Facts: The tournament's top 6 wicket-takers are all expected to be in action in the second qualifier as they play for either Sri Lankan Lions or Indian Royals.

With the Indian Royals’ loss to the Asian Stars in the first qualifier, there are no unbeaten teams left in the tournament.

Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Chance of Winning

The Indian Royals finally lost a game in the tournament, a 4-wicket loss to the Asian Stars in the first qualifier. The team had been perfect in the group stage but a collapse in the middle overs saw them post just 142 runs in the game. The bowlers gave it a tough fight but it was not enough as the Stars qualified for the final in style.

Thisara Perera came to the party with a sensational century in the eliminator to help Sri Lankan Lions stay alive in the tournament. The Lions posted a tournament high total of 230 runs with Mevan Fernando and Perera leading the run scoring charts. Vikum Sanjaya continued his brilliant form with 3 wickets to close out the win and get the Lions through to the second qualifier.

Indian Royals Chance of Winning - 70%

Sri Lankan Lions Chance of Winning - 30%

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Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The batters have once again taken the initiative from the bowlers after a couple of games towards the start of the tournament when we saw low-scoring games. The previous four matches have seen an average score of 167 with two instances of teams crossing 200 as well.

We're expecting a high-scoring match with the top order for both teams performing well. While Faiz Fazal and Lasith Lakshan are our picks to be the teams’ best batters, we're also expecting Shadab Jakati and Thisara Perera to go big. The two allrounders look in great touch and we are expecting them to perform well in this critical match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Indian Royals to have the better opening partnership 1.80 Bet on Batery Shadab Jakati to score over 23.5 runs 1.81 Bet on Parimatch Leo Fransisco to score over 18.5 runs 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Match Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won five times in eight games so far in the tournament. The Indian Royals and Asian Stars are the only team to have successfully chased the target down. Considering how the tournament has progressed and with it being a pressure game, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature during the match is expected to hover between 20 and 25 degrees celsius. The game is expected to be a little windy. While there is a little chance of rain in the match, we are expecting a full game to be played out.

Indian Royals News & Player List

Indian Royals Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Rahul Yadav (wk), Faiz Fazal, Manoj Tiwary, Yogesh Nagar, Manpreet Gony, Shadab Jakati, Anureet Singh, Rohan Rathi, Sudeep Tyagi, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Shreevats Goswami, Karanveer Singh, Barinder Sran

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Rathi Batter Rahul Yadav Wicketkeeper Faiz Fazal Batter Manoj Tiwary Batter Yogesh Nagar Allrounder Bipul Sharma Bowler Manpreet Gony Bowler Sudeep Tyagi Bowler Shadab Jakati Allrounder Anureet Singh Bowler Gurpreet Bowler

Indian Royals Team Form

The Indian Royals have won three matches and lost once in their four games in the Asian Legends League. Having lost their most recent game, they will have some doubts in their mind that they peaked too early.

Sri Lankan Lions News & Player List

Sri Lankan Lions Player List

Thisara Perera (c), Mevan Fernando, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Leo Fransisco (wk), Malinda Pushpakumara, Lasith Lakshan, Thilan Thushara, Arul Pragasam, Vikum Sanjaya, Upul Indrasiri, Raveen Sayer, Chamara Kapugedera, Chamara Silva, Ashan Priyanjan, Angelo Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Danushka Gunathilaka, Chamikara Edirisinghe

Predicted Playing XI

Leo Fransisco Wicketkeeper Tillakaratne Dilshan Allrounder Lasith Lakshan Allrounder Thisara Perera Allrounder Mevan Fernando Batter Thilan Thushara Bowler Raveen Sayer Bowler Malinda Pushpakumara Allrounder Arul Pragasam Bowler Vikum Sanjaya Bowler Upul Indrasiri Bowler

Sri Lankan Lions Team Form

Sri Lankan Lions are picking up form at just the right time. They lost two of their three group stage games, but won the eliminator. Interestingly, both their wins have come against the Afghanistan Pathans.

Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Head to Head

The two sides met once in the group stage, which was both the teams’ first game of the tournament. The Indian Royals won by 46 runs at the time with Faiz Fazal scoring a fifty and the bowlers completing the job.

Head to Head

Indian Royals: 1

Sri Lankan Lions: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Betting Odds

Indian Royals to have the better opening partnership

The Indian Royals, after the first two games, seem to have found their ideal opening pair in Shadab Jakati and Rahul Yadav. The duo has put together partnerships of 73 and 41 in the two matches where they've opened the innings. In contrast, the Lions average just over 25 for the first wicket. Their first game against the Royals saw them post just 2 runs before losing their first wicket while their most recent game saw the opening stand break with the score at just 3 runs. Hence, we're backing the Indian Royals to post the better opening partnership.

Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions T20 null, null Srilankan Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.74 Bet Now! Indian Royals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.519 Bet Now!

Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Top Batters

Faiz Fazal to be Indian Royals’ top batsman

Indian Royals’ captain Faiz Fazal is the fifth-highest run scorer in the tournament with 126 runs in four matches. The 39-year-old stylish left-hander’s top score in this tournament, however, came against the Lions when he scored 52 runs in the group stage. We feel he will go big in the second qualifier..

Lasith Lakshan to be Sri Lankan Lions’ top batsman

We are backing uncapped batter Lasith Lakshan to be the team's best batsman against the Indian Royals. Lakshan was the Lions’ top scorer the last time the two sides met, scoring 35 runs in 32 balls as his teammates failed to support him. We expect him to bat sensibly against the league toppers in this knockout game.

Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Top Bowlers

Manpreet Gony to be Indian Royals’ top bowler

Medium pacer Manpreet Gony is our pick to be the best bowler for the Indian Royals in the second qualifier. The 41-year-old was the player of the match when the two teams met in the group stage after taking 2 wickets in his two overs while conceding just 8 runs. We're expecting Gony to do well once again at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium.

Vikum Sanjaya to be Sri Lankan Lions’ top bowler

Vikum Sanjaya is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets in four games. The 33-year-old returned with figures of 4/23 against the Royals in the group stage and comes into the match after taking 3 wickets in the eliminator. We're backing him to trouble the Indian Royals batters once again.