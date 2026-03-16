Facts: Sri Lankan Lions Vikum Sanjaya is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Out of the three players to have scored more than 100 runs in the tournament, Asian Stars’ Mehran Khan is the only one to have played only one game.

Asian Stars vs Sri Lankan Lions Chance of Winning

Asian Stars made a sensational start to the tournament by posting a record chase against the Afghanistan Pathans in the opening game. They successfully chased down a target of 217 runs with captain Mehran Khan scoring a century. Rain, however, didn’t let them build on that result as their game against the Bangladesh Tigers was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The Sri Lankan Lions got over their setback in the first game out of their way by defeating the Pathans in their most recent match. The Lions posted 169 runs and while the Pathans captain Asghar Afghan posted a half-century, they managed to close the win by 13 runs. With a win and a loss in two games, the Sri Lankan Lions are fourth in the table, but know that a win would take them to the top of the table.

Asian Stars Chance of Winning - 61%

Sri Lankan Lions Chance of Winning - 39%

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Asian Stars vs Sri Lankan Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

After a runfest in the opening game of the tournament, the Miraj International Cricket Stadium has seen a return to normalcy with no team managing to cross 170 runs in the four innings. We’re expecting a mid-scoring game at the venue when the Stars take on the Lions.

We were impressed by how Sri Lankan wicket-keeper Leo Fransisco played against the Pathans. He was at his devastating best, taking just 19 balls to score 31 runs before perishing. We’re expecting him to go after the bowlers once again and believe he will post a big score. Alongside Fransisco, we’re also backing the Stars’ captain Mehran Khan to do well. The 37-year-old posted a century in the tournament opener and we’re backing him to do well once again.

Asian Stars vs Sri Lankan Lions Match Toss Prediction

Two teams have successfully defended their total in three games played in the tournament. One of those occasions was when Sri Lankan Lions defeated the Bangladesh Tigers. The only exception has been Asian Stars’ opening day chase of the target set by Afghanistan Pathans. With the last two games seeing the teams that batted first emerge victorious, we feel the captain that wins the toss will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The players are in for a windy game in Nathdwara with winds of over 23 km per hour expected during match hours. With three matches already getting washed out while the rain was predicted to stay away, it seems difficult to predict the weather. However, there is little to no chance of rain on the day and the temperature is expected to be in the early thirties.

Asian Stars News & Player List

Asian Stars Player List

Mehran Khan (c), Dilshan Munaweera, Kashyap Prajapati, Swapnil Patil (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Raghav Dhawan, Ankit Narwal, Pawan Suyal, Ishwar Pandey, Tinu Kundu, Sarul Kanwar, Alok Kapali, Kedar Jadhav, Shehan Jayasuriya, Parvinder Awana, Hamid Hassan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Hasti Gul

Predicted Playing XI

Dilshan Munaweera Batter Kashyap Prajapati Batter Mehran Khan Batter Rishi Dhawan Allrounder Raghav Dhawan Allrounder Ankit Narwal Allrounder Swapnil Patil Wicketkeeper Pawan Suyal Bowler Ishwar Pandey Bowler Tinu Kundu Batter Sarul Kanwar Batter

Asian Stars Team Form

Asian Stars started their tournament with a win, but saw their next game get washed out due to rain.

Sri Lankan Lions News & Player List

Sri Lankan Lions Player List

Thisara Perera (c), Mevan Fernando, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Leo Fransisco (wk), Malinda Pushpakumara, Lasith Lakshan, Thilan Thushara, Arul Pragasam, Vikum Sanjaya, Upul Indrasiri, Raveen Sayer, Chamara Kapugedera, Chamara Silva, Ashan Priyanjan, Angelo Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Danushka Gunathilaka, Chamikara Edirisinghe

Predicted Playing XI

Leo Fransisco Wicketkeeper Tillakaratne Dilshan Allrounder Lasith Lakshan Allrounder Thisara Perera Allrounder Mevan Fernando Batter Thilan Thushara Bowler Raveen Sayer Bowler Malinda Pushpakumara Allrounder Arul Pragasam Bowler Vikum Sanjaya Bowler Upul Indrasiri Bowler

Sri Lankan Lions Team Form

The Sri Lankan Lions started their journey with a loss against Indian Royals, but got their first win in their history by defeating the Afghanistan Pathans by 13 runs.

Asian Stars vs Sri Lankan Lions Head to Head

This will be the first time that the two sides face off.

Head to Head

Asian Stars: 0

Sri Lankan Lions: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Asian Stars vs Sri Lankan Lions Betting Odds

Expect wickets to fall in the powerplay overs

Both Asian Stars and Sri Lankan Lions have had opposing results in the powerplay overs in terms of the runs scored. The Stars scored 75 runs in the first 6 overs in their opening game while the Lions managed just 32 runs during the field restrictions in their game against Afghanistan Pathans. One thing, however, was similar between the two teams was the fact that both lost three wickets in that period. The batsmen, despite their contrasting batting styles, weren’t able to get going and we’re not expecting them to do better. Hence, we’re expecting around five wickets to fall during the powerplay overs in both innings.

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Asian Stars vs Sri Lankan Lions Top Batters

Mehran Khan to be Asian Stars’ top batsman

The third highest leading run scorer in the tournament is our pick to be the best batsman from the Stars’ batting line-up. Mehran Khan scored 109 runs in the first game that the team played and we’re expecting him to do well against the Lions’ bowlers, who have allowed a fifty to be scored by the opposition batters in each game.

Leo Fransisco to be Sri Lankan Lions’ top batsman

Sri Lanka’s wicketkeeper batsman Leo Fransisco is coming into his own as the tournament has progressed. He got out for just 1 run in the first game, but took just 19 balls to score 31 runs with 3 fours and a six in the second game. We’re backing the 30-year-old to show his class once again when he takes to the field.

Asian Stars vs Sri Lankan Lions Top Bowlers

Pawan Suyal to be Asian Stars’ top bowler

The Asian Stars’ only game of the tournament so far saw the opponents score 216 runs. However, Pawan Suyal conceded just 21 runs in the game while also taking 2 wickets. We’re expecting the medium pacer to trouble the Lions batters at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium.

Vikum Sanjaya to be Sri Lankan Lions’ top bowler

Vikum Sanjaya has taken 4 wickets in each of the two games that he has played in the Asian Legends League. With 8 wickets, he is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament and we’re expecting the 33-year-old to trouble the Asian Stars’ batters.