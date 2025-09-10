Bournemouth vs Brighton Match Prediction AFCB 59 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 41 % Fans are now excited for the fourth match day in the Premier League, when Bournemouth and Brighton will go against each other. This match will be anticipated and take place on 13 September at 7:30 PM IST, and it will take place at Bournemouth’s home ground, Vitality Stadium. The team has showcased some great performances in the new season, as they currently stand 7th in the Premier League standings. They will be eager to continue the winning streak in the next game against Brighton and get to the top five. On the other hand, Brighton has shown mixed performances as of now, which puts the team at number 11 in the rankings. They will also be eager to continue the winning momentum in the next game against Bournemouth, which will be a close one. In its previous match, Bournemouth secured a win over Tottenham Hotspur by 0-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Brighton is also heading to this game after defeating Manchester City by 2-1 in its previous clash. As both teams eye consecutive wins, one of them might end their winning momentum in the next game.

Facts: The last clash between Bournemouth and Brighton at the Vitality Stadium was won by Brighton, with the score of 1-2.

Bournemouth has not won any Premier League clash against Brighton since their 3-0 win over them in the Premier League 2023/24 season.

Out of the last five wins secured by Bournemouth over Brighton, four of them have been with a clean sheet.

If we take a look at their last five head-to-head Premier League clashes at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth has been strong with three wins and Brighton has won two.

Bournemouth vs Brighton Chances of Winning

Bournemouth has showcased its strong performances against Brighton across all competitions. But lately in the Premier League, Brighton has the upper hand, as the team has won four of the last five head-to-head Premier League matches over them, allowing Bournemouth to win just one.

But, it should be noted that Bournemouth has a strong overall record and also takes the home ground advantage, which provides them with a higher chance to win the game. Along with that, the team has been strong enough to win both of its last two home games, defeating Leicester City by 2-0 and Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-0.

On the other hand, Brighton will be standing as a close contender, noting the fact that the team has been strong over Bournemouth lately. But their away form remains a question, as the team has lost one against Everton by 2-0 and won the other against Tottenham Hotspur by 1-4.

Bournemouth vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips

The Premier League brings in exciting action for the fans, as Bournemouth heads to the next game against Brighton as the favourites to win. They have already been on a winning streak this season, and it will be fueled by the team's home ground advantage, along with a strong overall record against Brighton, which will help them to secure another win. On the other hand, Brighton holds a strong record over them in the Premier League and has just regained their winning momentum, which makes it a close contender. Therefore, Bournemouth, with the odds of 2.45, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Brighton, with the odds of 2.85.

Bournemouth currently holds the 7th spot in the Premier League standings, and they have gained a lot of points over the last two games. As of now, the team has scored 4 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.33, and they have also made 26 shots, out of which 15 shots were on target inside the box. Bournemouth has its XG rate standing at 4.58, and the team has also made 1042 passes across all the games combined. The team has also brought some improvements to its defensive side, but they have conceded 4 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.33; still, they have been able to secure 26 interceptions and 5 blocks.

In its forward unit, Bournemouth has players such as Evanilson, with a goal and 45 passes in 3 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 2 goals and an assist, Ben Gannon-Doak, Justin Kluivert, with 13 passes in 2 appearances, Enes Ünal, and Eli Kroupi, who has been a substitute across all three games. Their midfield unit covers players such as David Brooks, with an assist and 53 passes in 3 appearances, Marcus Tavernier, with a goal and 87 passes, Alex Scott, with 72 passes and 5 tackles, Tyler Adams, with 117 passes and 9 tackles, Lewis Cook, and Ryan Christie, with 35 passes and 4 tackles in 2 appearances. It also possesses a strong defensive side, which has improved with the help of players such as Adrien Truffert, with 7 tackles and a block in 3 appearances, Marcos Senesi, with an assist and 7 interceptions, Adam Smith, with a tackle and an interception, Bafodé Diakité, with 5 tackles and 2 interceptions, Julio Soler, with a tackle, James Hill, with 2 interceptions, and Owen Bevan. Djordje Petrovic will again be their primary goalkeeper, as he holds 2 clean sheets and 8 saves in 3 appearances.

It can be seen that Bournemouth has made some rapid improvements over its last two games, and this momentum could help the team to secure another win in the match against Brighton. In their last five matches, Bournemouth has managed to score a combined total of 7 and also conceded the same number of goals. But their defensive side has given some notable improvements, as all of their last three wins have been with a clean sheet, which poses more challenges to Brighton. It is also likely that Bournemouth will win the next game over Brighton with a clean sheet, adding another win to the season.

On the other hand, Brighton shall not be underestimated, as the team has regained its form to get to the 11th spot in the rankings with a win and a loss in 3 matches. Their form has been commendable, as the team has scored 10 and conceded 7 goals in its last five games. But in this season, they have scored just 3 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have made 30 shots, out of which only 10 shots remained on target inside the box. Along with that, their XG rate stands at 6.21, as the team has also scored 2 out of 3 penalties till now. Their defensive side has struggled, with the team conceding 4 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.33, yet they have been able to make 22 interceptions and 3 blocks in 3 matches.

Their forward side needs some improvements, as it holds players like Yankuba Minteh, with 61 passes and 4 tackles in 3 appearances, Danny Welbeck, with 30 passes and a tackle, Georginio Rutter, with 9 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, Stefanos Tzimas, Tom Watson, and Harry Howell. Coming to its midfield unit, the team has Kaoru Mitoma, with an assist and 71 passes in 3 appearances, Diego Gómez, with 34 passes and 5 tackles, Carlos Baleba, with 55 passes and 3 interceptions, Jack Hinshelwood, with 54 passes and 3 tackles in 2 appearances, Yasin Ayari, with 75 passes and 5 tackles in 3 appearances, and Mats Wieffer. The team has some depth in its defensive unit, with players such as Lewis Dunk, with 3 tackles and an interception in 3 appearances, Joël Veltman, with 3 tackles and 2 interceptions in one game, Maxim De Cuyper, with 4 tackles and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances, Jan Paul van Hecke, with 2 tackles and 2 blocks, Adam Webster, who is yet to play this season, Ferdi Kadioglu, with 20 passes in 2 appearances, and Charlie Tasker. Bart Verbruggen will again be their primary goalkeeper, with no clean sheets and 4 saves in 3 appearances.

With the next game being the fourth for both teams this season, neither player from Bournemouth nor Brighton is close to receiving a suspension. As a result, both teams will be able to get their best line-up ready for the next game and grab the crucial win. However, it should be noted that Brighton has already received 8 yellow cards this season, which makes them likely to get two more in the next game against Bournemouth.

Final Prediction: Bournemouth to beat Brighton in Premier League match.

Bournemouth vs Brighton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 117

Bournemouth Wins: 45

Brighton Wins: 43

Matches are Drawn: 29

Bournemouth vs Brighton Betting Odds

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.45

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.85

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.62

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.