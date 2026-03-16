Facts: Sri Lankan Lions’ Vikum Sanjaya is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 4 wickets in the opening match.

Two matches out of the scheduled four games in the inaugural edition of the tournament have been abandoned due to inclement weather conditions.

Afghanistan Pathans vs Sri Lankan Lions Chance of Winning

Afghanistan Pathans managed to get off the mark on the points table after their second game of the tournament against Bangladesh Tigers was washed out. Their season hasn’t got off to a great start with a loss in the first game and the second being washed out. Their batters did well in the opening game, but their bowlers would have been eager to make a comeback against the Tigers.

Vikum Sanjaya’s heroics with the ball failed to help his team get a win against the Indian Royals in their first ever game of the Asian Legends League. Their bowlers restricted the Royals to just 161 runs with Sanjaya taking 4 wickets, but their batters failed to perform as a unit as the Lions started the tournament with a loss.

Afghanistan Pathans Chance of Winning - 45%

Sri Lankan Lions Chance of Winning - 55%

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Afghanistan Pathans vs Sri Lankan Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The Miraj International Cricket Stadium has helped batters with three of the four innings played at the venue so far seeing scores above 160. The average score at the venue is over 178 and hence, we’re expecting another high scoring match if the weather permits.

The Pathans captain Asghar Afghan scored a half century at a strike rate of over 180 in the opening match. He has pedigree on his side and we’re expecting the wicketkeeper-batsman to go big against the Lions. Lasith Lakshan top scored for the Sri Lankan Lions in their opening game with 35 runs before being stumped in the 15th over. While the openers didn’t get going, Lakshan stabilised the innings and we’re backing him to post a big score for the team once again in Nathdwara.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lankan Lions to have the better opening partnership 1.85 Bet on Batery Afghanistan Pathans to score fewer than 15.5 runs for the first wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lankan Lions to lose their opening wicket for under 16.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan Pathans vs Sri Lankan Lions Match Toss Prediction

Sri Lankan Lions failed to chase the target down against the Indian Royals in their opening game. The Afghanistan Pathans, on the other hand, were unable to defend the target against the Asian Stars. With it being an afternoon game, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first and avoid fielding in the afternoon sun.

Weather Report

The players are in for a windy game at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium, which is ideal for a game that is expected to be played with the temperature in the mid-thirties. After two matches getting washed out, we’re likely to see a complete game being played out as the sky is expected to remain clear during match hours.

Afghanistan Pathans News & Player List

Afghanistan Pathans Player List

Asghar Afghan (c & wk), Asad Pathan, Mausib Khan, Shoaib Khan, Ashraf Pathan, Ayaan Khan, Khalid Khatib, Gurpreet, Mahaboob Alam, Farman Ahmed, Sahejadkhan Pathan, Mohammad Shahzad, Imran Janat , Noor Ali Zadran, Nawroz Mangal, Shabir Noori, Karim Sadiq, Samiullah Shinwari, Shapoor Zadran, Aftab Alam, Abdullah Mazari, Dawlat Zadran, Rokhan Barakzai, Batin Shah

Predicted Playing XI

Asad Pathan Bowler Mausib Khan Bowler Shoaib Khan Batter Asghar Afghan Wicketkeeper Ayaan Khan Allrounder Ashraf Pathan Batter Khalid Khatib Allrounder Gurpreet Bowler Mahaboob Alam Allrounder Farman Ahmed Batter Sahejadkhan Pathan Batter

Afghanistan Pathans Team Form

The Afghanistan Pathans lost the opening match of the tournament while their second game was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Sri Lankan Lions News & Player List

Sri Lankan Lions Player List

Thisara Perera (c), Mevan Fernando, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Leo Fransisco (wk), Malinda Pushpakumara, Lasith Lakshan, Thilan Thushara, Arul Pragasam, Vikum Sanjaya, Upul Indrasiri, Raveen Sayer, Chamara Kapugedera, Chamara Silva, Ashan Priyanjan, Angelo Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Danushka Gunathilaka, Chamikara Edirisinghe

Predicted Playing XI

Leo Francisco Wicketkeeper Tillakaratne Dilshan Allrounder Lasith Lakshan Allrounder Thisara Perera Allrounder Mevan Fernando Batter Thilan Thushara Bowler Raveen Sayer Bowler Malinda Pushpakumara Allrounder Arul Pragasam Bowler Vikum Sanjaya Bowler Upul Indrasiri Bowler

Sri Lankan Lions Team Form

The Sri Lankan Lions lost their first ever match in the Asian Legends League by failing to chase down the target of 162 set by the Indian Royals.

Afghanistan Pathans vs Sri Lankan Lions Head to Head

This will be the first encounter between the two sides.

Head to Head

Afghanistan Pathans: 0

Sri Lankan Lions: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Afghanistan Pathans vs Sri Lankan Lions Betting Odds

Expect wickets to fall in the powerplay overs

Both teams failed to perform well in the powerplay overs in their respective games. The team from Afghanistan had lost both their openers by the fourth over itself against the Stars in a game where their middle order excelled. The Lions were even worse against the Indian Royals, seeing three of their batters go back to the pavilion during the field restrictions. While we’re expecting both teams to do better, we would be surprised if we didn’t see four or more wickets in the powerplay overs.

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Afghanistan Pathans vs Sri Lankan Lions Top Batters

Asghar Afghan to be Afghanistan Pathans’ top batsman

Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Asghar Afghan is our pick to be the team’s top scorer in the match against the Lions. The 37-year-old was at his aggressive best against the Asian Stars. He will be eager to get back to the pitch after the second game was abandoned.

Lasith Lakshan to be Sri Lankan Lions’ top batsman

Uncapped batter Lasith Lakshan was the Lions’ top scorer in the opening match. He managed the Indian bowlers well by finding his way to a 32-ball 35, a knock which included four boundaries. We’re expecting him to bat sensibly against the Pathans and top score for his team once again.

Afghanistan Pathans vs Sri Lankan Lions Top Bowlers

Ashraf Pathan to be Afghanistan Pathans’ top bowler

The medium pacer is trusted with the ball right after the powerplay overs have ended. Ashraf Pathan is an economical bowler as he showcased in the runfest in the opening match, conceding just 27 runs in his quota of four overs. We’re expecting him to trouble the Sri Lankan Lions batters in Nathdwara.

Vikum Sanjaya to be Sri Lankan Lions’ top bowler

33-year-old Vikum Sanjaya became the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with a sensational performance against Indian Royals. The medium pacer ended the match with figures of 4/23 while bowling at an economy rate of 6 runs per over. We’re expecting him to perform well once again.