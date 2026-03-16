Facts: Asian Stars have registered their name in the history books by becoming the first team to win a game in the Asian Legends League.

The Stars’ Mehran Khan is the leading run scorer in the tournament so far with 109 runs in the opening game.

Bangladesh Tigers vs Asian Stars Chance of Winning

The Bangladesh Tigers saw their opening two matches in the tournament get washed out and they will aim to make a delayed debut in the tournament. The Tigers have a well-rounded squad, led by Tamim Iqbal. They also have Naeem Islam, Shafiul Islam, and Mohammad Ashraful in the team to support the captain.

The Asian Stars’ bowlers didn’t have the greatest game in the tournament opener, letting their opponents post 216 runs on the board. The batters, however, were on their best form with Mehran Khan leading the chase with a maiden century. They will be eager to test the Tigers, who are yet to make a single appearance in the tournament so far.

Bangladesh Tigers Chance of Winning - 50%

Asian Stars Chance of Winning - 50%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bangladesh Tigers vs Asian Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sri Lankan Lions managed to score just 115 runs before getting bowled out against Indian Royals. However, the other three innings played at the venue have seen scores of 161, 221, and 216. Hence, we’re going for another game dominated by the batters.

We’re picking Asian Stars captain Mehran Khan to go big once again. The 37-year-old batter posted a century in the first game to nearly single-handedly lead his side to successfully chase down a target of 217. Alongside Khan, we’re also expecting his counterpart, Tamim Iqbal, to do well in the match. The opening batter will be eager to get his side off the mark, having seen both their games get washed out.

Bangladesh Tigers vs Asian Stars Match Toss Prediction

The first day-night match of the tournament was washed out. However, the match between Indian Royals and Sri Lankan Lions saw the Royals post 161 runs on the board and successfully defend the target. We’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to have that result in their mind and choose to bat first.

Weather Report

It seems like we finally have respite from the rain with no prediction of a downpour in Nathdwara on matchday. The temperature is likely to be in the mid to late twenties with a gentle breeze blowing throughout the game.

Bangladesh Tigers News & Player List

Bangladesh Tigers Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Mohammad Ashraful, Nadif Chowdhury, Tushar Imran, Mehedi Maruf, Ariful Haque, Naeem Islam, Dhiman Ghosh, Shafiul Islam, Md. Nazimuddin, Elias Sunny, Muktar Ali, Abul Hasan Raju, Rubel Hossain, Jubair Hossain, Nazmus Sadat

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal Batter Mohammad Ashraful Batter Tushar Imran Batter Nadif Chowdhury Batter Ariful Haque Allrounder Naeem Islam Allrounder Dhiman Ghosh Wicketkeeper Shafiul Islam Bowler Md. Nazimuddin Bowler Rubel Hossain Bowler Muktar Ali Bowler

Bangladesh Tigers Team Form

The Tigers have had the worst luck with the weather gods, seeing both their games in the tournament get abandoned.

Asian Stars News & Player List

Asian Stars Player List

Mehran Khan (c), Dilshan Munaweera, Kashyap Prajapati, Swapnil Patil (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Raghav Dhawan, Ankit Narwal, Pawan Suyal, Ishwar Pandey, Tinu Kundu, Sarul Kanwar, Alok Kapali, Kedar Jadhav, Shehan Jayasuriya, Parvinder Awana, Hamid Hassan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Hasti Gul

Predicted Playing XI

Dilshan Munaweera Batter Kashyap Prajapati Batter Mehran Khan Batter Rishi Dhawan Allrounder Raghav Dhawan Allrounder Ankit Narwal Allrounder Swapnil Patil Wicketkeeper Pawan Suyal Bowler Ishwar Pandey Bowler Tinu Kundu Batter Sarul Kanwar Batter

Asian Stars Team Form

Asian Stars won their first game of the tournament when they won against Afghanistan Pathans with 6 wickets in hand.

Bangladesh Tigers vs Asian Stars Head to Head

The two teams are facing off for the first time in their history.

Head to Head

Bangladesh Tigers: 0

Asian Stars: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Bangladesh Tigers vs Asian Stars Betting Odds

Expect wickets to fall during the powerplay overs

While Bangladesh Tigers had their first 2 games called off, Asian Stars’ opening match was very eventful with 437 runs being scored. Despite the high-scoring nature of the game, the powerplay overs belonged to the bowlers. The Stars took two wickets in the first inning and lost three of their own in the first six overs itself. Interestingly, the remaining 28 overs in the match saw only two wickets fall. We’re yet to see how the Tigers perform, but with how the Stars’ opening match went, we’re expecting an eventful powerplay in both innings with bowlers shining in that period.

Bangladesh Tigers vs Asian Stars Top Batters

Tamim Iqbal to be Bangladesh Tigers’ top batsman

Tamim Iqbal will be itching to get going, having seen their first two matches get washed out and seeing his name excluded from Bangladesh’s Champions Trophy squad. The 35-year-old averages just under 25 in T20 cricket and we’re expecting him to go big in the match against Asian Stars.

Mehran Khan to be Asian Stars’ top batsman

The leading run scorer of the tournament goes in by default as our pick to be the best batsman from the Asian Stars in the match. Mehran Khan smashed 8 sixes and 9 fours en route to a match-winning 109 off just 52 balls. We’re expecting the 35-year-old to put up yet another impressive score at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh Tigers vs Asian Stars Top Bowlers

Shafiul Islam to be Bangladesh Tigers’ top bowler

We are going for medium pacer Shafiul Islam to be Bangladesh Tigers’ best bowler in the match against the in-form batting unit of the Asian Stars. The 35-year-old has taken 20 wickets in as many T20 games in his career while keeping the economy under 8. He is the team’s most dangerous bowler and will be shouldering the responsibility of keeping the Stars’ batters quiet.

Pawan Suyal to be Asian Stars’ top bowler

The Uttarakhand medium pacer was Asian Stars’ best bowler in the opening match of the tournament. Pawan Suyal was responsible for taking two of the three wickets against the Pathans. However, the economy rate of 5.20 was what impressed us the most from the 35-year-old’s spell.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Bangladesh Tigers Bangladesh Tigers to Win - 1.83 (Parimatch)

Asian Stars to Win - 1.83 (Parimatch) The Bangladesh Tigers have been very unlucky with rain forcing both their games to be called off. The Asian Stars, however, had a brilliant start to the tournament, successfully chasing the target down with 6 wickets to spare. With the form they’re in and the familiarity with the conditions for a few of their players, we’re expecting Asian Stars to emerge victorious in the game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





