Facts: The Indian Royals are the only team that are undefeated in the tournament.

Asian Stars’ Pawan Suyal is the most economical bowler in the Asian Legends League, bowling at an economy rate of just 4.67.

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Chance of Winning

The Indian Royals are the most in-form team in the tournament with three wins in four games. The first match was an abandoned game against the Bangladesh Tigers, but since then, they have beaten the Sri Lankan Lions, Afghanistan Pathans, and the Asian Stars to top the table.

The Asian Stars’ only loss of the tournament came against the Indian Royals in the final group stage match of the tournament.. They kicked things off with a record run chase against the Pathans before defeating the Lions in a low-scoring game. The Stars, however, failed at the final hurdle, losing to the Royals by just 9 runs and had to settle for second spot in the league stage.

Indian Royals Chance of Winning - 63%

Asian Stars Chance of Winning - 37%

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Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

We saw only one wicket fall in the powerplay overs in the game between Indian Royals and Asian Stars in the group stage. The Royals have lost an average of just 1 wicket per game in the opening 6 overs while the Stars stand just behind them, losing an average of 1.3 wickets in the powerplay. The two sides tend to keep their wickets and hence, we’re expecting fewer than 4 dismissals under the field restrictions.

Alongside this, we’re also backing team India’s stand-in skipper from their most recent game, Faiz Fazal, to post a big score in the match. The top order batter has scored 124 runs in three games while staying unbeaten in the last game, against the Asian Stars. We’re expecting him to be the best batter in the match and help his team qualify for the final at the first time of asking.

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Match Toss Prediction

Four of the six matches played at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium have been won by teams batting first. Indian Royals and Asian Stars are the only exceptions to the rule in that period. With it being a pressure game, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first and post an imposing total.

Weather Report

The temperature near Nathdwara is forecast to be between 24 and 30 degrees celsius with winds of around 14 km per hour blowing through. There is next to no chance of rain in the match with humidity of just over 20% should mean good conditions for the players to play their best game.

Indian Royals News & Player List

Indian Royals Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Rahul Yadav (wk), Faiz Fazal, Manoj Tiwary, Yogesh Nagar, Manpreet Gony, Shadab Jakati, Anureet Singh, Rohan Rathi, Sudeep Tyagi, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Shreevats Goswami, Karanveer Singh, Barinder Sran

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan Batter Rahul Yadav Wicketkeeper Faiz Fazal Batter Manoj Tiwary Batter Yogesh Nagar Allrounder Rohan Rathi Batter Manpreet Gony Bowler Sudeep Tyagi Bowler Shadab Jakati Bowler Anureet Singh Bowler Munaf Patel Bowler

Indian Royals Team Form

The Indian Royals are the most in-form side in the tournament, winning their previous three matches. Their first game against Bangladesh Tigers was called off, but since then it has been a perfect run for the team.

Asian Stars News & Player List

Asian Stars Player List

Mehran Khan (c), Dilshan Munaweera, Kashyap Prajapati, Swapnil Patil (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Raghav Dhawan, Ankit Narwal, Pawan Suyal, Ishwar Pandey, Tinu Kundu, Sarul Kanwar, Alok Kapali, Kedar Jadhav, Shehan Jayasuriya, Parvinder Awana, Hamid Hassan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Hasti Gul

Predicted Playing XI

Dilshan Munaweera Batter Kashyap Prajapati Batter Mehran Khan Batter Rishi Dhawan Allrounder Raghav Dhawan Allrounder Ankit Narwal Allrounder Swapnil Patil Wicketkeeper Pawan Suyal Bowler Ishwar Pandey Bowler Tinu Kundu Batter Sarul Kanwar Batter

Asian Stars Team Form

The Asian Stars were unbeaten in the tournament with two wins and an abandoned match till they faced the indomitable Royals. They lost their previous game, but still finished second in the group.

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Head to Head

The Asian Stars played the Indian Royals in the final group stage match of the inaugural season of the 2025 Asian Legends League. The Royals were able to defend their total of 168 by 9 runs to top the table.

Head to Head

Indian Royals: 1

Asian Stars: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Betting Odds

Indian Royals to have a better opening partnership in the match

The Indian Royals finally stitched together a brilliant opening partnership in the tournament, smashing 73 for the first wicket against the Asian Stars. The elevation of Shadab Jakati to open the batting in place of Shikhar Dhawan worked wonders for the team. In contrast, the Asian Stars, have two single digit scores in the tournament with their game against the Royals seeing their opening partnership depart for just 7 runs. We feel that the Royals might continue with the same opening pair in the qualifiers, which could give them the edge once again.

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Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Top Batters

Faiz Fazal to be Indian Royals’ top batsman

Faiz Fazal has been Indian Royals’ highest run scorer in the Asian Legends League so far with 123 runs in three matches. He averages over 62 so far, posting scores of 43, 52, and 29* in the group stage. We’re expecting the 39-year-old to go big in the qualifier.

Mehran Khan to be Asian Stars’ top batsman

The tournament’s top run scorer so far, Mehran Khan, is our pick to be the best batter for the Asian Stars in the first qualifier. The 37-year-old has scored 173 runs including one century and a fifty in three games. The previous match against the Royals saw the team captain smash three sixes and six fours en route to a score of 56 in just 43 balls.

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Top Bowlers

Shadab Jakati to be Indian Royals’ top bowler

Off spinner Shadab Jakati took 5 wickets in his first two games in the Asian Legends League. The 44-year-old contributed with the bat against Asian Stars but he’ll be keen to restrict their batters in the qualifier with his preferred department - bowling. He has been very economical in the tournament, conceding just 75 runs in three games.

Pawan Suyal to be Asian Stars’ top bowler

The most economical bowler in the tournament so far is our pick to be the best bowler from the Stars’ bowling stable. 35-year-old medium pacer Pawan Suyal has conceded just 28 runs in 6 overs so far and taken 3 wickets as well. He was afforded a rest against the Indian Royals in the final group game, but we’re expecting him to get back in the starting line-up and trouble the Indian Royals’ batters in the qualifier.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Indian Royals Indian Royals to Win - 1.53 (Parimatch)

Asian Stars to Win - 2.35 (Parimatch) The Indian Royals won the only match the two teams have played against each other. Prior to that game, the Royals had a similar record as the Asian Stars with two wins and an abandoned game in three matches. We feel that the Royals are too strong for any opposition and are backing them to become the first team to qualify for the final of the inaugural Asian Legends League. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





