CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs SAFC (Sunderland) Match Prediction CPFC 93 % Chance of Winning SAFC 7 % The Premier League is set for an exciting encounter in the fourth match week, as Crystal Palace prepares to go against Sunderland. This anticipated clash is set to take place on 13 September at 7:30 PM IST, and Crystal Palace will hold the home ground advantage as the match is being played at Selhurst Park. Currently, the team has struggled to secure consistent wins this season, which puts them in 8th spot in the rankings. The next game against Sunderland could help them regain their spot in the top five. On the other hand, Sunderland is giving its best this season, as the team holds 6th spot in the rankings with two wins. If they are able to grab a win over Crystal Palace, it would help them to again enter the top three. In its previous match, Crystal Palace secured a win over Aston Villa by 0-3, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Sunderland also managed to defeat Brentford in its previous match by 2-1, which was a home game for them. Both teams now eye a win in this game and get to the top five in the rankings.

Facts: Crystal Palace and Sunderland's last clash at Selhurst Park was won by Sunderland, with an impressive 0-4 score.

In the Premier League, Sunderland has defeated Crystal Palace three times, and all of these wins came at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace secured its last win over Sunderland in the Premier League during the 2016/17 edition, winning the away game by 2-3.

Out of the last five victories secured by Crystal Palace over Sunderland, only one of them has been with a clean sheet.

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland Chances of Winning

Crystal Palace and Sunderland have shown equal dominance over each other in the head-to-head encounters. If we take a look at their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, both Sunderland and Crystal Palace have been able to secure two wins each, as one game finished in a draw.

Crystal Palace has showcased better performances lately, and they have the home ground advantage, which increases their chances of winning the next game. Taking a look at their last two home games, the team has been undefeated, having won against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 4-2 and drawing the other against Chelsea by 0-0.

On the other hand, Sunderland will give its best to continue its regained form in the Premier League. But it should also be noted that the team has not won any of its last two away games, losing to Burnley by 2-0 and drawing the other against Coventry by 1-1.

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Sunderland is awaited by the football enthusiasts, as Crystal Palace heads to the game as the favourites to win. The team has been in better form lately, and they also take the home ground advantage, which could help for another impressive win this season, and continue their undefeated momentum. On the other hand, Sunderland will be eager to shift the momentum to their side, as they also hold an equal record in the head-to-head encounters. Therefore, Crystal Palace, with the odds of 1.67, has a higher chance of winning the next game over Sunderland, with the odds of 5.40.

Crystal Palace has received an impressive start this season, but the team now wants to convert it well, as they stand at the 8th spot in the rankings with a win and 2 draws in 3 matches. Till now, the team has managed to score 4 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.33, and they have also made 24 shots, out of which only 5 shots remained on target inside the box. The team has also managed to score a penalty, and their XG rate stands at 4.41 this season. Taking a look at its defensive side, they have conceded just one goal, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.33, and made 24 interceptions with 12 blocks in 3 matches.

Their forward unit has players such as Ismaïla Sarr, with 2 goals and 52 passes in 3 appearances, Eddie Nketiah, and Jean-Philippe Mateta, with a goal and 33 passes. To the midfield unit, the team has Daichi Kamada, with 36 passes and 3 tackles in one appearance, Will Hughes, with 76 passes and 4 tackles in 3 appearances, Adam Wharton, with 97 passes and 2 interceptions, Romain Esse, with 7 passes and 2 tackles in one appearance, Jefferson Lerma, with 16 passes and 1 tackles in 3 appearances, and Justin Devenny, with 27 passes and 4 tackles. Their defensive side is diverse with players such as Daniel Muñoz, with an assist and 8 tackles in 3 appearances, Tyrick Mitchell, with 14 tackles and an interception, Maxence Lacroix, with an assist and 6 tackles, Marc Guéhi, with a goal and 5 tackles, Chris Richards, with 7 tackles and 3 interceptions, Borna Sosa, and Chadi Riad, with 5 tackles and 2 interceptions in one appearance. Dean Henderson will be their primary goalkeeper in the next game, having 2 clean sheets and 6 saves in 3 appearances.

Crystal Palace will have a formidable unit for their next game against Sunderland, which will help them to defeat Sunderland at their home ground without any issues. In their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 9 goals and conceded just 4 goals, which highlights its dominance from both ends of the game. Two of their last five Premier League matches have ended in a clean sheet, which will help the team to put more pressure on the attacking side of Sunderland. It is now likely that Crystal Palace will win the next game against Sunderland with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Sunderland will aim to continue its winning momentum in the next game against Crystal Palace, as the team holds 6th spot in the standings with 2 wins and a loss in 3 matches. In their last five matches, the team has scored 8 and conceded 5 goals, showcasing some great performances. This season, they have scored 5 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.66, and they have also made 18 shots, out of which 9 shots were on target inside the box. Sunderland has also been successful in scoring a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 3.07 after three games. On its defensive side, the team has conceded 3 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1, and they have also made 23 interceptions with 8 blocks.

Sunderland has a strong forward line-up with players such as Chemsdine Talbi, with an assist and 63 passes in 3 appearances, Eliezer Mayenda, with a goal and 8 passes, Wilson Isidor, with 2 goals and 6 passes, Simon Adingra, with 41 passes and 2 tackles, and Romaine Mundle. Moving to its midfield unit, the team has Enzo Le Fée, with a goal and 76 passes in 3 appearances, Granit Xhaka, with an assist and 212 passes, Habib Diarra, with 89 passes and a tackle, Noah Sadiki, with 121 passes and 6 tackles, Luke O'Nien, Dan Neil, and Chris Rigg. To the defensive side, they have Trai Hume, with 8 tackles and 3 interceptions in 3 appearances, Nordi Mukiele, with 5 tackles in one appearance, Omar Alderete, with an assist and 5 interceptions in 3 appearances, Reinildo Mandava, with 10 tackles and 5 interceptions, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Ballard, with a goal and 4 blocks in 2 appearances, and Arthur Masuaku. Robin Roefs will be their primary goalkeeper in the next game with a clean sheet and 7 saves in 3 appearances.

Since the upcoming match is the fourth of the season for both Crystal Palace and Sunderland, both teams will be able to use their line-ups well in the next game without putting any of their players at risk of suspension. But, it should be noted that Crystal Palace has already received 9 yellow cards till now, which makes them likely to get two more in the next game against Sunderland.

Final Prediction: Crystal Palace to beat Sunderland in Premier League match.

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland Head-to-head

Matches Played: 48

Crystal Palace Wins: 17

Sunderland Wins: 17

Matches are Drawn: 14

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.67

Sunderland to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.40

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.95

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.