Facts: Afghanistan Pathans’ Asghar Afghan is the only player to have scored two fifties in the tournament so far.

Despite having the top two run scorers and the fourth highest wicket-taker in the tournament, the Pathans lie at the bottom of the table without a win in three matches.

Indian Royals vs Afghanistan Pathans Chance of Winning

Indian Royals saw their first match get washed out due to rain. They, however, got their tournament off to a winning start with a dominating win over Sri Lankan Lions in the very next match. The Royals batted first and their top three batters gave them a good start with Faiz Fazal scoring a half century. Their bowlers completed the job and ensured they won by 46 runs.

Afghanistan Pathans got their only points in the tournament when their match against Bangladesh Tigers was washed out. Despite posting 216 runs in the first game, the Pathans ended up on the losing side. They failed to chase the target down against the Lions in their most recent game and are still awaiting their first win.

Indian Royals Chance of Winning - 73%

Afghanistan Pathans Chance of Winning - 27%

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Indian Royals vs Afghanistan Pathans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Matches involving Afghanistan Pathans have been high-scoring. Their first game saw an aggregate score of 437 runs while both teams crossed 150 in their second match, too. The Indian Royals, too, posted a respectable score of 161 runs, but they managed to restrict the opposition to a score of just 115. We’re expecting the Pathans to perform better than the Lions and hence, are expecting the aggregate score to go above 300 once again.

We are also backing Afghanistan Pathans’ captain Asghar Afghan to go big in the match. The tournament’s top-scorer has posted a half-century in both of his games and looks in great touch. We’re expecting the 37-year-old to emerge as one of the leading run scorers of the match.

Indian Royals vs Afghanistan Pathans Match Toss Prediction

Two of the three evening matches were washed out while the only game that was played out saw Sri Lankan Lions defend their total against Afghanistan Pathans. The tournament has seen teams that batted first win twice with just one instance of a successful chase in three matches. Hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Nathdwara during this tournament has been unpredictable with three games already washed out despite very little chances of rain during the first three days. There is next to no chance of rain on matchday, but going by the way the weather has behaved in the Asian Legends League, we’re being cautious. The temperature is likely to be in the early thirties to the late twenties during match hours.

Indian Royals News & Player List

Indian Royals Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Rahul Yadav (wk), Faiz Fazal, Manoj Tiwary, Yogesh Nagar, Manpreet Gony, Shadab Jakati, Anureet Singh, Rohan Rathi, Sudeep Tyagi, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Shreevats Goswami, Karanveer Singh, Barinder Sran

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan Batter Rahul Yadav Wicketkeeper Faiz Fazal Batter Manoj Tiwary Batter Yogesh Nagar Allrounder Rohan Rathi Batter Manpreet Gony Bowler Sudeep Tyagi Bowler Shadab Jakati Bowler Anureet Singh Bowler Munaf Patel Bowler

Indian Royals Team Form

The Indian Royals saw their opening game get washed out while they won the match against Sri Lankan Lions convincingly.

Afghanistan Pathans News & Player List

Afghanistan Pathans Player List

Asghar Afghan (c & wk), Asad Pathan, Mausib Khan, Shoaib Khan, Ashraf Pathan, Ayaan Khan, Khalid Khatib, Gurpreet, Mahaboob Alam, Farman Ahmed, Sahejadkhan Pathan, Mohammad Shahzad, Imran Janat , Noor Ali Zadran, Nawroz Mangal, Shabir Noori, Karim Sadiq, Samiullah Shinwari, Shapoor Zadran, Aftab Alam, Abdullah Mazari, Dawlat Zadran, Rokhan Barakzai, Batin Shah

Predicted Playing XI

Asad Pathan Bowler Mausib Khan Bowler Shoaib Khan Batter Asghar Afghan Wicketkeeper Ayaan Khan Allrounder Ashraf Pathan Batter Khalid Khatib Allrounder Munis Ansari Bowler Mahaboob Alam Allrounder Farman Ahmed Batter Sahejadkhan Pathan Batter

Afghanistan Pathans Team Form

The Afghanistan Pathans currently lie at the bottom of the table with two losses and an abandoned game in three matches.

Indian Royals vs Afghanistan Pathans Head to Head

This will be only the second game in Indian Royals’ short history and the first time they’ll face Afghanistan Pathans.

Head to Head

Indian Royals: 0

Afghanistan Pathans: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Indian Royals vs Afghanistan Pathans Betting Odds

Expect a high-scoring powerplay at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium

Both Indian Royals and Afghanistan Pathans like to maximise the field restrictions during the powerplay overs. The Royals scored 50 runs in the first six overs in their game against the Sri Lankan Lions. The Pathans, meanwhile, average 55 runs for the powerplay overs in the two matches they’ve played. Both teams’ top order batters like to go after the bowlers from the first delivery itself and we’re expecting the same trend to continue. Hence, we’re expecting over 45 runs to be scored by each team in the first 6 overs.

Indian Royals vs Afghanistan Pathans T20 Miraj International Cricket Stadium, null Indian Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.37 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.45 Bet Now! Afghanistan Pathans Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.633 Bet Now!

Indian Royals vs Afghanistan Pathans Top Batters

Shikhar Dhawan to be Indian Royals’ top batsman

Stylish left-hander Shikhar Dhawan started the game against Sri Lankan Lions well, but perished against medium pacer Thilan Thushara. Prior to losing his wicket, he turned back the clock and showed some great shots, sending the ball beyond the fence three times. We’re expecting him to go big in the match against the Pathans.

Asghar Afghan to be Afghanistan Pathans’ top batsman

Afghanistan’s captain Asghar Afghan has been their most consistent batsman in the tournament. The wicketkeeper-batsman has scores of 65 and 69 in the two matches, becoming the only player to post two fifty-plus scores this season so far. The 37-year-old is on the hunt for his third half century and we wouldn’t put it beyond him to get it against the pace-setters.

Indian Royals vs Afghanistan Pathans Top Bowlers

Shadab Jakati to be Indian Royals’ top bowler

Shadab Jakati spun a web around the Sri Lankan Lions in the team’s first game of the tournament. The 44-year-old off spinner returned with figures of 3/26 in the match to help the Royals defend a score of 161. Interestingly, all three of his wickets saw him trick the batters and get them stumped. We’re backing him to repeat the feat against the team at the bottom of the table.

Sahejadkhan Pathan to be Afghanistan Pathans’ top bowler

The Pathans’ leading wicket-taker in the tournament is Sahejadkhan Pathan. The 29-year-old Gujarat-born bowler tends to concede a lot of runs, but gets wickets as well. He has conceded 88 runs in two matches but his three wickets put him fourth in the list of the highest wicket-takers of the 2025 Asian Legends League.