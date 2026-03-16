Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Match Prediction, Odds and Tips Asian Legends League 2025, March 17
SRLS
35.2%
Chance of Winning
IND
64.8%
T20
Facts:
- The tournament's top 6 wicket-takers are all expected to be in action in the second qualifier as they play for either Sri Lankan Lions or Indian Royals.
- With the Indian Royals’ loss to the Asian Stars in the first qualifier, there are no unbeaten teams left in the tournament.
Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Chance of Winning
The Indian Royals finally lost a game in the tournament, a 4-wicket loss to the Asian Stars in the first qualifier. The team had been perfect in the group stage but a collapse in the middle overs saw them post just 142 runs in the game. The bowlers gave it a tough fight but it was not enough as the Stars qualified for the final in style.
Thisara Perera came to the party with a sensational century in the eliminator to help Sri Lankan Lions stay alive in the tournament. The Lions posted a tournament high total of 230 runs with Mevan Fernando and Perera leading the run scoring charts. Vikum Sanjaya continued his brilliant form with 3 wickets to close out the win and get the Lions through to the second qualifier.
- Indian Royals Chance of Winning - 70%
- Sri Lankan Lions Chance of Winning - 30%
Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
The batters have once again taken the initiative from the bowlers after a couple of games towards the start of the tournament when we saw low-scoring games. The previous four matches have seen an average score of 167 with two instances of teams crossing 200 as well.
We're expecting a high-scoring match with the top order for both teams performing well. While Faiz Fazal and Lasith Lakshan are our picks to be the teams’ best batters, we're also expecting Shadab Jakati and Thisara Perera to go big. The two allrounders look in great touch and we are expecting them to perform well in this critical match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Indian Royals to have the better opening partnership
Shadab Jakati to score over 23.5 runs
Leo Fransisco to score over 18.5 runs
Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Match Toss Prediction
Teams batting first have won five times in eight games so far in the tournament. The Indian Royals and Asian Stars are the only team to have successfully chased the target down. Considering how the tournament has progressed and with it being a pressure game, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first.
Weather Report
The temperature during the match is expected to hover between 20 and 25 degrees celsius. The game is expected to be a little windy. While there is a little chance of rain in the match, we are expecting a full game to be played out.
Indian Royals News & Player List
Indian Royals Player List
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Rahul Yadav (wk), Faiz Fazal, Manoj Tiwary, Yogesh Nagar, Manpreet Gony, Shadab Jakati, Anureet Singh, Rohan Rathi, Sudeep Tyagi, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Shreevats Goswami, Karanveer Singh, Barinder Sran
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohan Rathi
|
Batter
|
Rahul Yadav
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Faiz Fazal
|
Batter
|
Manoj Tiwary
|
Batter
|
Yogesh Nagar
|
Allrounder
|
Bipul Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Manpreet Gony
|
Bowler
|
Sudeep Tyagi
|
Bowler
|
Shadab Jakati
|
Allrounder
|
Anureet Singh
|
Bowler
|
Gurpreet
|
Bowler
Indian Royals Team Form
The Indian Royals have won three matches and lost once in their four games in the Asian Legends League. Having lost their most recent game, they will have some doubts in their mind that they peaked too early.
Sri Lankan Lions News & Player List
Sri Lankan Lions Player List
Thisara Perera (c), Mevan Fernando, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Leo Fransisco (wk), Malinda Pushpakumara, Lasith Lakshan, Thilan Thushara, Arul Pragasam, Vikum Sanjaya, Upul Indrasiri, Raveen Sayer, Chamara Kapugedera, Chamara Silva, Ashan Priyanjan, Angelo Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Danushka Gunathilaka, Chamikara Edirisinghe
Predicted Playing XI
|
Leo Fransisco
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Tillakaratne Dilshan
|
Allrounder
|
Lasith Lakshan
|
Allrounder
|
Thisara Perera
|
Allrounder
|
Mevan Fernando
|
Batter
|
Thilan Thushara
|
Bowler
|
Raveen Sayer
|
Bowler
|
Malinda Pushpakumara
|
Allrounder
|
Arul Pragasam
|
Bowler
|
Vikum Sanjaya
|
Bowler
|
Upul Indrasiri
|
Bowler
Sri Lankan Lions Team Form
Sri Lankan Lions are picking up form at just the right time. They lost two of their three group stage games, but won the eliminator. Interestingly, both their wins have come against the Afghanistan Pathans.
Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Head to Head
The two sides met once in the group stage, which was both the teams’ first game of the tournament. The Indian Royals won by 46 runs at the time with Faiz Fazal scoring a fifty and the bowlers completing the job.
Head to Head
Indian Royals: 1
Sri Lankan Lions: 0
Draw: 0
No Result: 0
Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Betting Odds
Indian Royals to have the better opening partnership
The Indian Royals, after the first two games, seem to have found their ideal opening pair in Shadab Jakati and Rahul Yadav. The duo has put together partnerships of 73 and 41 in the two matches where they've opened the innings. In contrast, the Lions average just over 25 for the first wicket. Their first game against the Royals saw them post just 2 runs before losing their first wicket while their most recent game saw the opening stand break with the score at just 3 runs. Hence, we're backing the Indian Royals to post the better opening partnership.
Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions
T20
null, null
Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Top Batters
Faiz Fazal to be Indian Royals’ top batsman
Indian Royals’ captain Faiz Fazal is the fifth-highest run scorer in the tournament with 126 runs in four matches. The 39-year-old stylish left-hander’s top score in this tournament, however, came against the Lions when he scored 52 runs in the group stage. We feel he will go big in the second qualifier..
Lasith Lakshan to be Sri Lankan Lions’ top batsman
We are backing uncapped batter Lasith Lakshan to be the team's best batsman against the Indian Royals. Lakshan was the Lions’ top scorer the last time the two sides met, scoring 35 runs in 32 balls as his teammates failed to support him. We expect him to bat sensibly against the league toppers in this knockout game.
Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Top Bowlers
Manpreet Gony to be Indian Royals’ top bowler
Medium pacer Manpreet Gony is our pick to be the best bowler for the Indian Royals in the second qualifier. The 41-year-old was the player of the match when the two teams met in the group stage after taking 2 wickets in his two overs while conceding just 8 runs. We're expecting Gony to do well once again at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium.
Vikum Sanjaya to be Sri Lankan Lions’ top bowler
Vikum Sanjaya is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets in four games. The 33-year-old returned with figures of 4/23 against the Royals in the group stage and comes into the match after taking 3 wickets in the eliminator. We're backing him to trouble the Indian Royals batters once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Indian Royals
- Indian Royals to Win - 1.44 (Parimatch)
- Sri Lankan Lions to Win - 2.74 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments