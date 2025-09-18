Liverpool vs Everton Match Prediction LIV 89 % Chance of Winning EVFC 11 % The fifth match week of the Premier League is all set to begin, as the defending champions Liverpool will be going against Everton. The clash involving these two teams will take place on 20 September at 5:00 PM IST, as Liverpool takes the home ground advantage with the match taking place at Anfield. Liverpool has asserted its true dominance this season, as the team holds the top spot with no losses in any of the four games they have played. The next game against Everton could help them extend their winning streak to five matches. On the other hand, Everton has also showcased some great performances this season, as the team holds 6th spot with 2 wins in 4 matches. The next game against Liverpool will be a challenge for them to continue their winning momentum. In its previous match, Liverpool secured a win over Burnley by 0-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Everton fought against Aston Villa for a goalless draw in its previous home game. Now, as both teams eye to continue their winning momentum in the next Premier League match, it promises to be intense for the fans.

Facts: The last time Liverpool and Everton faced each other at Anfield, the home team came out victorious by 1-0.

Everton last won its first clash against Liverpool during the Premier League 2010/11, winning the home game by 2-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Liverpool over Everton, four of them have been with a clean sheet, showcasing the strength of its defensive side.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Anfield, Liverpool has been strong with four consecutive wins, as Everton has just won one.

Liverpool vs Everton Chances of Winning

Liverpool has undoubtedly been strong against Everton in the clashes between the other. Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool holds the upper hand with three wins, while Everton won one, and the remaining match resulted in a draw.

Holding a strong record over Everton, combined with the home ground advantage, Liverpool has a higher chance of winning the next game over them. It should be noted that the team is undefeated in its last two home games in the Premier League, winning against Bournemouth by 4-2 and Arsenal by 1-0.

On the other hand, Everton will be relying on its winning momentum, which might help the team to get a turnaround in this game. But their form lately in the away matches remains mixed, as the team lost one of their last two away games against Leeds United by 1-0, and won the other against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 2-3. Considering this, it will be challenging for the team to defeat Liverpool in an away game.

Liverpool vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Liverpool and Everton is anticipated by the fans, as Liverpool heads to the game being the favourites to win. They have been strong against Everton in the head-to-head encounters, and will also be taking the home ground advantage in the next game, which could help them extend their winning streak this season. On the other hand, Everton will be eager to continue its winning momentum in the upcoming match, which could help it to get an unexpected win over Liverpool. Therefore, Liverpool, with the odds of 1.49, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Everton, with the odds of 6.70.

Liverpool has maintained its spot at the top of the table, even after four games, with the team being undefeated in all of them. This season, the team has been impressive, scoring 9 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2.25, and the team has also made 42 shots, out of which 15 shots were on target inside the box. Moreover, their attacking side’s strength extends, as the team has scored one out of the two free kicks and has also scored a penalty, with 6.08 being their XG rate after 4 games. Their defensive side has also regained its form, as the team has conceded just 4 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1, and they have also made 20 interceptions with 13 blocks.

Their attacking unit covers players such as Mohamed Salah, with 2 goals and an assist in 4 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with a goal and 2 assists, Hugo Ekitiké, with 2 goals and an assist, Federico Chiesa, with a goal and 10 passes, and Alexander Isak. To the midfield, the team has Florian Wirtz, with 163 passes and 6 tackles in 4 appearances, Ryan Gravenberch, with a goal and 198 passes in 3 appearances, Alexis Mac Allister, with an assist and 108 passes, Wataru Endo, with an assist and 18 passes, Curtis Jones, with 89 passes and 4 tackles, and Dominik Szoboszlai, with a goal and 242 passes in 4 appearances. Their defensive side, which has now started to perform well, holds star performers such as Virgil van Dijk, with 4 interceptions and 5 blocks in 4 appearances, Ibrahima Konaté, with 6 tackles and 3 interceptions, Milos Kerkez, with 6 tackles and 2 blocks, Conor Bradley, with a tackle and a block in 2 appearances, Jeremie Frimpong, with a tackle and an interception, and Andy Robertson. Alisson Becker will be their primary goalkeeper for the match against Everton, holding 3 saves and 2 clean sheets in 4 appearances.

As Liverpool heads to the next game with a formidable line-up, it will be helpful for the team to secure a win over Everton and increase its margin at the top. Moreover, the team's form remains commendable in the Premier League, as in the last five matches, they have scored 10 and conceded just 5 goals, highlighting their all-around dominance. Along with that, Liverpool has secured two consecutive clean sheet wins this season, which will allow the team to put some pressure on the attacking side of Everton. Therefore, it is likely for Liverpool to win the next game over Everton with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Everton will also be eager to get to the top five with a win over Liverpool in the next game. Currently, the team stands 6th in the rankings with 2 wins and a loss in 4 matches. Over their last five Premier League matches, the team has scored 6 and conceded 4 goals, which highlights that their attacking side might require some consistency. This season, the team has scored 5 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.25, and they have also made 20 shots, out of which 14 shots were on target inside the box. As their XG rate stands at 6.41, the team has also made 1487 passes in 4 matches. On its defensive side, the team has conceded 3 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.75; with the team having 31 interceptions and 23 blocks.

For Everton, the forward side has stars like Beto, with a goal and 38 passes in 4 appearances, Iliman Ndiaye, with 2 goals and 87 passes, and Dwight McNeil, with 6 passes in one appearance. Their midfield unit has great strength with players such as Jack Grealish, with 4 assists and 113 passes in 4 appearances, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with a goal and an assist, Tim Iroegbunam, with 64 passes and 3 tackles, Idrissa Gueye, with 159 passes and 8 tackles, James Garner, with a goal and 184 passes, Tyler Dibling, and Charly Alcaraz, with 32 passes and 4 tackles in 3 appearances. To the defensive side, the team has Michael Keane, with 4 tackles and 5 interceptions in 4 appearances, James Tarkowski, with 7 tackles and 6 blocks, Jake O'Brien, with 7 tackles and 2 interceptions, Vitalii Mykolenko, with a tackle and an interception in one appearance, Jarrad Branthwaite, Adam Aznou, and Nathan Patterson. Jordan Pickford will be their primary goalkeeper, with 2 clean sheets and 9 saves in 4 appearances.

With the next match being the 5th of the season for both Liverpool and Everton, no player from either team would be missing out on the risk of suspension. But Everton has already received 10 yellow cards in just 4 games this season, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the next game against Liverpool.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Liverpool vs Everton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 244

Liverpool Wins: 98

Everton Wins: 68

Matches are Drawn: 78

Liverpool vs Everton Betting Odds

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.49

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 6.70

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.65

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.