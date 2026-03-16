Bangladesh Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions Match Prediction, Odds and Tips Asian Legends League 2025, March 14 SRLS 39 % Chance of Winning BANG 61 % 0 0 Place a bet The final group game of the Asian Legends League for Sri Lankan Lions and Bangladesh Tigers carries with it the chance for the team to finish in the Top 2. The match is scheduled to be played at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan on 14th March from 2:30 PM IST.

Facts: Vikum Sanjaya is the only bowler to have taken two 4-wicket hauls in the tournament.

Bangladesh Tigers are the only team to have seen all three of their matches get abandoned due to rain.

Bangladesh Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions Chance of Winning

Bangladesh Tigers are ahead of their opponents Sri Lankan Lions in the table despite not playing a single ball. They have been very unfortunate with the weather playing spoilsport in each of their three games. With all games abandoned, the Tigers have three points in as many matches and find themselves in third position.

The Sri Lankan Lions started their tournament with a 46-run loss against the Indian Royals. They managed to get their first win against Afghanistan Pathans after batting first, but were handed their second loss of the tournament by Asian Stars in a low-scoring match. Despite their win over the Pathans, they’ve been very unconvincing so far in the league.

Bangladesh Tigers Chance of Winning - 61%

Sri Lankan Lions Chance of Winning - 39%

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Bangladesh Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The tournament has been very unpredictable with a runfest at the start while the bowlers have gone better with the league progressing. We’re expecting Sri Lankan Lions’ openers to perform well in the match. Both Leo Fransisco and Tillakaratne Dilshan have impressed in the last two matches after a disappointing first match. Hence, we’re backing both of them to go big in the match as well as post a better opening stand than the Bangladesh Tigers.

Bangladesh Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions Match Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won three times in five matches in the Asian Legends League so far. Sri Lankan Lions successfully defended their target against Afghanistan Pathans while they failed to chase the target down in the other two games. Hence, we’re expecting that the teams will want to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The Miraj International Cricket Stadium is expected to see heavy winds over 20 km per hour. The temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees celsius and there’s no forecast of rain in the match so we might see the Tigers finally play a game.

Bangladesh Tigers News & Player List

Bangladesh Tigers Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Mohammad Ashraful, Nadif Chowdhury, Tushar Imran, Mehedi Maruf, Ariful Haque, Naeem Islam, Dhiman Ghosh, Shafiul Islam, Md. Nazimuddin, Elias Sunny, Muktar Ali, Abul Hasan Raju, Rubel Hossain, Jubair Hossain, Nazmus Sadat

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal Batter Mohammad Ashraful Batter Tushar Imran Batter Nadif Chowdhury Batter Ariful Haque Allrounder Naeem Islam Allrounder Dhiman Ghosh Wicketkeeper Shafiul Islam Bowler Md. Nazimuddin Bowler Rubel Hossain Bowler Muktar Ali Bowler

Bangladesh Tigers Team Form

The Tigers’ luck refuses to change with all three of their games getting abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Sri Lankan Lions News & Player List

Sri Lankan Lions Player List

Thisara Perera (c), Mevan Fernando, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Leo Fransisco (wk), Malinda Pushpakumara, Lasith Lakshan, Thilan Thushara, Arul Pragasam, Vikum Sanjaya, Upul Indrasiri, Raveen Sayer, Chamara Kapugedera, Chamara Silva, Ashan Priyanjan, Angelo Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Danushka Gunathilaka, Chamikara Edirisinghe

Predicted Playing XI

Leo Fransisco Wicketkeeper Tillakaratne Dilshan Allrounder Lasith Lakshan Allrounder Thisara Perera Allrounder Mevan Fernando Batter Lahiru Gamage Bowler Raveen Sayer Bowler Malinda Pushpakumara Allrounder Chamikara Edirisinghe Bowler Vikum Sanjaya Bowler Upul Indrasiri Bowler

Sri Lankan Lions Team Form

The Sri Lankan Lions are the only team to have seen results in all three of their games. They’ve won once and lost twice in the tournament so far to find themselves in fourth spot in the table.

Bangladesh Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions Head to Head

Bangladesh Tigers are yet to play a single game in the tournament and will be hoping that their first match against Sri Lankan Lions goes through.

Head to Head

Bangladesh Tigers: 0

Sri Lankan Lions: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Bangladesh Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions Betting Odds

Expect wickets to fall in the powerplay overs

Bangladesh Tigers have seen all three of their games get abandoned due to inclement weather. However, Sri Lankan Lions have played three matches and lost multiple wickets in the powerplay overs. The Lions have lost a total of 6 wickets in just 15 overs under field restrictions. They’ve also taken 4 wickets in as many overs with the ball. Hence, we’re expecting a couple of wickets to fall in each inning if the game goes ahead.

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Bangladesh Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions Top Batters

Tamim Iqbal to be Bangladesh Tigers’ top batsman

Neither of Bangladesh Tigers’ matches have gone ahead and hence, we haven’t been able to see any of their batters perform. Bangladesh Tigers’ Tamim Iqbal has been our pick for all of their games so far and he continues to remain our choice to be the best batsman.

Leo Fransisco to be Sri Lankan Lions’ top batsman

Sri Lankan Lions’ Leo Fransisco has been one of their most impressive players in the tournament. Despite the team’s batters not being able to perform well as a unit, the wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 58 runs in three games. We’re expecting the 30-year-old to perform well in the final group stage match.

Bangladesh Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions Top Bowlers

Shafiul Islam to be Bangladesh Tigers’ top bowler

Like Tamim Iqbal, Shafiul Islam has been our pick to be the best bowler from the Tigers in each of the three matches. The medium pacer has an economy of under 8 in his T20 career and with 20 wickets under his belt, he has what it takes to trouble the most talented batters.

Vikum Sanjaya to be Sri Lankan Lions’ top bowler

Three matches and two 4-wicket hauls has made Vikum Sanjaya our player of the tournament so far. He didn’t bowl a single over in the rain-affected game against Asian Stars, but we’re expecting him to lead the bowling attack in the crucial group stage match and backing him to help himself to a few wickets, too.