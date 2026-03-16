Facts: The only games that Indian Royals and Asian Stars have lost in the tournament have been to each other.

Asian Stars possess the player with the highest average - Mehran Khan - and the one with the best economy rate of the tournament - Pawan Suyal.

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Chance of Winning

The Indian Royals dusted themselves off from their only loss of the tournament in style with a win over Sri Lankan Royals in the second qualifier. Faiz Fazal led the batting to help the Royals post 148 runs in the game while Manpreet Gony and Bipul Sharma closed aout 12-run win with two wickets apiece.

The Asian Stars qualified for the final with a win over the Royals in the first qualifier. Pawan Suyal and Nazmus Sadat took three wickets each to restrict the Indians to just 142 runs. Their batters worked as a unit to complete the chase with 4 wickets in hand to become the first team to reach the title clash.

Indian Royals Chance of Winning - 63%

Asian Stars Chance of Winning - 37%

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Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The Indian Royals tend to take a conservative approach in the powerplay overs by saving their wickets and going after the bowlers in the latter stages of the innings. The Royals have lost an average of just 1.2 wickets in the powerplay overs, the best record in the league so far. On the other hand, the Asian Stars try to find a better balance between runscoring and playing it safe. They average around 50 runs in the powerplay overs while losing just under 2 wickets in that period. Hence, we're expecting both the teams to post around 45 runs in the powerplay overs while losing 1 to 2 wickets each.

We're also backing Faiz Fazal and Mehran Khan to go big in the final game. The captains are the top scorers for their respective teams and look in good touch. We feel their performances hold the key to the fortunes of their respective teams in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mehran Khan to score over 20.5 runs in the match 1.81 Bet on Parimatch Indian Royals to have the better opening partnership 1.85 Bet on Batery Rahul Yadav to score under 20.5 runs in the match 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Match Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won six of the nine games that have been played in the tournament so far. While the Indian Royals and Asian Stars are the only teams who have successfully chased the target down in the tournament, we are not expecting either of them rushing to bowl first. We’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first and put the pressure on the opponent.

Weather Report

The skies are likely to be clear and we’re expected to see a full game be played out at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium. The temperature during match hours is forecast to be between 20 and 26 degrees celsius with gentle winds blowing through.

Indian Royals News & Player List

Indian Royals Player List

Faiz Fazal (c), Shadab Jakati, Rahul Yadav (wk), Yogesh Nagar, Bipul Sharma, Manpreet Gony, Gurpreet, Anureet Singh, Karanveer Singh, Sudeep Tyagi, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Manoj Tiwary, Yusuf Pathan, Shikhar Dhawan, Naman Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary, Shreevats Goswami, Rohan Rathi, Barinder Sran, Vineet Saxena

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Rathi Batter Rahul Yadav Wicketkeeper Faiz Fazal Batter Manoj Tiwary Batter Yogesh Nagar Allrounder Bipul Sharma Bowler Manpreet Gony Bowler Sudeep Tyagi Bowler Shadab Jakati Allrounder Anureet Singh Bowler Gurpreet Bowler

Indian Royals Team Form

Indian Royals have won four of the five games they have played. The only team that has managed to defeat the Royals are the Asian Stars in the first qualifier.

Asian Stars News & Player List

Asian Stars Player List

Mehran Khan (c), Ankit Narwal, Kashyap Prajapati, Sarul Kanwar, Swapnil Patil (wk), Abul Hasan, Dhiman Ghosh, Mehul Patel, Tinu Kundu, Ishwar Pandey, Shakti Gauchan, Mahaboob Alam, Raghav Dhawan, Abdul Shakoor, Ankur Sangwan, Rishi Dhawan, Dilshan Munaweera, Parvinder Awana, Hasti Gul, Lahiru Thirimanne, Shehan Jayasuriya, Hamid Hassan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Pawan Suyal, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kedar Jadhav

Predicted Playing XI

Dilshan Munaweera Batter Kashyap Prajapati Batter Mehran Khan Batter Rishi Dhawan Allrounder Nazmus Sadat Allrounder Ankit Narwal Allrounder Swapnil Patil Wicketkeeper Pawan Suyal Bowler Ishwar Pandey Bowler Tinu Kundu Batter Sarul Kanwar Batter

Asian Stars Team Form

The Asian Stars lost the group stage game against the Indian Royals, but got their revenge in the first qualifier. They come into the final with three wins in four games and having defeated the Royals in their most recent game.

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Head to Head

The teams have played each other twice in the inaugural season of the Asian Legends League. The Indian Royals won by 9 runs in the final group stage game but ended up on the losing side against the Stars in the first qualifier.

Head to Head

Indian Royals: 1

Asian Stars: 1

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Betting Odds

Indian Royals to have the better opening partnership in the match

The Asian Stars, for all their strengths, have not been able to get a big start in any of the matches so far. Their openers average just 13.5 runs in the four games of the tournament with only one score in the double digits. The Indian Royals, on the other hand, average just under 33 runs and have lost just around 1 wicket in the powerplay overs. They posted 73 and 41 for the first wicket in the two games against the Stars, who managed scores of just 4 and 7. Hence, we’re backing the Indian Royals to post the better score than the Asian Stars for the first wicket.

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Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Top Batters

Faiz Fazal to be Indian Royals’ top batsman

The team captain continues going from strength to strength as the tournament has progressed. 39-year-old Faiz Fazal averages over 31 in the tournament and comes into the final as the highest scorer in the second qualifier. He is the team’s top scorer in the season so far and we’re expecting him to keep his place at the top of the pile.

Mehran Khan to be Asian Stars’ top batsman

Mehran Khan is just 9 runs behind the tournament’s top run scorer and we’re expecting him to finish the season at the very top. The Asian Stars captain has the best average out of all players with 65. The two games against the Royals have seen the 37-year-old score 78 runs including a half-century.

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Top Bowlers

Manpreet Gony to be Indian Royals’ top bowler

The man of the match in the second qualifier, Manpreet Gony, is our pick to be the best bowler from the Royals in the game. The medium pacer has taken 6 wickets in 5 games in the tournament so far and is picking up form at the right time.

Pawan Suyal to be Asian Stars’ top bowler

With 6 wickets in 3 matches, Pawan Suyal is the the most prolific bowler for the Stars in the season so far. He was given the man of the match award in the first qualifier after he returned with figures of 3/23 with a maiden over as well in his quota of four overs. We’re expecting the 35-year-old medium pacer to trouble the Indian Royals in the final.