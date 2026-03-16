Facts: Sri Lankan Lions’ star Tillakaratne Dilshan last played a competitive game back in September 2016.

Team Indian Royals are coached by 1983 World Cup winner and former Indian team coach Madan Lal.

Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Chance of Winning

The fans have had to wait longer than expected to see the star-studded Indian Royals side in action. The team boasts of the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and Munaf Patel. They will want to put the abandoned match behind them and will be eager to give the fans something to cheer about.

Tillakaratne Dilshan headlines the Sri Lankan Lions’ outfit, which contains some of the biggest names in world cricket. The Lions have all-rounders Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, and Angelo Perera in their ranks while the return of Upul Tharanga to competitive cricket is already being talked about among cricket fans. They have a very strong line-up, capable of defeating anyone on their day.

Indian Royals Chance of Winning - 72%

Sri Lankan Lions Chance of Winning - 28%

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Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The Miraj International Cricket Stadium saw a runfest on the opening day of the tournament when Asian Stars successfully chased down a 200+ target against the Afghanistan Pathans. The match between Indian Royals and Bangladesh Tigers was washed out, but the opening game gave us a sense of what to expect from the venue. We’re expecting a high-scoring match with both teams posting above 175 runs.

We’re also backing stylish left-hander Shikhar Dhawan to star for the Royals while we are also keeping an eye on the inventor of the Dilscoop - Tillakaratne Dilshan. We’re backing both these batters to entertain the crowd and post big scores in the match.

Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Match Toss Prediction

With it being a late evening game, dew could play a role in the second innings. The opening day saw a successful chase, which showed the teams not to be afraid of a seemingly imposing target due to the nature of the wicket at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium. Hence, we’re backing the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

While the first match for the Royals was washed out, we are not expecting a repeat of that on the second matchday. There is next to no chance of rain during match hours while the temperature is expected to dip to mid twenties when the two teams face off.

Indian Royals News & Player List

Indian Royals Player List

Ambati Rayudu, Manoj Tiwary, S Badrinath, Faiz Fazal, Shikhar Dhawan, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha, Shreevats Goswami, Anureet Singh, Munaf Patel, Karanveer Singh, Barinder Sran, Shadab Jakati, Manpreet Gony, Sudeep Tyagi, Suresh Raina

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan Batter Naman Ojha Wicketkeeper Suresh Raina Allrounder Manoj Tiwary Batter S Badrinath Batter Ambati Rayudu Allrounder Yusuf Pathan Allrounder Irfan Pathan Allrounder Shadab Jakati Bowler Anureet Singh Bowler Munaf Patel Bowler

Indian Royals Team Form

The Indian Royals saw their first game against Bangladesh Tigers wash out without a ball being played. Hence, this will be the first match in their history.

Sri Lankan Lions News & Player List

Sri Lankan Lions Player List

Angelo Perera, Ashan Priyanjan, Chamara Kapugedera, Chamara Silva, Chaturunga de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Malinda Pushpakumara, Milinda Siriwardana, Nuwan Pradeep, Thilan Thushara, Thisara Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga

Predicted Playing XI

Upul Tharanga Wicketkeeper Chamara Silva Batter Chamara Kapugedera Batter Thisara Perera Allrounder Tillakaratne Dilshan Allrounder Angelo Perera Allrounder Danushka Gunathilaka Allrounder Isuru Udana Allrounder Jeevan Mendis Allrounder Nuwan Pradeep Bowler Thilan Thushara Bowler

Sri Lankan Lions Team Form

This is the first scheduled game for the Sri Lankan Lions.

Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Head to Head

While the players have faced each other plenty of times with their respective international teams, they are yet to face-off in this new tournament and format.

Head to Head

Indian Royals: 0

Sri Lankan Lions: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Betting Odds

Indian Royals to post an imposing opening partnership

All eyes will be on Shikhar Dhawan when Indian Royals bat with the opening batter expected to put on a spectacle with the willow. The left-hander is a quality opening batsman and the Indian side is likely to opt for Manoj Tiwary or Ambati Rayudu to open the innings with him. Dhawan with Rayudu or Tiwary are both expected to attack the Sri Lankan Lions bowlers from the first delivery. The only match played so far saw the opening stands broken at 14 and 3 runs, but the Indian batters are of a different quality and we’re expecting them to build a brilliant platform for the rest of the team.

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Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Top Batters

Shikhar Dhawan to be Indian Royals’ top batsman

Former Indian international Shikhar Dhawan is expected to lead Indian Royals’ run scoring charts in the tournament. We’re backing the stylish left-hander to trouble the Lions’ bowling attack and post a big score in the match.

Tillakaratne Dilshan to be Sri Lankan Lions’ top batsman

T20 cricket is Dilshan’s bread and butter with the innovator smashing the bowlers all over the ground. Despite being 48 years old, fans will be eager to watch him in action and we’re expecting the big-hitter to trouble the bowlers at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium.

Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Top Bowlers

Irfan Pathan to be Indian Royals’ top bowler

The legendary swing bowler made a career of being able to bowl yorkers consistently while also keeping the bowlers guessing with his capability to swing the ball in both directions. We’re expecting Irfan Pathan to turn back the clock and show why his captains trusted him with the ball even in the death overs.

Nuwan Pradeep to be Sri Lankan Lions’ top bowler

Sri Lankan Lions’ medium pacer Nuwan Pradeep has a tendency to go for runs in the shortest format of the game. With the way the first match went, we’re not expecting any bowler to be economical in the match. However, we’re counting on the 38-year-old to use his pace well and help himself to a wicket or more in the match.