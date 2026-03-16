Facts: Asian Stars’ medium pacer Pawan Suyal has the best economy rate - 4.67 - out of all bowlers who have bowled more than two overs in the tournament.

Indian Royals and Asian Stars are the only teams to have won more than one match in the tournament so far.

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Chance of Winning

The Indian Royals are unbeaten in the Asian Legends League so far. The team saw their first game against the Bangladesh Tigers get washed out. Since then, however, they have a perfect record with both batters and bowlers performing well. Their openers, however, have been unable to post a big partnership and that is something they'll look to remedy before the qualifiers.

The Asian Stars are second in the table only due to having an inferior net run rate than the Royals. They pulled off a spectacular run chase in the tournament opener against Afghanistan Pathans. While their second game was washed out, they defended a sub-100 score versus the Sri Lankan Lions.

Indian Royals Chance of Winning - 55%

Asian Stars Chance of Winning - 45%

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Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

It has been a topsy-turvy tournament so far in terms of the runs scored in matches. The initial two games saw the batters shine while the bowlers have impressed off late. Nothing else shows the contrasting nature of the pitch than Asian Stars’ matches. They chased a target of 216 in the first match but ended with just 93/8 in 10 overs in their most recent game, a total they successfully defended.

Hence, we're going with individuals that have consistently performed so far as our picks to post big scores in the match. For the Royals, we expect Faiz Fazal to shine. The 39-year-old has scored 95 runs in two games and has batted at a strike rate of over 141. We have also been impressed by Stars’ opener Ankit Narwal, who has posted scores of 39 and 33 in the two matches he has played. He has taken just 47 balls in all and smashed 11 fours and a six in that period.

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Match Toss Prediction

A total of five matches have been played in the tournament with teams opting to bowl first thrice. Matches involving Indian Royals and Asian Stars have seen the captains choose to bowl first thrice in four matches. Hence, we're expecting the captain that wins the toss to send the opposition in to bat and know the target to chase.

Weather Report

The temperature during match hours is expected to hover between 24 and 28 degrees celsius with gentle winds blowing throughout. There is no forecast of rain so we can expect a full game to be played out.

Indian Royals News & Player List

Indian Royals Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Rahul Yadav (wk), Faiz Fazal, Manoj Tiwary, Yogesh Nagar, Manpreet Gony, Shadab Jakati, Anureet Singh, Rohan Rathi, Sudeep Tyagi, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Shreevats Goswami, Karanveer Singh, Barinder Sran

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan Batter Rahul Yadav Wicketkeeper Faiz Fazal Batter Manoj Tiwary Batter Yogesh Nagar Allrounder Rohan Rathi Batter Manpreet Gony Bowler Sudeep Tyagi Bowler Shadab Jakati Bowler Anureet Singh Bowler Munaf Patel Bowler

Indian Royals Team Form

After seeing their first match get abandoned, the Indian Royals won both their games in convincing fashion and come into the final group game in brilliant form.

Asian Stars News & Player List

Asian Stars Player List

Mehran Khan (c), Dilshan Munaweera, Kashyap Prajapati, Swapnil Patil (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Raghav Dhawan, Ankit Narwal, Pawan Suyal, Ishwar Pandey, Tinu Kundu, Sarul Kanwar, Alok Kapali, Kedar Jadhav, Shehan Jayasuriya, Parvinder Awana, Hamid Hassan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Hasti Gul

Predicted Playing XI

Dilshan Munaweera Batter Kashyap Prajapati Batter Mehran Khan Batter Rishi Dhawan Allrounder Raghav Dhawan Allrounder Ankit Narwal Allrounder Swapnil Patil Wicketkeeper Pawan Suyal Bowler Ishwar Pandey Bowler Tinu Kundu Batter Sarul Kanwar Batter

Asian Stars Team Form

Asian Stars are unbeaten so far with two wins in three matches and a match abandoned in between the victories.

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Head to Head

This is the first time that the Royals and Stars will face each other..

Head to Head

Indian Royals: 0

Asian Stars: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Betting Odds

Asian Stars to have a better opening partnership in the match

The only thing that Indian Royals have failed at is posting a big partnership for the first wicket. Both Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Yadav have failed to get going individually as well as a pair. The Royals have posted partnerships of 28 and 7 in their two matches. On the other hand, the Asian Stars put up a 40-run partnership in their most recent match. Hence, we're expecting the Stars to put up a better opening stand in the game.

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Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Top Batters

Faiz Fazal to be Indian Royals’ top batsman

Top order batters Faiz Fazal has impressed with the bat in both matches. He has scored more than 40 runs in each inning and we're expecting him to continue his form in the final group game as well. We're expecting the 39-year-old to go big against the Asian Stars.

Mehran Khan to be Asian Stars’ top batsman

Mehran Khan holds the record for the highest individual score in the tournament, a 109-run knock in the team's successful chase against Afghanistan Pathans. The Indian Royals bowlers have performed well in the tournament so far, but getting the Stars captain out early might be a tall order.

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Top Bowlers

Shadab Jakati to be Indian Royals’ top bowler

With 5 wickets in two games so far, Shadab Jakati lies fourth in the list of the highest wicket-takers in the Asian Legends League. The 44-year-old has been very economical as well, conceding just 50 runs in 8 overs. We are expecting him to trouble the Asian Stars batsmen with his off spin.

Pawan Suyal to be Asian Stars’ top bowler

35-year-old medium pacer Pawan Suyal has been one of the most economical bowlers in the tournament, bowling at an economy rate of just 4.67 runs per over. He also has three wickets to his name in 6 overs and has been hugely impressive for the Asian Stars. We're expecting him to do well against the Indian Royals in the final group stage match of the season.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Indian Royals Indian Royals to Win - 1.37 (Parimatch)

Asian Stars to Win - 2.78 (Parimatch) Both teams have a similar record with two wins in three matches and an abandoned game. The Indian Royals, however, have impressed us more in the tournament and hence, we're going with them to defeat the Asian Stars and top the table. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





