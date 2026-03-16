Facts: The Indian Royals have the most number of players in their squad who have played 100 or more IPL matches with 6.

Bangladesh Tigers’ Tamim Iqbal had hopes of making the Bangladesh squad for the Champions Trophy, but his exclusion led him to call time on his international career.

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Chance of Winning

Indian Royals have a star-studded squad with international as well as IPL veterans lined up in each department. The team has Shikhar Dhawan and Robin Uthappa in the batting unit while the Pathan brothers will add firepower in the team as the allrounders. With Munaf Pathan, Shadab Jakati, Manpreet Gony, Barinder Sran, and Anureet Singh in the bowling department, the captain of the team is spoiled for options.

Shakib Al Hasan is the biggest absentee in the Bangladesh Tigers’ squad as he will represent the Asian Stars in the tournament. Nonetheless, the Tigers have experienced players in Tamim Iqbal, Naeem Islam, and Shafiul Islam in their ranks. We’re expecting them to do well in the tournament considering the quality of the players throughout the squad.

Indian Royals Chance of Winning - 62%

Bangladesh Tigers Chance of Winning - 38%

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Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

An evening game under the lights with fan favourites taking to the field once again after retirement will be a joyous occasion not just for the fans at the stadium but millions tuning in on their television sets. We’re expecting the players to put on a spectacle at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium on the opening day of the tournament.

We’re particularly excited to see the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Tamim Iqbal back in competitive action and backing them to go big. Iqbal recently announced his retirement after discussion with the Bangladesh selectors ahead of the Champions Trophy. He will be one of the fitter players in the tournament and we’re expecting that to come through in the opening match. Dhawan, on the other hand, will be the Indian Royals’ go-to batsman at the top of the order. We’re backing the left-hander to deliver as he often did during his peak.

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Match Toss Prediction

An evening game could favour the team that bowls first with there being a chance of dew making it difficult to grab the ball. With not a lot of information about the Miraj International Cricket Stadium available, we’re going by the weather conditions and backing the teams to opt to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

There’s a tiny chance of rain late in the evening, but we should be able to see a full game play out in Nathdwara. The temperature is expected to be between the late twenties and early thirties during match hours with a steady wind blowing through.

Indian Royals News & Player List

Indian Royals Player List

Ambati Rayudu, Manoj Tiwary, S Badrinath, Faiz Fazal, Shikhar Dhawan, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha, Shreevats Goswami, Anureet Singh, Munaf Patel, Karanveer Singh, Barinder Sran, Shadab Jakati, Manpreet Gony, Sudeep Tyagi, Robin Uthappa

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan Batter Robin Uthappa Wicketkeeper Manoj Tiwary Batter S Badrinath Batter Ambati Rayudu Allrounder Yusuf Pathan Allrounder Irfan Pathan Allrounder Shadab Jakati Bowler Karanveer Singh Bowler Anureet Singh Bowler Munaf Patel Bowler

Indian Royals Team Form

The Indian legends that form the Indian Royals franchise will play their first match in their history on the opening day of the tournament.

Bangladesh Tigers News & Player List

Bangladesh Tigers Player List

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Ashraful, Nadif Chowdhury, Tushar Imran, Mehedi Maruf, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Naeem Islam, Dhiman Ghosh, Shafiul Islam, Nazimuddin, Elias Sunny, Muktar Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal Batter Mohammad Ashraful Batter Tushar Imran Batter Nadif Chowdhury Batter Araful Haque Allrounder Naeem Islam Allrounder Dhiman Ghosh Wicketkeeper Shafiul Islam Bowler Nazimuddin Bowler Elias Sunny Bowler Muktar Ali Bowler

Bangladesh Tigers Team Form

While the players have played together with different teams, it is the first time that the Bangladesh Tigers will be playing a competitive game.

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Head to Head

With it being the inaugural edition of the tournament, the two teams are yet to play against each other in any form of competitive cricket.

Head to Head

Indian Royals: 0

Bangladesh Tigers: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Betting Odds

Both teams to start off well

The presence of Shikhar Dhawan is sure to inject some much-needed firepower at the top of the order for Indian Royals. Tamim Iqbal will have a similar impact for the Bangladesh Tigers. No matter who they partner with, we’re expecting the two players to show their quality in the match and give their respective sides a good start in the match. Hence, we’re backing both the teams to post a good partnership at the top of the order.

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Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Top Batters

Shikhar Dhawan to be Indian Royals’ top batsman

Former Indian international Shikhar Dhawan needs no introduction. The stylish left-hander loves the shortest format and is expected to open the batting for Indian Royals. The now retired cricketer’s last IPL season was cut short due to a shoulder injury and he’ll be keen on making amends with the Royals.

Tamim Iqbal to be Bangladesh Tigers’ top batsman

Bangladesh’s opening batter Tamim Iqbal has pedigree on his side and will be relied on to give his team a good start in the tournament. He announced his international retirement in January this year, but will be keen on showing the Bangladesh side what they missed out on in the Champions Trophy with a good outing in the Asian Legends League.

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Top Bowlers

Irfan Pathan to be Indian Royals’ top bowler

Irfan Pathan broke into the scene as a deadly bowler who could swing the ball either way while also being able to contribute with the bat. He made his career as an impactful allrounder and was trusted by his captains to bowl in the death overs. We’re expecting Irfan Pathan to remind the cricket fans of his swing bowling in the Asian Legends League.

Shafiul Islam to be Bangladesh Tigers’ top bowler

Medium pacer Shafiul Islam will be the Bangladesh Tigers’ best hope in restricting the Indian Royals’ star-studded batting line-up. The 35-year-old has bowled 10 overs on Indian pitches in T20 cricket and has taken 4 wickets. We’re expecting him to lead the wicket-taking responsibilities for his team in their opening encounter.