Facts: Shakib Al Hasan last played a game of cricket back in November 2024 when he played for Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10.

Afghanistan's famous wicket-keeper Mohammad Shahzad is the only player in their squad who has scored over 2000 runs in T20 cricket.

Afghanistan Pathans vs Asian Stars Chance of Winning

The league’s commissioner and former Indian chief selector, Chetan Sharma, is bullish ahead of the first match of the Asian Legends League, calling it more than just a cricket league, but a “celebration of retired Asian cricketers coming together”. The tournament which would serve as a precursor to the 2025 IPL sees Afghanistan legends taking on the rest of Asia’s legends as the Pathans begin the campaign against Asian Stars.

The Pathans have a well-rounded squad, led by Asghar Afghan. The captain will be counting on aggressive batters Mohammad Shahzad and Nawroz Mangal and allrounder Samiullah Shinwari to help them begin their campaign on a positive note. With the tournament being played in Rajasthan, their spinning contingent could have a productive tournament.

The Asian Stars will feel slightly hard done by as the players in the squad have been roped in the continental team, but not their national teams. However, the squad is loaded with exciting cricketers in India’s Kedar Jadhav, Saurabh Tiwary, and Shahbaz Nadeem. All eyes will be on Bangladesh’s star allrounder, Shakib Al Hasan, who will be seen taking to the cricket field after a long time.

Afghanistan Pathans Chance of Winning - 41%

Asian Stars Chance of Winning - 59%

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Afghanistan Pathans vs Asian Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

We’re expecting the batsmen to do well in the match and navigate the pacers well. With it being the opening match, it is a tough one to call, but we’re backing the batsmen to do better than the bowlers in the game. We’re counting on former Indian international Saurabh Tiwary to provide the big hits. The 35-year-old will be expected to shoulder the responsibility of scoring most of the team’s runs with Lahiru Thirimanne’s involvement up in the air. Alongside Tiwary, we’re also backing Afghanistan Pathans’ Mohammad Shahzad to go after the bowlers and post a big score. The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batter relies on boundaries to score the bulk of his runs and will be looking at maximizing the field restrictions in the powerplay overs.

Afghanistan Pathans vs Asian Stars Match Toss Prediction

This is the first match that will be played at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium and hence, it’s a little difficult to call. With the match scheduled to start in the afternoon and the players yet to be exposed to the pitch, we feel teams will want to bowl first to see how the pitch behaves in the first inning. Hence, we’re backing the captain that wins the toss to field first.

Weather Report

The onset of summer has begun with temperatures going up to mid thirties in Nathdwara on matchday. While there’s a small chance of rain in the morning, the match hours are expected to be dry and fans can expect a full game to be played out.

Afghanistan Pathans News & Player List

Afghanistan Pathans Player List

Asghar Afghan (c), Imran Janat, Noor Ali Zadran, Nawroz Mangal, Shabir Noori, Samiullah Shinwari, Karim Sadiq, Mohammad Shahzad, Rokhan Barakzai, Batin Shah, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Abdullah Mazari, Shapoor Zadran

Predicted Playing XI

Asghar Afghan Batter Nawroz Mangal Batter Noor Ali Zadran Batter Shabbir Noori Batter Samiullah Shinwari Allrounder Karim Sadiq Allrounder Mohammad Shahzad Wicketkeeper Rokhan Barakzai Bowler Aftab Alam Bowler Dawlat Zadran Bowler Shapoor Zadran Bowler

Afghanistan Pathans Team Form

This is the first game that the franchise will play.

Asian Stars News & Player List

Asian Stars Player List

Abdul Shakoor, Dilshan Munaweera, Saurabh Tiwary, Mehran Khan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Alok Kapali, Kedar Jadhav, Shehan Jayasuriya, Ayaan Khan, Mahaboob Alam, Shahbaz Nadeem, Seekkuge Prasanna, Parvinder Awana, Hasti Gul, Hamid Hassan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan

Predicted Playing XI

Dilshan Munaweera Batter Lahiru Thirimanne Batter Saurabh Tiwary Batter Alok Kapali Batter Kedar Jadhav Allrounder Shakib Al Hasan Allrounder Abdul Shakoor Wicketkeeper Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Parvinder Awana Bowler Seekkuge Prasanna Bowler Hamid Hassan Bowler

Asian Stars Team Form

The amalgamation of stars from across Asia will play their first match on 10th February.

Afghanistan Pathans vs Asian Stars Head to Head

This is the first match of the tournament and the first time that the Pathans and Stars will face off against each other.

Head to Head

Afghanistan Pathans: 0

Asian Stars: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Afghanistan Pathans vs Asian Stars Betting Odds

Afghanistan Pathans to have a better opening partnership

The Afghanistan Pathans’ top order is brimming with aggressive batters that like to go after the ball at the start of the innings itself. The Asian Stars;’ opening order is yet to be confirmed while Shakib Al Hasan’s degree of involvement in the first game is up for debate. Hence, we’re backing the Pathans to have a better opening partnership in Nathdwara.

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Afghanistan Pathans vs Asian Stars Top Batters

Mohammad Shahzad to be Afghanistan Pathans’ top batsman

The most experienced player in the Afghanistan Pathans’ squad is our pick to be the team’s best batter in the match. He is the only batter from the team to have scored over 2000 runs in the format while his strike-rate of over 132 should cause concern to the bowlers.

Saurabh Tiwary to be Asian Stars’ top batsman

Lahiru Thirimanne’s participation in the first match is in doubt with the Sri Lankan better playing in the ongoing International Masters League. Hence, we’re going with Indian left hander Saurabh Tiwary to go big in the game. The IPL veteran likes to go after the bowlers no matter where he bats and we’re expecting him to do so near the top of the order for the Stars.

Afghanistan Pathans vs Asian Stars Top Bowlers

Shapoor Zadran to be Afghanistan Pathans’ top bowler

We are backing Afghanistani pacer Shapoor Zadran to be the team’s best bowler in the match. The aggressive 6-foot pacer likes to hit the deck hard and use the bounce and pace in the pitch to trouble the batsmen. He bowls at an average of under 25 and an economy rate below 8 runs per over.

Shahbaz Nadeem to be Asian Stars’ top bowler

Left arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has shown his talent multiple times in the short format of the game. In the IPL, Nadeem has taken 48 wickets with his aggressive bowling, due to which he tends to be a little expensive, having a historic economy rate of 7.56 in the tournament. We feel he will start the tournament well in Rajasthan.