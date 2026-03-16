Facts: The Afghanistan Pathans have the two highest run scorers in the tournament in their ranks.

The two highest wicket-takers in the Asian Legends League play for the Sri Lankan Lions.

Afghanistan Pathans vs Sri Lankan Lions Chance of Winning

Afghanistan Pathans have lost all of their matches so far with the only solace being an abandoned game against Bangladesh Tigers due to the team not showing up for the tournament. The Pathans suffered a morale-deflating loss in the opening match against Asian Stars and they failed to pick momentum, losing their next two matches against Indian Royals and the Sri Lankan Lions. While their batters have done well, their bowling has been disappointing, to say the least.

Sri Lankan Lions have, in their ranks, the two most prolific bowlers in the 2025 Asian Legends League. Vikum Sanjaya and Upul Indrasiri have taken 8 and 7 wickets respectively to lead the charts. The team, however, has only managed to beat the Pathans so far in the tournament. They lost their other two matches against the Royals and Stars while the game against the Tigers was abandoned due to Bangladesh pulling out of the tournament.

Afghanistan Pathans Chance of Winning - 40%

Sri Lankan Lions Chance of Winning - 60%

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Afghanistan Pathans vs Sri Lankan Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

It’s a game between the best batting unit and the best bowling unit so far in the tournament. The Afghanistan Pathans have the top two run scorers in the 2025 Asian Legends League - Shoaib Khan and Asghar Afghan, whereas the Sri Lankan Lions have the two best bowlers. We’re expecting a mid-scoring game with the batters of both teams doing well.

We’re backing the Pathans captain Asghar Afghan and Lions’ legendary batter Tillakaratne Dilshan to go big in the match. Afghan is the only batsman to post two fifties in the tournament while Dilshan has shaken off the rustiness from the first game by posting 29 and 32 in the next two matches.

Afghanistan Pathans vs Sri Lankan Lions Match Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won four times out of six games in the Asian Legends League. The Lions experienced that first-hand with their only win being a successful defence of the total while they were unable to chase the target on two occasions. The Pathans batted first twice and chased the target once but ended up on the losing side each time. Considering the historic record of the tournament, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

There is a 5% chance of rain during the match hours but heavy winds of over 22 km per hour are expected. The temperature is forecast to be between 27 and 32 degrees celsius with a partial cloud cover, giving the players the right conditions for the first knock-out match of the tournament.

Afghanistan Pathans News & Player List

Afghanistan Pathans Player List

Asghar Afghan (c & wk), Asad Pathan, Mausib Khan, Shoaib Khan, Ashraf Pathan, Ayaan Khan, Khalid Khatib, Gurpreet, Mahaboob Alam, Farman Ahmed, Sahejadkhan Pathan, Mohammad Shahzad, Imran Janat , Noor Ali Zadran, Nawroz Mangal, Shabir Noori, Karim Sadiq, Samiullah Shinwari, Shapoor Zadran, Aftab Alam, Abdullah Mazari, Dawlat Zadran, Rokhan Barakzai, Batin Shah

Predicted Playing XI

Asad Pathan Bowler Mausib Khan Bowler Shoaib Khan Batter Asghar Afghan Wicketkeeper Ayaan Khan Allrounder Ashraf Pathan Batter Khalid Khatib Allrounder Gurpreet Bowler Mahaboob Alam Allrounder Farman Ahmed Batter Sahejadkhan Pathan Batter

Afghanistan Pathans Team Form

The Afghanistan Pathans have lost all three of their group stage matches in the Asian Legends League with the match against Bangladesh Tigers abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Sri Lankan Lions News & Player List

Sri Lankan Lions Player List

Thisara Perera (c), Mevan Fernando, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Leo Fransisco (wk), Malinda Pushpakumara, Lasith Lakshan, Thilan Thushara, Arul Pragasam, Vikum Sanjaya, Upul Indrasiri, Raveen Sayer, Chamara Kapugedera, Chamara Silva, Ashan Priyanjan, Angelo Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Danushka Gunathilaka, Chamikara Edirisinghe

Predicted Playing XI

Leo Fransisco Wicketkeeper Tillakaratne Dilshan Allrounder Lasith Lakshan Allrounder Thisara Perera Allrounder Mevan Fernando Batter Thilan Thushara Bowler Raveen Sayer Bowler Malinda Pushpakumara Allrounder Arul Pragasam Bowler Vikum Sanjaya Bowler Upul Indrasiri Bowler

Sri Lankan Lions Team Form

The only win that Sri Lankan Lions have got so far in their history has come against the Afghanistan Pathans. They lost their two matches to Asian Stars and Indian Royals while seeing their game against the Tigers get abandoned.

Afghanistan Pathans vs Sri Lankan Lions Head to Head

This will be the second encounter between the two sides with Sri Lankan Lions winning the first match earlier in the tournament. The Lions posted a target of 170 in the match which the Stars fell short by 13 runs.

Head to Head

Afghanistan Pathans: 0

Sri Lankan Lions: 1

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Afghanistan Pathans vs Sri Lankan Lions Betting Odds

Sri Lankan Lions to have a better opening partnership

In three matches, the highest partnership by the Afghanistan Pathans openers has been 15 runs. They posted scores of 10, 14, and 15 in three games before losing their first wicket. The Lions, on the other hand, have scores of 43 and 54 in their two most recent games after seeing their opening stand broken after just 2 runs in the first match. The Lankans, with Dilshan and Fransisco starting the innings, have a more fearsome opening pair and we’re expecting them to post a better partnership stand in the eliminator.

Afghanistan Pathans vs Sri Lankan Lions T20 Miraj International Cricket Stadium, null Afghanistan Pathans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Sri Lankan Lions Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Afghanistan Pathans vs Sri Lankan Lions Top Batters

Asghar Afghan to be Afghanistan Pathans’ top batsman

Afghanistan’s captain Asghar Afghan is our pick to be the best batter in the critical first eliminator. The 37-year-old stands behind his teammate Shoaib Khan in the list of the highest run scorers in the tournament. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman has been more consistent with two half-centuries.

Tillakaratne Dilshan to be Sri Lankan Lions’ top batsman

We are backing 44-year-old legendary batter Tillakaratne Dilshan to go big in the match. Despite scoring just 62 runs in three games, the opening batter is the team’s highest run scorer in the tournament. After scoring just 1 run in the opening game, the inventor of the Dilscoop scored 29 and 32 runs in his next two matches.

Afghanistan Pathans vs Sri Lankan Lions Top Bowlers

Sahejadkhan Pathan to be Afghanistan Pathans’ top bowler

The Afghanistan Pathans’ leading wicket-taker in the tournament is our pick to be the team’s best bowler in the eliminator. 29-year-old Sahejadkhan Pathan is the only bowler from the Pathans’ bowling unit that has taken a wicket in each of the three matches so far. He will be eager to continue their record in this crunch tie.

Vikum Sanjaya to be Sri Lankan Lions’ top bowler

The leading wicket-taker of the tournament so far, Vikum Sanjaya, is our pick to shine in the crucial eliminator in Nathdwara. The 33-year-old took two 4-wicket hauls in the first two matches while he didn’t bowl in the third game. With 8 wickets, he is 1 ahead of his teammate as the most prolific bowler in the 2025 Asian Legends League.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Sri Lankan Lions Afghanistan Pathans to Win - 2.00 (Parimatch)

Sri Lankan Lions to Win - 1.80 (Parimatch) The previous game between the Afghanistan Pathans and Sri Lankan Lions gave a glimpse into what can be expected in the eliminator. It will be a battle between the Lions bowlers and the Pathans batters. With the Lions’ openers coming into form, we’re expecting the Lankans to emerge victorious and stay alive in the tournament. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





